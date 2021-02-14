The 2021 NASCAR season receives began out Sunday afternoon with the 2021 Daytona 500. The race from Daytona International Speedway starts offevolved at 2:30 p.m. Eastern. Daytona 500 unfastened stay movement (2/14/2021): How to observe

Alex Bowman may have pole role for the race, whilst Denny Hamlin attempts to win his 0.33 Daytona 500 in a row. Hamlin also can tie Cale Yarbrough for the second-maximum Daytona 500 wins in NASCAR history, trailing handiest Richard Petty (seven).

What: 2021 Daytona 500.

When: Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.

Time: 2:30 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla. (167,785).

TV: FOX.

Read a number of what Jenna Fryer of the Associated Press wrote approximately Hamlin’s pursuit for a 3rd consecutive Daytona 500 victory.

Denny Hamlin, taken into consideration possibly the exceptional NASCAR driving force with out a Cup Series championship, can appearance beyond that hollow on his record. He as a substitute factors to a couple of Southern 500 trophies, a Bristol night time race victory, 3 avenue direction wins, six at Pocono and the massive daddy of them all, the Daytona 500.

Hamlin has received NASCAR’s crown jewel, the only race that may outline a driving force’s profession, 3 distinctive instances and the final years. On Sunday, he’ll try to come to be the primary to win 3 consecutive Daytona 500s, a feat that might for all time stupid the frustration of his championship failures.

“This is some thing that nobody’s ever performed before,” Hamlin stated. “Other men have received championships, obviously. I could need to do some thing nobody else has performed.”

Hamlin is the 8-1 making a bet favourite however the Daytona 500 may be a crapshoot, especially in NASCAR’s condensed new agenda pressured with the aid of using the pandemic. Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway for many years spanned almost weeks however this yr turned into reduce to simply six days.

With handiest 3 exercise periods and the 150-mile Duel qualifying races, there may be no clean indication who has motors able to prevailing the Daytona 500.

Hendrick Motorsports swept the the front row in qualifying with Alex Bowman and William Byron, however Byron crashed withinside the qualifying race and could fall to the lower back in a backup vehicle on the begin of the five hundred. Bowman had an engine hassle with a view to fee him the pole if the motor wishes to be replaced.

Chase Elliott is the reigning collection champion however hasn’t had sufficient time to reveal if he’s a contender for his first Daytona 500 victory. It’s additionally doubtful how Kyle Larson, new to the Hendrick solid this season after final yr’s NASCAR suspension for the usage of a racial slur, is adapting to his new team.

Kevin Harvick is trying to rebound after falling brief of the collection identify in final yr’s nine-win season. He tweeted “She’s awful fast” approximately his Ford, aleven though it turned into Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Aric Almirola who received the primary qualifying race and stated his vehicle is robust for Sunday.

Daytona 500 stay movement: a way to watch the 2021 NASCAR race, begin time, line-up. RACE DAY: experience a Daytona 500 stay movement on Roku and Fire TV

It’s race day and the 63rd Daytona 500 set to take area stay at Daytona International Speedway today. The largest race of the NASCAR season guarantees pageantry, pitstops and a line-up that capabilities Alex Bowman on pole and protecting champion Denny Hamlin in 11th. Ready to put down a few rubber? The Daytona 500 begin time is 2.30pm ET / 7.30pm GMT. Make positive you already know a way to watch a Daytona 500 stay movement anywhere you’re withinside the world

The season-beginning race of the NASCAR Cup Series is the primary of Cup races held each yr at Daytona. Over the beyond sixty three years, the five hundred mile-long, two hundred lap extraordinary has given upward thrust to legends inclusive of Dale Earnhardt Jr, Kurt Busch and Richard Petty.

The 2021 Daytona 500 might be a bit distinctive, of direction. Attendance is confined to 30,000 and spectators might be socially distanced, so it is a terrific concept to experience a Daytona 500 stay movement from the consolation of your couch. You may even movement the movement on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android devices.

Having completed withinside the pinnacle spot in 2019 and 2020, Denny Hamlin is aiming for his 0.33 consecutive Daytona win withinside the Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, however Joey Logano and Chase Elliott continue to be sturdy contenders.

For the primary time in decades, the race may not encompass Jimmie Johnson. The seven-time Cup Series champion retired as a full-time NASCAR driving force final yr and might be racing in Indycar.

More than eighty in line with cent of the motors withinside the final 4 Daytona 500s were worried in injuries and it is uncommon to peer greater than 60 in line with cent of motors pass the end line. So, as always, it may not be the quickest vehicle that wins however the driving force who refuses to lose!

Here’s a way to watch a Daytona 500 stay movement from everywhere withinside the world.

The exceptional manner to observe a Daytona 500 stay movement is the usage of DAZN, the subscription-primarily based totally sports activities streaming provider. The rate varies from area to area. Those in Italy might be capable of sign on for €9.ninety nine in line with month to observe the Daytona 500 stay movement. There’s no lock-in contract, so that you can cancel anytime.

Going to be outdoor Italy this weekend? Simply use a VPN to get right of entry to your selected Daytona 500 stay movement with out being blocked. Try ExpressVPN risk-unfastened with a 30-day cash-lower back guarantee.

DAZN hosts a wealth of sports activities together with NFL, NBA, NHL, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, UFC and greater in addition to NASCAR. Just €9.ninety nine brings get right of entry to to the Dayonta 500 and all of the relaxation of the above for one complete month.

The DAZN app is to be had on Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Sticks, in addition to decided on clever TVs together with Android TV, LG, Panasonic, Samsung, Sony and Philips.

If you’ve got got a video games console, search for the DAZN app on Xbox One, PlayStation three and PlayStation 4.

You also can down load the DAZN app for Android and iOS cellular devices.

Watch a Daytona 500 stay movement the usage of a VPN

Even when you have subscribed to the applicable NASCAR rights holders, you may not be capable of get right of entry to them while outdoor your very own country. The provider will recognize your place primarily based totally in your IP address, and could routinely block your get right of entry to.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) enables you get round this obstacle. A VPN creates a non-public connection among your tool and the internet, such that the servers and offerings you’re having access to aren’t aware about what you’re doing. All the records passing backward and forward is totally encrypted.

There are many VPN vendors out there, with a few greater dependable and secure than others. As a rule, we’d advocate a paid-for provider inclusive of ExpressVPN which gives a a hundred in line with cent risk-unfastened cash lower back guarantee. If you are now no longer satisfied with the provider any time in the first 30-days, then you may cancel and not using a consequences at all.

How to observe the Daytona 500 withinside the USA

Fox Sports and the Fox Sports App have the stay movement of the 2021 Daytona 500. If you are a cable subscriber you may watch the complete occasion on Fox.

Looking to observe a Daytona 500 stay movement with out cable? FuboTV – one of the of the largest sports activities streaming offerings withinside the US – incorporates Fox along CBS, NBC, ABC and ESPN. It’s a top notch manner to observe top class sports activities with out a top class cable subscription.

FuboTV Free 7-day trial | $64.ninety nine a month

New subscribers to Fubo TV can watch the Daytona 500 with out spending a dime! The reputable streaming provider incorporates Fox, CBS, NBC, ABC, ESPN and NFL Network, so its a sports activities fan’s dream. After the 7-day unfastened trial ends you will pay $64.ninety nine a month with now no longer lock-in contract.

View Deal

FuboTV gives a unfastened 7-day trial, and helps Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iPhone, iPad and Android phones/tablets. You also can use FuboTV to observe the Daytona 500 in your TV the usage of Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay.

Can I watch the Daytona 500 in 4K?

FuboTV is a top notch manner to observe the the occasional carrying occasion in 4K Ultra HD, however, sadly, now no longer this yr’s Daytona.

How to observe the Daytona 500 withinside the UK

How to observe the Daytona 500 withinside the UK

Good information for UK motorsports fans: you may be capin a position to observe stay insurance of the Daytona 500 on Premier Sports 2.

Daytona 500 qualifying insurance begins offevolved at 12.30am Thursday, observed with the aid of using insurance of The Great American Race from 7pm on Sunday.

Premier Sports may be streamed from a cellular or pill tool, or forged out of your telecellsmartphone on your TV. Access to the Premier Sports Player internet site expenses simply £9.ninety nine in line with month.

In addition to NASCAR racing, Premier Sports is domestic to insurance of La Liga, Serie A and Dutch Eredivisie football. So it is top notch fee for cash.

Premier Sports is likewise to be had to Sky TV clients for £11.ninety nine in line with month, or a £ninety nine annual rate, and has an internet participant to be had for the identical month-to-month rate or for an £89 lump sum.

Virgin Media subscribers can sign on to Premier Sports for £9.ninety nine in line with month via their on-display provider – Home > Apps & Games > All Apps > TV Channel Upgrades at the remote. The package consists of Premier Sports 1 HD (CH 551) and Premier Sports 2 HD (CH 552) as well.

How to observe the Daytona 500 in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to display the 2021 Nascar Cup Series down under. Aussies searching for a Daytona 500 stay movement need to click on onto Kayo Sports.

The streaming platform’s top class bundle expenses AU$35 in line with month however you may grasp a unfastened 14-day trial here.

The different alternative is to observe Daytona occasions via NASCAR’s TrackPass provider. The pricing for Australians is $15 in line with month or $a hundred twenty five in line with yr.

What time does the Daytona 500 begin today? TV channel, inexperienced flag time for 2021 NASCAR opener

Sunday’s Daytona 500 will mark the begin of any other NASCAR Cup Series season, however it may not appearance pretty similar to races of years beyond.

Attendance might be confined to 30,000 socially distanced fans, down from the a hundred,000 spectators that normally flock to Daytona International Speedway. In phrases of the movement at the track, the Daytona 500 discipline might be lacking Jimmie Johnson, who retired from full-time using final yr to shut out an terrific profession that blanketed seven Cup Series titles.

Still, the exhilaration need to be palpable as NASCAR’s pinnacle drivers appearance to seize the primary checkered flag of the season.