Edmonton Oilers’ Tyson Barrie (22) and Montreal Canadiens’ Phillip Danault (24) battle for the puck during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Monday, January 18, 2021. (Jason Franson/CP)

When it comes to what NHL games are available for you to watch – your location matters. This page is updated regularly to help you follow all the NHL action in 2021. Check back to find out how and where you can watch the latest games.

The following games are available to watch on both streaming and television in Canada. Any game not listed below can still be seen through the NHL Live streaming package or the NHL Centre Ice package available anywhere in Canada through your TV service provider.

New in the 2020-21 NHL season, a subscription to SN Now+ includes access to NHL Live. Learn more about that package here.

Wednesday, Feb. 10

Maple Leafs at Canadiens: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

On television: All of Canada (Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Pacific)

On streaming: All of Canada (SN Now, SN Now+, NHL Live)

Thursday, Feb. 11

Oilers at Canadiens: 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT

On television: Oilers region (Sportsnet West), Canadiens region (TSN 2), rest of Canada (NHL Centre Ice)

On streaming: Oilers region (SN Now), Canadiens region (TSN Direct), rest of Canada (SN Now+, NHL Live)

Senators at Jets: 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT

On television: Senators region (TSN 5), Jets region (TSN 3), rest of Canada (NHL Centre Ice)

On streaming: Senators region (TSN Direct), Jets region (TSN Direct), rest of Canada (NHL Live)

Flames at Canucks: 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT

On television: Flames region (Sportsnet West), Canucks region (Sportsnet Pacific), rest of Canada (NHL Centre Ice)

On streaming: Flames region (SN Now), Canucks region (SN Now), rest of Canada (SN Now+, NHL Live)

Friday, Feb. 12

Bruins at Rangers, 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. ET

On television: All of Canada (Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Pacific)

On streaming: All of Canada (SN Now, SN Now+, NHL Live)

Frequently Asked Questions

What’s the difference between SN Now and SN Now+? You can find information on the differences between SN Now and SN Now+ here.

What region am I in? Why are some games blacked out? Regional blackouts are determined based on your physical location and apply to broadcasts that have been sold regionally, per league or team agreements. The chart below outlines which regional team games can be seen in which region.