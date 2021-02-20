The whole world has been facing the unprecedented coronavirus health crisis almost a year now. Over 111 million coronavirus cases have been reported and over 2.4 million people have died of Covid-19 worldwide. Discover the toll in countries and the evolution around the world as of Friday February 19, 2021. Macron intends to transfer 3 to 5% of vaccines to Africa. South Africa gives their AstraZeneca doses to the African Union. Morocco extends curfew for two weeks. WHO emergency approved AstraZeneca vaccine. Japan approves its first vaccine. Germany extends lockdown to March 7th. 15 million British people are vaccinated. England instates charged quarantine in hotels.
As of Friday February 19, 2021, Covid-19 infected 111,095,598 people (+395,939). So far, 2,464,578 (+11,293) people have died worldwide. We now use data from The Coronavirus App, recommended by the French Health Minister and that shares the official data from the different Health ministers. According to WHO, there will be no herd immunity in 2021 even though vaccines are available.
- In the United-States, the new daily case toll keeps on decreasing in the 50 States. Today, 67,265 infections have been reported in 24 hours. As of Friday February 19, 2021, the country reports 28,523,472 cases. The country reports 2,762 deaths in 24h, taking it up to a total of 505,300 deaths. Joe Biden will reimplement restrictions to enter the USA. 41,021,049 people have been given the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Joe Biden expects the country to reach herd immunity by the summer 2021. Mask becomes compulsory in transports.
- In France, according to the latest report from the health authorities as for the COVID-19 pandemic, about 3,536,648 cases have been reported including 22,501 the past 24h. As of Thursday February 18, 271 deaths in 24 hours have been reported. The death toll in nursing homes reaches 24,234 deaths. 59,159 people have died in hospitals (+271 in 24h) leading to a global total of 83,393 deaths. In France, 2,357,946 people have been given the first dose of vaccine in France.
- The epidemic is active in Africa and keeps on spreading. In South Africa as of Thursday February 18, the country reports 1,498,766 (+2,327) and 48,708 deaths (+230). Young South-African students head back to school. South Africa will make their AstraZeneca vaccine doses available to the African Union.
- Russia, as of Friday February 19, 2021, reports 13,443 new cases leading to a total of 4,139,031 cases and 82,396 deaths (+470). Russia has launched the mass-vaccination campaign, and 2,200,000 people have been given the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.
- In India, the new case curve keeps on regularly decreasing. This Friday February 19, India records 10,963,207 cases (+12,641 in 24 hours), and 156,152 deaths including 29 in 24 hours. India is about to produce 100 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and emergency allows the new AstraZeneca vaccine. India launches a mass vaccine campaign and vaccinates 9,422,228 people in 24 hours.
- In Germany, the new case toll skyrockets: 10,135 new infections in 24 hours. As of Friday February 19, the country reports 2,376,105 cases, along with 67,845 (+203) deaths. Initially said to be on from November 2 to 30, the closure bars, restaurants, cultural and sport venues continues and is once again extended to March 7, 2021 and likely up to April 2021. So far, 2,896,064 people have been given the first dose of the vaccine. The country closes borders with the Austrian Tyrol and Czech Republic.
- Israel records 741,934 cases since the epidemic broke out, including 3,305 over the past 24h and 5,509 deaths (+36). So far, 4,125,572 people have been given the first dose of the vaccine. Israel stops flights from and to the country to limit the spread of variants. Israel extends its vaccine campaign to youth aged 16 to 18. Faced with variants, the country closes its air and land borders.
- Canada reports 3,315 new cases in 837,484 naming a new record since the pandemic broke out, and 21,498 deaths including 63 in 24h. 1,329,036 people have been inoculated the first dose of vaccine.
- Belgium reports – as of Friday February 19, 2021 – 2,420 new cases have been reported in 24 hours taking it up to a total of 746,303 cases. There have been 28 deaths in 24 hours, taking it to a total of 21,821 deaths. Belgium bans any non-necessary trips abroad, including within Europe in February. 373,160 people have been injected the first dose of vaccine.
- South Korea, as of Friday February 19, reports 561 new infections. 86,128 cases in total, and 1,550 deaths (+6 in 24h) have been reported. Faced with the 3rd wave – even more destructive than the previous two – the country reinforces social-distancing restrictions. In the capital, Seoul, the ban of gatherings of over 4 people is extended. The domestic vaccine campaign is set to begin in February.
- In Mexico, the epidemic keeps on spreading with 921 deaths reported in 24. The country currently counts 2,231,855 infections (+7,892) and 187,730 deaths in total. Mexico has exceeded Spain, France, Italy and the UK in terms of fatality. This is the fourth worst-hit country in terms of fatality behind Brazil and the United-States. 1,058,139 people have been given the first dose of vaccine.
- Poland currently reports 1,614,446 (+9,074) contamination cases and 41,582 Covid-19 deaths (+274). Poland has announced a new series of restrictions against the novel coronavirus. From December 28, 2020 the country is back into partial lockdown including the closure of movie theaters and most stores in shopping malls, as well as remote teaching. 1,538,737 people have been given the first dose of vaccine.
- The number of new cases increases in China as the country reports 10 new Covid-19 infections in 24 hours. As of Thursday February 18, 2021, China reports 89,816 cases and 4,636 deaths (+0). 40,520,000 people have been given the first dose of the vaccine in the country. Beijing approves a second vaccine made in China.
- Brazil reports an-always high new infection toll with 49,676 cases in 24 hours. It reports this Thursday February 18, 2021, 1,320 deaths in 24 hours. The country reports 10,032,777 cases in total, and 243,556 deaths according to data given by the government. 5,326,007 people have been given the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine.
- Algeria reports 111,418 cases in total including 171 the past 24h and 2,950 (+3) deaths since the pandemic broke out. The country started its vaccination campaign in Blida with Russian Sputnik V vaccine. 30 people have been given the first dose.
- Lebanon instates total lockdown starting Thursday January 14, 2021. Any outing is banned, Lebanese are not even allowed to go grocery shopping. The country totals 348,810 cases since the pandemic broke out, including 2,730 in 24h and 4,206 (+54) deaths because of coronavirus. People are proresting against the extension of lockdown. Vaccination campaign starts with health workers.
- Spain reports a total of 3,121,687 cases and 14,515 new cases in 24h. As of Thursday February 18, the country reports 388 deaths in 24h, leading to a total of 66,704 deaths. The country reports over 50,000 deaths. Spain will keep a book of people refusing to get vaccinated that will be shared with other European countries. Thousands of people protested on Saturday in Madrid against new restrictions instated to fight against the spread of coronavirus. 1,144,556 people have been given the two doses of vaccine.
- Austria reports 1,967 new cases leading to a total of 439,841 cases and 22 deaths in 24h for a total of 8,312 deaths as of Thursday February 18, 2021. 247,553 people have been given the first shot of vaccine. Austria makes FFP2 masks compulsory in stores and public transit. Austria requires people to present PCR- from less than 48h to go to the hair salon. Austrian schools can reopen since this past Monday but all students and teachers must take a test every week.
- The United Kingdom reports 12,057 new cases in 24h with a total of 4,083,242 cases since the epidemic broke out. This Thursday February 18, 2021, 454 deaths were reported in 24h, leading to a total of 119,387 deaths have been reported. 15 million people have been given the first dose of vaccine so far. The epidemic slows down in the UK but not quick enough. England instates charged quarantine in hotels for UK residents and Irish citizens coming from one of the 33 red-listed countries.
- In Japan, Covid keeps on spreading with 1,393 new cases in 24h, naming the highest toll in 24h in the country since the pandemic broke out. 420,408 cases have been reported, and 7,196 (+94 in 24h) deaths reported as of February 18. Japan approves a first vaccine: the one developed by Pfizer/BioNTech.
- Morocco reports this Thursday February 18, 477 new contaminations in 24h, a total of 480,056 cases. The country also reports 8,524 deaths, +7 in 24h. Morocco’s massive vacination campaign is starting at full speed with 1,904,169 people have been vaccinated already. Curfew is extended up to March 2, 2021 that is to say for two more weeks.
- Sweden, as of Thursday February 18, 2021, 627,022 (+4,920 in 24h), and 12,598 (+29 in 24h have been reported. Bars and restaurants must close at 10:30 p.m. from November 10 to February 28, at least. This Friday January 8, Sweden passed a law leading to new temporary powers for the government to fight against the coronavirus epidemic, including the possibility to close restaurants and stores for the first time. 364,120 people have been given the first dose of coronavirus vaccine.
- In Switzerland, as the number of cases skyrockets and reaches 1,219 new cases in 24h for a total of 546,754 cases.The country reports 9,862 deaths including 13 in 24h. Switzerland is closing stores, restaurants and other places of life from 6 p.m. and on Sunday from December 12 to January 22, 2020. Despite the very aggressive second wave, authorities refuse to implement lockdown. 540,066 people have been given the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Switzerland is planning to instate compulsory quarantine to travelers coming from South of France, starting February.
- Denmark reports 468 new cases in 24h leading to a total of 206,065 cases. The country has totalled 2,319 deaths including 3 over the past 24h. Denmark chooses to allow intervals between the two doses of the vaccine in order to vaccinate as many people as possible. 250,300 people have been given the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Denmark is about to launch a “coronapas” a digital pass to travel, go to the restaurant or a cultural venue. Hundreds of opponents have protested this Saturday in the streets of Copenhagen against restrictions and especially the curfew instated.
- Italy reports this Thursday February 18, 2021, 13,755 new infections have been reported in 24 hours, and 347 deaths in 24 hours. It now reaches 94,887 since the beginning of the epidemic. And 2,765,412 cases have been confirmed so far. Bars, restaurants and museums are reopening in some Italian regions. 1,827,117 people have been given the first injection of vaccine.
- Greece records 1,400 new cases in 24h leading to 176,059 cases since the pandemic broke out. The country totals 6,221 deaths including 27 over the past 24h hours. 397,840 people have been given the first dose of vaccine.
- In the Netherlands, the epidemic escalates with 4,518 new cases in 24h leading to a total of 1,042,674 cases. The country reports 15,089 deaths including 72 these past 24h. The country instates curfew from 9 p.m. starting this Saturday January 23, 2021 and at least until February 9. 623,539 people have been given the first dose of coronavirus vaccine. Evening rather quiet in the Netherlands after 3 days of riots against curfew.
- Luxembourg has announced partial lockdown starting Thursday including closure of bars and restaurants. This Thursday February 18, 2021, the country reports 233 new cases in 24h, totalling 53,562 cases and 619 deaths (+3 in 24h) since the pandemic broke out. 18,055 people have been injected the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.
- Portugal goes back into lockdown from Friday January 15, 2021 for the second time and for at least a month. All non-food stores must close. This Thursday February 18, 2021, the country reports 101 deaths in 24h, leading to a total of 15,754 deaths since the pandemic broke out; and 1,944 new cases in 24h, totaling 792,829 confirmed cases. So far, 336,500 people have been vaccinated. Hospitals are about to be overcrowded. The country closes schools and plans to postpone the school calendar in order not to penalize students for whom no distance classes is planned. Faced with variants, Portugal locks itself and bans any “non-necessary” trip abroad.