The Buffalo Sabres visit the New York Islanders to start the week in the NHL at Nassau Coliseum on Monday, February 22 (2/22/2021).

The game will air on MSG Plus, and is available to stream live on fuboTV and AT&T TV.

New York Islanders 2021 NHL schedule: How to watch, stream, listen to every game this season

Buffalo Sabres 2021 NHL schedule: How to watch, stream, listen to every game this season

It will be an opportunity for some payback for the Sabres, who dropped a two-game series (3-1, 3-0) to the Islanders last week. The 5-7-2 Buffalo team has struggled all season long, and is at the very bottom of the East Division.

Meanwhile, the Islanders ended last week on a less positive note than they started it, following their series against Buffalo with a series against Pittsburgh. New York lost both games (4-1, 3-2) and saw themselves slip back into the bottom four of the division as a result.

https://onhike.com/new-york-islanders-vs-buffalo-sabres-live-stream-tv-channel-start-time-prediction-odds/58524/

Here’s how to watch the game:

What: NHL regular season game

Who: Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Islanders

When: Monday, February 22, 2021

Where: Nassau Coliseum

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG Plus

https://www.deviantart.com/officialtv/journal/Buffalo-Sabres-vs-New-York-Islanders-Live-Stream-871185147

https://www.deviantart.com/officialtv/journal/Calgary-Flames-vs-Toronto-Maple-Leafs-Live-Stream-871185394

https://www.deviantart.com/officialtv/journal/HDQ-Dallas-Stars-vs-Florida-Panthers-Live-Stream-871185526

https://www.deviantart.com/officialtv/journal/HD-Tampa-Bay-Lightning-vs-Carolina-Hurricanes-Live-871185641

https://www.deviantart.com/officialtv/journal/Los-Angeles-Kings-vs-St-Louis-Blues-Live-Stream-871185839

https://www.deviantart.com/officialtv/journal/HD-Anaheim-Ducks-vs-Arizona-Coyotes-Live-Streams-871186043

https://www.deviantart.com/officialtv/journal/Vegas-Golden-Knights-vs-Colorado-Avalanche-Live-TV-871186177

https://www.deviantart.com/officialtv/journal/HD-Minnesota-Wild-vs-San-Jose-Sharks-Live-Stream-871186305

https://www.deviantart.com/officialtv/journal/Watch-Islanders-vs-Sabres-Live-Stream-FREE-NHL-TV-871186821

https://www.deviantart.com/officialtv/journal/Watch-Leafs-vs-Flames-Live-Stream-Reddit-FREE-NHL-871186910

https://www.deviantart.com/officialtv/journal/Watch-Panthers-vs-Stars-Live-Game-NHL-FREE-Reddit-871187030

https://www.deviantart.com/officialtv/journal/Watch-Hurricanes-vs-Lightning-Live-Stream-Reddit-871187325

https://www.deviantart.com/officialtv/journal/How-to-Watch-Blues-vs-Kings-Live-Stream-On-Reddit-871187444

https://www.deviantart.com/officialtv/journal/GamE-Coyotes-vs-Ducks-Live-Stream-NHL-FREE-TV-871187613

https://www.deviantart.com/officialtv/journal/GamE-Avalanche-vs-Knights-Live-Stream-NHL-FREE-871187756

https://www.deviantart.com/officialtv/journal/Watch-Sharks-vs-Wild-Live-Stream-Reddit-FREE-TV-871187884

Channel finder: Verizon Fios, AT&T TV, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish.

Live stream*: fuboTV, AT&T TV

*Channel availability varies with market. Check local listings for live streaming services.

Here’s the rest of the Sabres and Islanders schedule for the week of February 21-February 27:

2/23 Buffalo @ New Jersey, 7:00 p.m. on MSG Plus (fuboTV, AT&T TV, ESPN Plus)

2/25 Buffalo @ New Jersey, 7:00 p.m. on MSG Plus (fuboTV, AT&T TV)

2/25 New York vs. Boston, 7:00 p.m. on MSG Plus, NESN (fuboTV, AT&T TV)

2/27 Buffalo vs. Philadelphia, 1:00 p.m. on MSG (fuboTV, AT&T TV, ESPN Plus)

2/27 New York vs. Pittsburgh, 7:00 p.m. on MSG Plus, SNPT (fuboTV, AT&T TV)

Preview from The Associated Press

Buffalo Sabres (5-7-2, eighth in the East Division) vs. New York Islanders (8-6-3, fourth in the East Division)

Uniondale, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits the New York Islanders after Sam Reinhart scored two goals in the Sabres’ 3-2 win against the Devils.

The Islanders are 8-6-3 against the rest of their division. New York has given up eight power-play goals, killing 81% of opponent chances.

The Sabres are 5-7-2 in division games. Buffalo averages 2.4 penalties per game, the least in the NHL. Brandon Davidson leads the team averaging 1.0.

In their last meeting on Feb. 16, New York won 3-0. Anders Lee scored two goals for the Islanders.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal has 15 total points for the Islanders, six goals and nine assists. Josh Bailey has seven assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Jack Eichel leads the Sabres with 11 total assists and has 13 points. Victor Olofsson has 9 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-2-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.4 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Sabres: 4-4-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.9 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Michael Dal Colle: out (undisclosed).

Sabres: Rasmus Ristolainen: out (health and safety protocols).

What is fuboTV?

FuboTV is a sports-focused, over-the-top internet live TV streaming service that offers more than 100 live streaming channels, like NFL Network, NBA TV, PAC 12 Networks and news, entertainment and local channels beyond that. It also offers DVR storage space, and is designed for people who want to cut the cord, but still don’t want to miss out on their favorite sporting events.

FuboTV is accessible on Amazon Fire, Apple, Android, Chromecast, Roku and Apple TV.

How much does fuboTV cost?

The service is available in several pricing structures. The cheapest option is the family package at $64.99 and includes 120 channels, 250 hours of DVR space and can be used on three screens at once.

The fubo Elite package is $79.99 per month, and offers more than 170 channels, including Showtime channels, extra sports channels and extra news and entertainment channels.