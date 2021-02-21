2021 WWE Elimination Chamber matches, card, date, start time, match card, location, rumors,

With the Royal Rumble done and dusted, the WWE are now on the road to Wrestlemania. There are still two stops on the way: Elimination Chamber and Fastlane. The first of the two pay per views is scheduled to take place this Sunday and will feature five matches on the card.

There will be two Elimination Chamber matches at the Pay Per View. Unlike the last two incarnations of the event however, the female athletes will not feature in the titular matches. The first of the two Elimination Chamber matches will feature the WWE Championship and the second will offer a Universal title opportunity on the very same night.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 Card:

Nia Jax © and Shayna Baszler © vs. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair – Tag team match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Bobby Lashley © (with MVP) vs. Keith Lee vs. Riddle – Triple threat match for the WWE United States Championship

Jey Uso vs. Kevin Owens vs. King Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Cesaro vs. Daniel Bryan – Elimination Chamber match for a WWE Universal Championship later that night

Roman Reigns © (with Paul Heyman) vs. SmackDown Elimination Chamber match winner

Drew McIntyre © vs. AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton vs. Sheamus vs. Kofi Kingston – Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship

When & Where to Watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2021?

Venue: WWE Elimination Chamber will take place at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Date: February 21, 2021 (US), February 22, 2021 (UK and India)

Time: 7pm ET/4pm PT (US) 12am (UK) 5:30am IST (IND)

The Kick-off show will take place an hour before the scheduled start of the main show.

You can watch WWE Elimination Chamber on the WWE Network. New customers can sign up for a one-month free trial which can be cancelled at any time.

If you are in the US and do not have the WWE network, then you’ll need to contact your local cable provider and pay a separate fee to watch.

If you are in the UK and without a WWE network subscription you can buy WWE Royal Rumble on pay-per-view via BT Sport Box Office 2.

Viewers in India can watch it live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India.

