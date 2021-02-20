The whole world has been facing the unprecedented coronavirus health crisis almost a year now. Over 111 million coronavirus cases have been reported and over 2.4 million people have died of Covid-19 worldwide. Discover the toll in countries and the evolution around the world as of Friday February 19, 2021. Macron intends to transfer 3 to 5% of vaccines to Africa. South Africa gives their AstraZeneca doses to the African Union. Morocco extends curfew for two weeks. WHO emergency approved AstraZeneca vaccine. Japan approves its first vaccine. Germany extends lockdown to March 7th. 15 million British people are vaccinated. England instates charged quarantine in hotels.

As of Friday February 19, 2021, Covid-19 infected 111,095,598 people (+395,939). So far, 2,464,578 (+11,293) people have died worldwide. We now use data from The Coronavirus App, recommended by the French Health Minister and that shares the official data from the different Health ministers. According to WHO, there will be no herd immunity in 2021 even though vaccines are available.