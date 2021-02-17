Showtime Boxing — FIVE UNBEATEN FIGHTERS TAKE CENTER STAGE IN SHOBOX: THE NEW GENERATION® QUADRUPLEHEADER WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 17 LIVE ON SHOWTIME®

Watch Here: https://cutt.ly/fk4dnwl

Watch Here: https://cutt.ly/fk4dnwl

Exciting welterweight prospect Janelson Figueroa Bocachica will meet fellow undefeated Mark Reyes, Jr., in a ShoBox: The New Generation main event bout Wednesday, February 17 live on SHOWTIME at 9 p.m. ET/PT from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Bocachica vs. Reyes headlines a four-fight card featuring eight compelling prospects with a combined record of 119–4–1, five of whom are undefeated.

https://farmingsector.co.uk/uncategorized/1145047/watch-boxing-bocachica-vs-reyes-on-feb-17-live-on-showtime/

https://mmcthemonitor.com/news/1004424/watch-boxing-bocachica-vs-reyes-on-feb-17-live-on-showtime/

https://thedailyphiladelphian.com/news/370117/watch-boxing-bocachica-vs-reyes-on-feb-17-live-on-showtime/

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/space/1074488/watch-boxing-bocachica-vs-reyes-on-feb-17-live-on-showtime/

https://primefeed.in/news/5476230/watch-boxing-bocachica-vs-reyes-on-feb-17-live-on-showtime/

https://onhike.com/watch-boxing-bocachica-vs-reyes-on-feb-17-live-on-showtime/47086/

https://www.deviantart.com/buffstreamslive/journal/Streams-Watch-Boxing-Reyes-Jr-vs-Bocachica-Live-870678844

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/shobox-bocachica-vs-reyes-how-to-watch-live-streaming-results-161067677/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/figueroa-bocachica-vs-mark-reyes-on-feb-17-live-on-showtime-161067846/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/shobox-bocachica-vs-reyes-live-streaming-results-updates-161068223/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/shobox-bocachica-reyes-live-stream-results-how-to-watch-161068320/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/janelson-bocachica-vs-mark-reyes-jr-official-weights-boxing-161068410/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/-livejanelson-bocachica-vs-mark-reyes-jr-date-fight-time-odds-161068542/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/livejanelson-figueroa-bocachica-vs-mark-reyes-jr-odds-and-pick-161068664/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-reyes-jr-vs-bocachica-live-stream-boxing-showtime-161068879/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-reyes-jr-vs-bocachica-live-stream-free-reddit-161069017/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-boxing-reyes-jr-vs-bocachica-live-stream-reddit-for-free-161069164/

Detroit’s Figueroa Bocachica (16–0, 11 KOs) is following up on his dominating performance in his ShoBox debut in October when he faces the power-punching Reyes (14–0, 12 KOs) from Tampa, Fla., in a 10-round welterweight bout. The co-main event will feature unbeaten Russian and Detroit-trained Vladimir Shishkin (11–0, 7 KOs) taking on Ghana’s Sena Agbeko (23–1, 18 KOs) in a 10-round super middleweight matchup. In addition, Alejandro Guerrero (12–0, 9 KOs) of Irving, Texas, returns to ShoBox and faces Mexico’s Abraham Montoya (19–2–1, 14 KOs) in an eight-round lightweight bout. Another Russian-based in Detroit, Mich., Timur Kerefov (9–0, 4 KOs), will battle middleweight prospect Argenis Espana (15–1, 14 KOs) of Venezuela in the eight-round telecast opener.

The four-fight telecast is promoted by Salita Promotions.

“I am delighted to promote an exciting night of boxing, featuring some of the best young talent in boxing in opposing corners,” Salita said. “The February 17 card features possibly the best new talent in four different weight divisions in pick ’em fights. Middleweight Timur Kerefov, fighting with trainer SugarHill Steward in his corner, is looking to quickly climb up the ladder. Super featherweight Alejandro Guerrero is fighting his toughest test against Abraham Montoya. Super middleweight Vladimir Shishkin is looking for a breakout performance against the hungry Sena Agbeko, who is looking to make a name for himself. This show may also be the crowning of one of the best new welterweights in the world with an exciting matchup between undefeated prospects, Janelson Figueroa Bocachica and Mark Reyes, Jr.”

Steward, who legally changed his name to SugarHill Steward to honor his late uncle Hall of Fame trainer Emanuel Steward, calls Kerefov, “One of the best middleweights in the world right now,” and that there is no limit to how far the 30-year-old can go. “We don’t have long conversations because of the language barrier, but I’m impressed how Timur is able to process the information I tell him, and quickly get better in the short time we’ve worked together,” said Steward, who is also training Anthony Dirrell at Big Time Boxing and Fitness in Boca Raton, Fla. “The Russians who come to Detroit are here to work and not run the streets, which I like. They have families and know that boxing in the United States is the mecca. So, they take it very seriously.”

Bocachica vs. Reyes — 10-Round Welterweight Main Event Bout

https://www.deviantart.com/buffstreamslive/journal/ShoBox-Bocachica-vs-Reyes-Live-streaming-result-870675268

https://www.deviantart.com/buffstreamslive/journal/Bocachica-vs-Mark-Reyes-on-Feb-17-Live-On-Showtime-870675713

https://www.deviantart.com/buffstreamslive/journal/Janelson-Bocachicavs-Mark-Reyes-Jr-Showtime-Live-870676010

https://www.deviantart.com/buffstreamslive/journal/ShoBox-Bocachica-vs-Reyes-Live-streams-results-870676195

https://www.deviantart.com/buffstreamslive/journal/Janelson-Bocachicavs-Mark-Reyes-Jr-Live-Free-870676302

https://www.deviantart.com/buffstreamslive/journal/LIVE-Janelson-Bocachica-vs-Mark-Reyes-Jr-Date-870676504

https://www.deviantart.com/buffstreamslive/journal/LIVE-Janelson-Figueroa-Bocachica-vs-Mark-Reyes-Jr-870676667

https://www.deviantart.com/buffstreamslive/journal/CrackStreams-Reyes-Jr-vs-Bocachica-Live-Streams-870676886

https://www.deviantart.com/buffstreamslive/journal/CrackStreams-Reyes-Jr-vs-Bocachica-Live-On-Reddit-870677087

https://www.deviantart.com/buffstreamslive/journal/Watch-Boxing-Reyes-Jr-vs-Bocachica-live-stream-4k-870677248

Bocachica returns for his second consecutive ShoBox appearance as the 22-year-old Detroit native overpowered Puerto Rico’s Nicklaus Flaz from the start earning a first-round TKO at 2:43 of round one in October. Bocachica is a four-year pro who began boxing at age eight. He won four consecutive Ringside Championships (2011–14), the National PAL Championships and the 2015 Detroit Golden Gloves. He boasts an amateur record of 55–5. He is trained by his father, Nelson Figueroa.

“After the last appearance on ShoBox, I felt like that was the performance that I needed,” Bochachia said. “I picked Mark Reyes out myself because I wanted better competition and he is 14–0. I want to put a statement out to all of the fighters in the 147-pound division. A win gets me closer to my dreams. I am fighting better opposition. It shows that Janelson is the truth, and I am coming for everyone in the welterweight division. I am not worrying about anything.”

Reyes is coming off of a first-round knockout of Diego Perez on November 21, in his hometown of Tampa. Reyes was a successful amateur winning the PAL National Tournament in 2012, as well as the Junior Olympics and Ringside Tournament. He also won two National tournaments competing for Puerto Rico: the 2015 Frankie Larvae National Championships and 2016 Cheo Aponte National Championships. Overall, he accumulated a record of 45–5 before turning pro in March 2016. He is now trained by Raul “Chino” Rivas, who also coaches former world champion Tevin Farmer.

“I am excited to be in this position, fighting on ShoBox, where a win will put my name on the boxing map,” Reyes said. “Bocachica is a solid fighter, but I look forward to adding the first loss to his record and showing the viewers why I took this fight on short notice. Training camp has been going great and I will be ready.”