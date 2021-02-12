The federal budget deficit is on course to reach $2.3 trillion for the 2021 fiscal year even if Congress does not pass another economic rescue bill, an amount slightly lower than the $3 trillion level it topped last year but still the second-highest deficit since World War II, the Congressional Budget Office said in new forecasts released Thursday.

Yet the updated projections show an improving fiscal picture for the government than what the budget office forecast last fall. The budget office now sees the U.S. economy recovering faster than it previously expected, buoyed by stimulus and the ability of American businesses to adapt to the pandemic.

The 2021 deficit projection has grown compared to the office’s September forecasts, largely as a result of a $900 billion economic aid bill Congress passed in December. But projected deficits for the ensuing several years have shrunk by even more as a result of faster-than-expected economic growth, which is projected to increase tax and other federal revenue.

Those projections are likely to fuel efforts by President Biden and congressional Democrats to speed passage of a $1.9 trillion aid package, which includes money to fight the coronavirus and help for struggling households and businesses. Republicans have objected to the size of the package, saying it is not necessary to spend that much at this point in the recovery and that it will further bloat the federal deficit. But Democrats, who are preparing to pass as much of the package as they can without Republican support, are likely to point to the C.B.O.’s forecasts as justification for approving more aid.

Still, the report highlights just how much money the United States is borrowing to finance all its spending. The budget office now expects the total amount of federal debt to reach 105 percent of the size of the nation’s economy by 2030, down slightly from its September forecast of 109 percent. The total debt grew to larger than the size of the nation’s economic output last year as a result of the pandemic recession and trillions of dollars in federal spending to combat it.

Officials at the budget office said that another set of reports to released on Thursday afternoon would show that several federal trust funds, including those for Social Security and for the nation’s highways, were now expected to remain solvent for years longer than the office projected in September.

The report also now forecasts that the deficit will dip briefly below $1 trillion in the 2023 and 2024 fiscal years, before rising again in the second half of the decade. From 2021 through 2031, the deficit is forecast to average $1.2 trillion per year.

Disney on Thursday reported a 98 percent decline in quarterly income, the result of steep losses at its coronavirus-devastated theme park division. But the company’s fledgling Disney+ streaming service is now closing in on 100 million subscribers worldwide, enough to easily convince investors that Mickey Mouse is well positioned for the future, despite the pandemic.

Over all, Disney pulled off a slim $29 million in profit, or 2 cents a share, down from $2.13 billion in the same period a year ago. The company’s vast theme park business was the most troubled, with more than $2 billion in operating losses in the company’s first fiscal quarter, which ended Jan. 2. That was the result of major properties that remain closed, like Disneyland in California, and a substantial decline in attendance at the flagship Walt Disney World in Florida, which is capping daily attendance at 35 percent of capacity as a coronavirus safety measure. Other Disney divisions — moviemaking, the ESPN cable network — mostly had results where the negatives (the cancellation of movies) were offset by positives (sharply reduced film marketing costs).

Revenue totaled $16.2 billion, a 22 percent decline.

Wall Street had expected per-share losses of 41 cents and revenue of $15.93 billion.

From a stock market standpoint, Disney has had a year of extremes. In March, when the company first closed theme parks, postponed movies and, for a time, operated its sports cable network without any major live sports to broadcast, shares declined 38 percent. But investors have been remarkably forgiving since then, even as Disney reported quarter after quarter of doomsday financial results. Disney shares closed at $190.91 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange, by far a nominal high. Even some senior Disney executives have been slack-jawed by the surge — the best of times, the worst of times.

Analysts say investors are overlooking near-term losses and focusing on the potential of Disney+, which now has 95 million subscribers worldwide, the company said. It had only about 30 million subscribers a year ago (and did not exist a year and three months ago). Increasingly, streaming is looking like a two-company game, at least at the top, between Disney and Netflix, which had a long head start. Disney+ has benefited from the pandemic, stepping in to sell a monthly subscription to homebound families. But the upstart service also found a megawatt hit, “The Mandalorian,” straight out of the gate. A plethora of original television series and movies are headed to Disney+ this year.

Even so, there is one not-so-minor asterisk on the heady subscriber numbers: Average monthly revenue per paid Disney+ subscriber declined 28 percent, to $4.03. That is because Disney+ has signed up millions of subscribers in India by offering them an almost-giveaway price.