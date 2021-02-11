Wearing a white doctor’s coat, Dr Varsha Gaekwad, who is overseeing the first immunisations of frontline healthcare workers in the country of nearly 1.4bn people, says it will take time for the general public to gain confidence in the vaccine. “Once the health workers are going ahead with it, that means it’s 100 per cent safe,” she says. “That is what the community will see.”

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/round-1-2021-att-pebble-beach-proam-golf-live-stream-watch-160790161/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/golf-2021-att-pebble-beach-proam-live-stream-reddit-free-on-tv-160790189/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-att-pebble-beach-proam-live-stream-reddit-twitter-160790209/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/golf-streams-reddit-watch-att-pebble-beach-proam-live-stream-160790238/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/att-pebble-beach-proam-golf-tournament-2021-live-streaming-pga-160790275/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/round-1-watch-2021-att-pebble-beach-proam-live-stream-reddit-160790294/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/pga-tour-att-pebble-beach-proam-live-stream-on-golf-channels-160790315/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-att-pebble-beach-proam-golf-2021-live-stream-reddit-free-160790349/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/att-pebble-beach-proam-live-golf-channel-all-rounds-online-160790372/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/2021-att-pebble-beach-proam-live-stream-how-to-watch-golf-160790399/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/2021-att-pebble-beach-proam-live-coveragepga-tourleaderboard-160790432/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/hd-duel-1-at-daytona-live-stream-reddit-buffstreams-free-11thfeb-160790456/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/2021-bluegreen-vacations-duel-at-daytona-live-stream-reddit–160790478/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-duel-1-at-daytona-live-stream-reddit-online-race-event-160790504/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-daytona-duels-2021-live-stream-reddit-2021-free–160790539/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/dreamsportstv-daytona-duels-2021-live-stream-free-reddit-160790558/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/eurosport-daytona-duels-2021-live-stream-free-160790578/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/races-daytona-duels-2021-live-stream-reddit-free-on-tv-160790606/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-duel-1-at-daytona-live-stream-reddit-twitter-free-160790629/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/buffstreams-duel-1-at-daytona-live-stream-reddit-1122021race-160790658/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/duel-1-at-daytona-crackstreams-live-stream-free-reddit-160790671/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/daytona-duels-2021-live-reddit-crackstreams-free-buffstreams-160790693/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/alpine-skiing-world-championships-160789534/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/2021-fis-world-alpine-skiing-championships-live-160789580/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/ski-crackstreams-alpine-skiing-world-championships-live-stream-160789613/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/fis-alpine-world-skiing-championships-live-stream-reddit-feb-11-160789639/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/fis-alpine-world-ski-championships-crackstream-live-stream-free-160789661/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/fis-alpine-world-ski-championships-2021-free-live-streaming-160789684/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-2021-cortina-alpine-world-ski-championships-live-160789715/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-world-cup-sky-racing-live-free-stream-reddit-160789735/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/cortina-2021-fis-alpine-world-ski-championships-live-stream-free-160789766/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/hd-alpine-skiing-competition-live-stream-reddit-buffstreams-free-160789791/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-2021-fis-alpine-world-cup-season-live-streaming-buffstream-160789811/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-2021-fis-alpine-world-cup-live-streamwinter-sports-reddit-160789852/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/fis-alpine-ski-world-cup-live-stream-reddit-twitter-facebook-tv-160789883/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/dreamsportstv-the-alpine-ski-world-cup-2021-live-stream-free-160789906/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/eurosport-the-alpine-ski-world-cup-2021-live-stream-free–160789942/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/att-pebble-beach-proam-2021-live-stream-reddit-free-online-160790004/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/live-att-pebble-beach-proam-golf-tournament-live-streampga-160790036/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/golf-2021-att-pebble-beach-proam-live-streamgolf-tv-channel-160790070/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/golf-att-pebble-beach-proam-live-stream-reddit-2021-pga-tour-160790101/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/golf-tv-att-pebble-beach-proam-2021-live-stream-on-reddit-160790128/

Little in the peaceful and orderly scene in Pune hints at the historic significance of what is, in its small way, the start of the biggest vaccination campaign in human history. As rich countries sprint to immunise their populations and squabble over supplies, a second, equally vital, effort is getting under way: the race to vaccinate billions of people in the developing world.

News this week, first reported in the Financial Times, that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine appears to offer no protection against mild and moderate disease caused by the 501.V2 variant first detected in South Africa, increases the urgency of immunising people in poor countries as well as rich ones. If Covid-19 continues to circulate in unprotected populations, experts warn, it will rapidly mutate, possibly finding ways of evading the current crop of vaccines altogether.

https://247sports.com/college/tennessee/board/the-summitt-102676/contents/round-1-2021-att-pebble-beach-proam-golf-live-stream-watch-160790161/

https://247sports.com/college/tennessee/board/the-summitt-102676/contents/golf-2021-att-pebble-beach-proam-live-stream-reddit-free-on-tv-160790189/

https://247sports.com/college/tennessee/board/the-summitt-102676/contents/crackstreams-att-pebble-beach-proam-live-stream-reddit-twitter-160790209/

https://247sports.com/college/tennessee/board/the-summitt-102676/contents/golf-streams-reddit-watch-att-pebble-beach-proam-live-stream-160790238/

https://247sports.com/college/tennessee/board/the-summitt-102676/contents/att-pebble-beach-proam-golf-tournament-2021-live-streaming-pga-160790275/

https://247sports.com/college/tennessee/board/the-summitt-102676/contents/round-1-watch-2021-att-pebble-beach-proam-live-stream-reddit-160790294/

https://247sports.com/college/tennessee/board/the-summitt-102676/contents/pga-tour-att-pebble-beach-proam-live-stream-on-golf-channels-160790315/

https://247sports.com/college/tennessee/board/the-summitt-102676/contents/watch-att-pebble-beach-proam-golf-2021-live-stream-reddit-free-160790349/

https://247sports.com/college/tennessee/board/the-summitt-102676/contents/att-pebble-beach-proam-live-golf-channel-all-rounds-online-160790372/

https://247sports.com/college/tennessee/board/the-summitt-102676/contents/2021-att-pebble-beach-proam-live-stream-how-to-watch-golf-160790399/

https://247sports.com/college/tennessee/board/the-summitt-102676/contents/2021-att-pebble-beach-proam-live-coveragepga-tourleaderboard-160790432/

https://247sports.com/college/tennessee/board/the-summitt-102676/contents/hd-duel-1-at-daytona-live-stream-reddit-buffstreams-free-11thfeb-160790456/

https://247sports.com/college/tennessee/board/the-summitt-102676/contents/2021-bluegreen-vacations-duel-at-daytona-live-stream-reddit–160790478/

https://247sports.com/college/tennessee/board/the-summitt-102676/contents/watch-duel-1-at-daytona-live-stream-reddit-online-race-event-160790504/

https://247sports.com/college/tennessee/board/the-summitt-102676/contents/crackstreams-daytona-duels-2021-live-stream-reddit-2021-free–160790539/

https://247sports.com/college/tennessee/board/the-summitt-102676/contents/dreamsportstv-daytona-duels-2021-live-stream-free-reddit-160790558/

https://247sports.com/college/tennessee/board/the-summitt-102676/contents/eurosport-daytona-duels-2021-live-stream-free-160790578/

https://247sports.com/college/tennessee/board/the-summitt-102676/contents/races-daytona-duels-2021-live-stream-reddit-free-on-tv-160790606/

https://247sports.com/college/tennessee/board/the-summitt-102676/contents/crackstreams-duel-1-at-daytona-live-stream-reddit-twitter-free-160790629/

https://247sports.com/college/tennessee/board/the-summitt-102676/contents/buffstreams-duel-1-at-daytona-live-stream-reddit-1122021race-160790658/

https://247sports.com/college/tennessee/board/the-summitt-102676/contents/duel-1-at-daytona-crackstreams-live-stream-free-reddit-160790671/

https://247sports.com/college/tennessee/board/the-summitt-102676/contents/daytona-duels-2021-live-reddit-crackstreams-free-buffstreams-160790693/

https://247sports.com/college/tennessee/board/the-summitt-102676/contents/alpine-skiing-world-championships-160789534/

https://247sports.com/college/tennessee/board/the-summitt-102676/contents/2021-fis-world-alpine-skiing-championships-live-160789580/

https://247sports.com/college/tennessee/board/the-summitt-102676/contents/ski-crackstreams-alpine-skiing-world-championships-live-stream-160789613/

https://247sports.com/college/tennessee/board/the-summitt-102676/contents/fis-alpine-world-skiing-championships-live-stream-reddit-feb-11-160789639/

https://247sports.com/college/tennessee/board/the-summitt-102676/contents/fis-alpine-world-ski-championships-crackstream-live-stream-free-160789661/

https://247sports.com/college/tennessee/board/the-summitt-102676/contents/fis-alpine-world-ski-championships-2021-free-live-streaming-160789684/

https://247sports.com/college/tennessee/board/the-summitt-102676/contents/crackstreams-2021-cortina-alpine-world-ski-championships-live-160789715/

https://247sports.com/college/tennessee/board/the-summitt-102676/contents/crackstreams-world-cup-sky-racing-live-free-stream-reddit-160789735/

https://247sports.com/college/tennessee/board/the-summitt-102676/contents/cortina-2021-fis-alpine-world-ski-championships-live-stream-free-160789766/

https://247sports.com/college/tennessee/board/the-summitt-102676/contents/hd-alpine-skiing-competition-live-stream-reddit-buffstreams-free-160789791/

https://247sports.com/college/tennessee/board/the-summitt-102676/contents/watch-2021-fis-alpine-world-cup-season-live-streaming-buffstream-160789811/

https://247sports.com/college/tennessee/board/the-summitt-102676/contents/watch-2021-fis-alpine-world-cup-live-streamwinter-sports-reddit-160789852/

https://247sports.com/college/tennessee/board/the-summitt-102676/contents/fis-alpine-ski-world-cup-live-stream-reddit-twitter-facebook-tv-160789883/

https://247sports.com/college/tennessee/board/the-summitt-102676/contents/dreamsportstv-the-alpine-ski-world-cup-2021-live-stream-free-160789906/

https://247sports.com/college/tennessee/board/the-summitt-102676/contents/eurosport-the-alpine-ski-world-cup-2021-live-stream-free–160789942/

https://247sports.com/college/tennessee/board/the-summitt-102676/contents/att-pebble-beach-proam-2021-live-stream-reddit-free-online-160790004/

https://247sports.com/college/tennessee/board/the-summitt-102676/contents/live-att-pebble-beach-proam-golf-tournament-live-streampga-160790036/

https://247sports.com/college/tennessee/board/the-summitt-102676/contents/golf-2021-att-pebble-beach-proam-live-streamgolf-tv-channel-160790070/

https://247sports.com/college/tennessee/board/the-summitt-102676/contents/golf-att-pebble-beach-proam-live-stream-reddit-2021-pga-tour-160790101/

https://247sports.com/college/tennessee/board/the-summitt-102676/contents/golf-tv-att-pebble-beach-proam-2021-live-stream-on-reddit-160790128/

Clive Cookson in London

The arthritis drug tocilizumab saves lives and accelerates recovery in patients admitted to hospital with Covid-19, an extensive UK trial has confirmed.

The Recovery trial run by Oxford university studied 4,000 people who needed oxygen therapy but were not in intensive care. Tocilizumab cut patients’ mortality risk by about 15 per cent, while reducing the need for mechanical ventilation and shortening the time in hospital.

“This is a very significant step forward,” said Professor Martin Landray, joint chief investigator. “The benefits of tocilizumab come on top of those from dexamethasone, so we now have two therapies that together will cut your chance of dying from Covid in hospital by between a third and a half.”

His colleague Professor Peter Horby, the other chief investigator, said: “Previous trials of tocilizumab had shown mixed results, and it was unclear which patients might benefit from the treatment. We now know that the benefits of tocilizumab extend to all Covid patients with low oxygen levels and significant inflammation.”

Tocilizumab is made by Roche of Switzerland and sold under the trade names Actemra and RoActemra to treat various forms of arthritis. The company says it has been prescribed to 1.6m people in 110 countries over the past 10 years.

Asked whether there will be enough tocilizumab available to treat Covid-19 patients, the company said: “We work urgently to accelerate manufacturing capacity to maximise production wherever possible, with the goal of increasing available supply globally.”

The UK is on track for its mid-February target to vaccinate the 15m most vulnerable Britons but new variants of coronavirus are causing increasing concern. The latest research suggests that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine may not stop transmission of the variant first detected in South Africa but what does this mean for people who have already been vaccinated? How effective are the vaccines against Covid-19, and in particular, how effective are they against the new variants? https://247sports.com/college/auburn/board/basketball-forum-104010/contents/round-1-2021-att-pebble-beach-proam-golf-live-stream-watch-160790161/ https://247sports.com/college/auburn/board/basketball-forum-104010/contents/golf-2021-att-pebble-beach-proam-live-stream-reddit-free-on-tv-160790189/ https://247sports.com/college/auburn/board/basketball-forum-104010/contents/crackstreams-att-pebble-beach-proam-live-stream-reddit-twitter-160790209/ https://247sports.com/college/auburn/board/basketball-forum-104010/contents/golf-streams-reddit-watch-att-pebble-beach-proam-live-stream-160790238/ https://247sports.com/college/auburn/board/basketball-forum-104010/contents/att-pebble-beach-proam-golf-tournament-2021-live-streaming-pga-160790275/ https://247sports.com/college/auburn/board/basketball-forum-104010/contents/round-1-watch-2021-att-pebble-beach-proam-live-stream-reddit-160790294/ https://247sports.com/college/auburn/board/basketball-forum-104010/contents/pga-tour-att-pebble-beach-proam-live-stream-on-golf-channels-160790315/ https://247sports.com/college/auburn/board/basketball-forum-104010/contents/watch-att-pebble-beach-proam-golf-2021-live-stream-reddit-free-160790349/ https://247sports.com/college/auburn/board/basketball-forum-104010/contents/att-pebble-beach-proam-live-golf-channel-all-rounds-online-160790372/ https://247sports.com/college/auburn/board/basketball-forum-104010/contents/2021-att-pebble-beach-proam-live-stream-how-to-watch-golf-160790399/ https://247sports.com/college/auburn/board/basketball-forum-104010/contents/2021-att-pebble-beach-proam-live-coveragepga-tourleaderboard-160790432/ https://247sports.com/college/auburn/board/basketball-forum-104010/contents/hd-duel-1-at-daytona-live-stream-reddit-buffstreams-free-11thfeb-160790456/ https://247sports.com/college/auburn/board/basketball-forum-104010/contents/2021-bluegreen-vacations-duel-at-daytona-live-stream-reddit–160790478/ https://247sports.com/college/auburn/board/basketball-forum-104010/contents/watch-duel-1-at-daytona-live-stream-reddit-online-race-event-160790504/ https://247sports.com/college/auburn/board/basketball-forum-104010/contents/crackstreams-daytona-duels-2021-live-stream-reddit-2021-free–160790539/ https://247sports.com/college/auburn/board/basketball-forum-104010/contents/dreamsportstv-daytona-duels-2021-live-stream-free-reddit-160790558/ https://247sports.com/college/auburn/board/basketball-forum-104010/contents/eurosport-daytona-duels-2021-live-stream-free-160790578/ https://247sports.com/college/auburn/board/basketball-forum-104010/contents/races-daytona-duels-2021-live-stream-reddit-free-on-tv-160790606/ https://247sports.com/college/auburn/board/basketball-forum-104010/contents/crackstreams-duel-1-at-daytona-live-stream-reddit-twitter-free-160790629/ https://247sports.com/college/auburn/board/basketball-forum-104010/contents/buffstreams-duel-1-at-daytona-live-stream-reddit-1122021race-160790658/ https://247sports.com/college/auburn/board/basketball-forum-104010/contents/duel-1-at-daytona-crackstreams-live-stream-free-reddit-160790671/ https://247sports.com/college/auburn/board/basketball-forum-104010/contents/daytona-duels-2021-live-reddit-crackstreams-free-buffstreams-160790693/ https://247sports.com/college/auburn/board/basketball-forum-104010/contents/alpine-skiing-world-championships-160789534/ https://247sports.com/college/auburn/board/basketball-forum-104010/contents/2021-fis-world-alpine-skiing-championships-live-160789580/ https://247sports.com/college/auburn/board/basketball-forum-104010/contents/ski-crackstreams-alpine-skiing-world-championships-live-stream-160789613/ https://247sports.com/college/auburn/board/basketball-forum-104010/contents/fis-alpine-world-skiing-championships-live-stream-reddit-feb-11-160789639/ https://247sports.com/college/auburn/board/basketball-forum-104010/contents/fis-alpine-world-ski-championships-crackstream-live-stream-free-160789661/ https://247sports.com/college/auburn/board/basketball-forum-104010/contents/fis-alpine-world-ski-championships-2021-free-live-streaming-160789684/ https://247sports.com/college/auburn/board/basketball-forum-104010/contents/crackstreams-2021-cortina-alpine-world-ski-championships-live-160789715/ https://247sports.com/college/auburn/board/basketball-forum-104010/contents/crackstreams-world-cup-sky-racing-live-free-stream-reddit-160789735/ https://247sports.com/college/auburn/board/basketball-forum-104010/contents/cortina-2021-fis-alpine-world-ski-championships-live-stream-free-160789766/ https://247sports.com/college/auburn/board/basketball-forum-104010/contents/hd-alpine-skiing-competition-live-stream-reddit-buffstreams-free-160789791/ https://247sports.com/college/auburn/board/basketball-forum-104010/contents/watch-2021-fis-alpine-world-cup-season-live-streaming-buffstream-160789811/ https://247sports.com/college/auburn/board/basketball-forum-104010/contents/watch-2021-fis-alpine-world-cup-live-streamwinter-sports-reddit-160789852/ https://247sports.com/college/auburn/board/basketball-forum-104010/contents/fis-alpine-ski-world-cup-live-stream-reddit-twitter-facebook-tv-160789883/ https://247sports.com/college/auburn/board/basketball-forum-104010/contents/dreamsportstv-the-alpine-ski-world-cup-2021-live-stream-free-160789906/ https://247sports.com/college/auburn/board/basketball-forum-104010/contents/eurosport-the-alpine-ski-world-cup-2021-live-stream-free–160789942/ https://247sports.com/college/auburn/board/basketball-forum-104010/contents/att-pebble-beach-proam-2021-live-stream-reddit-free-online-160790004/ https://247sports.com/college/auburn/board/basketball-forum-104010/contents/live-att-pebble-beach-proam-golf-tournament-live-streampga-160790036/ https://247sports.com/college/auburn/board/basketball-forum-104010/contents/golf-2021-att-pebble-beach-proam-live-streamgolf-tv-channel-160790070/ https://247sports.com/college/auburn/board/basketball-forum-104010/contents/golf-att-pebble-beach-proam-live-stream-reddit-2021-pga-tour-160790101/ https://247sports.com/college/auburn/board/basketball-forum-104010/contents/golf-tv-att-pebble-beach-proam-2021-live-stream-on-reddit-160790128/

Clive Cookson, the FT’s science editor in London and Hannah Kuchler, our pharma and biotech reporter based in New York, will answer your questions about vaccine rollouts across the world and emerging variants of the virus throughout the day (GMT) on Friday February 12. Post your queries in the comments section on this page, and our FT reporters will drop in regularly on Friday to answer them.

Harry Dempsey The global rollout of coronavirus jabs has gathered pace with more than 150m administered but the EU’s inoculation rate has stuttered, according to the Financial Times coronavirus vaccine tracker. Israel and the United Arab Emirates steam ahead with their vaccination programmes while the UK and the US are frontrunners among countries with larger populations. In contrast, the pace of inoculations has slowed in the EU, which has been hit by delays to supplies. Over the week to Wednesday, the EU administered 3.7m doses — a decline from 4.2m in the preceding week. In total, the 27-country bloc has given out 18.7m doses to its population of 446m. The EU has administered only 4.2 doses for every 100 residents — far behind the UK, on 20.3, and the US, on 13.5. Israel tops the table on 66.4, and more than a third of its population have already received at least one dose. About 35.7m vaccines were administered during the week, accelerating from 32.6m a week earlier. That helped take the global total to 151.63m, although not all countries have reported their most recent figures. Explore the data in depth here

Oliver Ralph The governor of Ireland’s central bank, Gabriel Makhlouf, has warned insurance companies not to avoid paying out to customers for business interruption claims. There have been a series of disputes around the world since the start of the pandemic over whether insurance policies should pay out for business losses. A court ruling in Ireland last week found in favour of policyholders in several disputed claims. Speaking at the Financial Times’ European Financial Forum on Thursday, Mr Makhlouf said the judgment was “welcome and significant”. “The UK courts have been clear with you [insurers] and now the Irish courts have been clear with you,” he said. “Any continuing failure to do the right thing by your customers is inexcusable and we won’t hesitate to take action accordingly.” He added: “We expect that where there is doubt about how policies are worded, the firms will interpret them in favour of their customers.”

William Wallis in Lewes One London hospital nurse said she had clocked up 1,500 hours of overtime since Covid-19 arrived in Britain — an extra four hours for every day in the year. A worn-out colleague said she was leaving a highly skilled job in intensive care for the relative respite of the vaccination campaign. Some nurses are leaving the NHS altogether, especially EU citizens who have returned to their home countries in recent weeks: post-Brexit anxiety combining with another wave of coronavirus to deliver a significant blow to the UK’s health service. The virus is taking a relentless toll. Interviews with staff from numerous hospitals showed how deeply it was affecting nurses, provoking a crisis of morale that threatens to endure beyond any retreat of the disease. Read more about Covid’s relentless toll

James Politi in Washington First-time claims for unemployment benefits fell to 793,000 last week, as the US labour market showed some modest signs of improvement as it attempts to rebound from the winter surge in coronavirus cases. According to data released by the US labour department on Thursday, the number of jobless claims filed for regular state programmes dropped by 19,000 from the week prior. It was accompanied by a decrease of 34,400 in new applications for the federal pandemic assistance programme — which applies to gig workers and the self-employed — to 334,500. The figures — which mean more than 1.1m Americans were still seeking jobless benefits for the first time last week — follow a warning from Jay Powell on Wednesday that it would “not be easy” for the US economy to achieve full employment. Roughly 10m fewer Americans are employed compared to one year ago, and more than 20m are still seeking jobless aid of some form. In January, the US economy created a lacklustre 49,000 positions, after shedding jobs in December, but economists hope those figures will improve as states begin to lift winter restrictions on economic activity and coronavirus cases decline. The 4-week moving average of regular state-level unemployment claims dropped to 823,000 last week. It remains far from the figure of just above 200,000 posted one year ago before the pandemic hit.

Matthew Rocco in New York PepsiCo expects to increase sales this year after demand for chips and sodas from housebound consumers helped the food and drinks company produce a bigger than anticipated rise in revenues in the last three months of 2020. The shift to remote working and learning has prompted consumers to munch on snacks more regularly at home, fuelling demand for the US-based group’s line-up of brands including Lays, Quaker Oats and Doritos. But the pandemic has weighed on sales of sodas and other drinks, which are more reliant on businesses such as restaurants and cinemas that have been hit hard by shutdowns and occupancy restrictions. Despite the pressure on such out-of-home venues, PepsiCo said its global beverage business accelerated into the end of the year. The group, which makes Gatorade sports drinks, Tropicana fruit juice and its namesake fizzy beverage, reported a 5.5 per cent year-on-year increase in fourth-quarter organic sales of PepsiCo sodas and other drinks in North America. Snack revenues also continued to rise, helping quarterly net revenues across the group increase 8.8 per cent to $22.5bn, outpacing consensus Wall Street analysts’ estimates of $21.8bn. Net income rose to $1.85bn from $1.77bn, or $1.47 per share in core earnings, one penny more than expected. For 2021, PepsiCo said it was targeting a mid-single digit percentage increase in organic revenue, as well as a high-single digit increase in core earnings per share.

Kate Beioley More than half of the UK adult population are exhibiting financial vulnerability in the wake of Covid-19, according to data from the UK regulator that lays bare the impact of the pandemic on household finances. Some 27.7m UK adults were showing characteristics of vulnerability including poor health, low financial resilience or recent negative life events in October according to the Financial Conduct Authority’s Financial Lives Survey. That number is up 15 per cent since March. The watchdog’s report is published in February each year as a marker of the state of the nation’s finances. The FCA surveyed 16,000 people in February 2020 but spoke to an additional 22,000 in October 2020 to map the fallout from Covid-19. The regulator found a stark decline in financial wellbeing over that period, with 11 per cent of UK adults saying they were likely to use a food bank and about one in three expecting a drop in household income in the next six months. Nisha Arora, director of consumer and retail policy at the FCA, said: “Since the start of the pandemic, the number of people experiencing low financial resilience or negative life events has grown. The pain is not being shared equally with a higher than average proportion of younger and Bame adults becoming vulnerable since March. It is likely the picture will have got worse since we conducted the survey.”

The Financial Times has been your guide to the pandemic since the first outbreak was detected. Here are some of the developments we were reporting on a year ago today: – The new coronavirus was named Covid-19 by the World Health Organization. Scientists had to find a name “that did not refer to a geographical location, an animal, an individual or group of people, and which is also pronounceable and related to the disease,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO. – The death toll in China from coronavirus climbed to 1,016, health authorities said, with 42,638 confirmed cases and 7,333 people in a serious condition. The Chinese Communist party removed its top health officials in Hubei, the province at the centre of the outbreak. – The cruise ship Westerdam was criss-crossing the South China Sea with no port to call home after Thailand joined other countries in turning it away for fear of coronavirus. – Bouygues Telecom, one of France’s largest telecoms companies, became the latest company to pull out of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. – The Americans who were on the first evacuation flight out of China were released from quarantine. – Johnson & Johnson said it would receive US government funds to help accelerate its pursuit of a vaccine for coronavirus. For all the latest on the pandemic, visit the FT’s coronavirus home page.

Naomi Rovnick Government bonds rallied on Thursday after the head of the US central bank stressed there would be no rapid changes to monetary policy for the world’s largest economy. Federal Reserve chairman Jay Powell, speaking at the Economic Club of New York on Wednesday afternoon, highlighted the importance of “patiently accommodative” monetary policy to boost the pandemic-ridden US labour market. In the US, the yield on the two-year Treasury bond briefly slipped below 0.1 per cent for the first time ever on Thursday, according to Bloomberg data, before steadying at around that level. Longer term bonds also rose in price, pushing yields lower. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield dropped 0.01 percentage point to about 1.4 per cent. In Europe, Germany’s 10-year bond yield dropped 0.03 percentage points to minus 0.47 per cent. The yield on the equivalent UK bond fell by the same amount to 0.46 per cent.

Sarah Provan Nearly a third of the total number of patients in England who have needed hospital treatment for coronavirus were admitted in one month, indicating the severity of the latest wave of Covid-19 infections. Hospitals treated 101,956 Covid-19 sufferers in January, compared with a total of 242,307 last year, NHS England said on Thursday. The health service is treating more Covid patients in critical care than hospitals did for all conditions this time last year, the NHS said. “The NHS remains under significant pressure so it is vital that everyone continues to do all they can to stop the spread of the virus,” said the service’s medical director Stephen Powis. The NHS completed more than 6m elective treatments in 2020 even as the spread of coronavirus accelerated. Hospitals carried out more than two cancer procedures for every patient they treated for the virus.

Valentina Romei The UK property market softened more than expected in January as surveyors reported a drop in enquiries from prospective buyers for the first time in eight months, the latest sign the looming end of the stamp duty holiday is weighing on demand. Closely watched indices of buyer interest, as well as readings on new listings and agreed sales, were all negative last month, according to figures released on Thursday by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. “The clear message from the January RICS survey is that housing market activity is entering another lull,” said Andrew Wishart, property economist at Capital Economics. “The lockdown and the looming end of the stamp duty holiday have caused a sharp drop in buyer demand and sales.” RICS’ index that tracks buyer enquires fell to minus 28 in January, the first negative reading since May. A separate index that tracks the number of new listings meanwhile declined to minus 38, while another that monitors newly agreed sales dropped to minus 18 per cent. The tepid figures follow Nationwide’s January house price index, released last week, which recorded the first month-on-month contraction since the government introduced the residential property tax break last summer.

Sam Fleming in Brussels Brussels predicts “light at the end of the tunnel” for the region’s economy as it forecasts activity will return to its pandemic level earlier than expected next year, pinning hopes for an improving outlook on the bloc’s vaccine rollout. The European Commission projected the eurozone economy would grow 3.8 per cent this year and next. While the forecast for 2021 is lower than Brussels’ previous outlook late last year, the 2022 prediction is stronger, reflecting the impact of widening vaccination coverage and easing lockdowns. That should push activity levels back to their pre-pandemic levels by the middle of next year – sooner than the commission’s previous forecast, which pointed to a return in 2023. The economy shrank by a record-breaking 6.8 per cent last year, and growth in the early months of 2021 is likely to be curtailed by shutdowns and a sluggish vaccine rollout. The commission estimates the EU had administered vaccines at a rate of three doses per 100 people in early February, “with large cross-country differences”. Hopes for an improved outlook later this year highlight the critical importance policymakers are placing on the need to step up the rate of vaccinations in the EU, which lags behind that in other major economies including the US and UK. Spain and France are expected to notch up the fastest growth in gross domestic product this year, at 5.6 per cent and 5.5 per cent respectively, after they suffered steep losses in output last year. At the other end of the scale, the Netherlands will expand 1.8 per cent, but that follows a much shallower slump the previous year.

Stephanie Findlay, the FT’s South Asia Correspondent, reports on the challenges facing India as it aims to vaccinate 300m people by July, and its ambitions to supply jabs to other parts of the world.

David Sheppard Global oil inventories fell rapidly in the fourth quarter of 2020, the International Energy Agency said on Thursday, as efforts by the Opec+ group to reduce the surplus built up during the pandemic accelerated. The Paris-based body said global oil inventories declined by 2.24m barrels a day in the fourth quarter, up from 1.56m b/d in the third quarter, with preliminary data showing declining inventories continued in January. Oil prices have risen back above $60 a barrel this week to reach the highest level in a year on signs the oil market is tightening, with Saudi Arabia making additional supply cuts on top of its deal with other Opec+ producers. The IEA said that while demand for oil remained fragile during the pandemic, not least because of new restrictions in Europe, it saw a recovery in the second half of this year once vaccines were more widely rolled out. “The rebalancing of the oil market remains fragile in the early part of 2021 as measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, with its more contagious variants, weigh heavily on the near-term recovery in global oil demand,” the IEA said. “But fresh support has been provided by a more positive economic outlook for the second half of the year, along with a pledge from Opec+ to hasten the drawdown of surplus oil inventories.” The IEA said world oil demand was set to grow by 5.4m b/d in 2021 to reach 96.4m b/d, recovering 60 per cent of the decline in 2020.

Guy Chazan in Berlin Angela Merkel has defended her government’s decision to extend a national lockdown until March 7, pointing to the danger of more infectious mutations of coronavirus spreading in Germany. Experts say “it’s only a matter of time before these mutations gain the upper hand and squeeze out the original virus”, the German chancellor said in a statement to the Bundestag on Thursday. The danger of the mutations “can destroy our achievements” in combating the pandemic, she added. For that reason, Germany must stay vigilant, she said, “despite falling rates of infection”. “We must ensure that we don’t get back to exponential growth” in coronavirus cases, she said. Merkel was speaking the day after she held a meeting with the leaders of Germany’s 16 regions that resulted in an extension of lockdown measures until March 7. The restrictions were initially intended to expire on February 14. The leaders agreed that children could return to school as soon as this month, that hairdressers could open from March 1, and that shops might be allowed to reopen soon if Germany’s infection rate continued to fall. Ms Merkel said the lockdown would not be maintained “a day longer than necessary”. However, she insisted that museums, galleries and most retail outlets could only reopen once a threshold of 35 infections per 100,000 people over seven days had been reached. After it peaked at close to 200 before Christmas, the infection rate as of Thursday had dropped to 64.2 per 100,000 people over the past seven days, said the Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s main public health agency.

Oliver Ralph Profits at Zurich fell by a fifth last year as the pandemic cost the insurance group $850m and it was hit by higher claims for catastrophes. Zurich expects to pay out $450m for Covid claims in its property and casualty insurance division, with the rest coming from travel cover and life insurance. It also had to pay out last year for claims resulting from Hurricane Laura in August, and the civil unrest in the US. Operating profit fell 20 per cent to $4.2bn, although that was ahead of analysts’ expectations of a $4bn profit. The company does not expect the pandemic to generate any more large claims. Late last year Zurich announced the $3.9bn acquisition of MetLife’s property and casualty insurance business in the US. On a call with journalists, chief executive Mario Greco said that the company was not planning any more deals.

Patricia Nilsson Revenues and profits have slumped at Relx, as one of the world’s largest events companies warned that the “timing and pace of recovery” from the pandemic for exhibitions remained uncertain. The London-listed group on Thursday said revenues dropped by nearly 10 per cent to £7.1bn, below analyst consensus, while profits before tax contracted by more than a fifth to £1.48bn in the year ending December 2020. The results were propped up by the group’s larger businesses in academic publishing, as well as in medical and legal information, which in 2020 stood for 95 per cent of Relx’s revenue. Coronavirus has been hard on the exhibitions industry, bringing events to a halt in most countries bar China and a few other Asian nations. Relx’s events arm Reed Exhibitions has already cut at least 10 per cent of staff, including senior director jobs, in response to the industry’s slower than expected recovery from the pandemic. Revenues in the exhibitions business dropped 71 per cent to £362m, driving a £164m adjusted operating loss. Relx said it ran 70 fully virtual events last year, but admitted that these generated only about a fifth of revenues of comparable physical events. Chief executive Erik Engstrom said the company had continued to invest in its “three largest business areas” and had not cut costs in its other business arms to “offset any potential shortfall in financial performance from exhibitions”. The company, which in 2020 made 11 acquisitions to a value of £878m, said it would propose a 3 per cent dividend rise to 47p.

Harry Dempsey Royal Mail has forecast higher full-year profits after the pandemic-induced surge in online shopping led the postal service to handle a record volume of parcels in the final three months of 2020. The FTSE 250 group said it expected annual operating profit, adjusted for exceptional items, to be “well in excess” of £500m, an increase from £325m in the previous year. The company had suspended its profit forecast earlier in the fiscal year given the pandemic uncertainty. Royal Mail said it handled 496m parcels in the third quarter thanks to the boom in ecommerce in the run-up to Christmas, when coronavirus restrictions forced bricks and mortar stores across the UK to close. The internet shopping surge powered a 20 per cent year-on-year rise in third quarter revenues. A slowdown in a long-running decline in people sending letters also supported the results. For the first nine months of its financial year, revenues rose 13.5 per cent to £9.3bn. Royal Mail has struggled to modernise its operations to make the most of the increased popularity of ecommerce and parcel delivery, held back by its legacy operations that are geared towards delivering letters. It issued the profit forecast even though the company cautioned it was incurring extra expenses from tighter Covid-19 restrictions and “additional handling and sorting costs” from the higher than anticipated parcel volumes.

Donato Paolo Mancini in Rome AstraZeneca said on Thursday it was focusing on adapting the coronavirus vaccine for new viral variants with its development partner Oxford university, hoping to reduce the time needed to reach production at scale to between six and nine months. The announcement came after a preliminary and limited study in South Africa last week showed reduced efficacy against milder disease caused by the variant first discovered in that country. The study was not designed to ascertain the effect on more severe disease, AstraZeneca said, which is the main target for vaccination campaigns. The World Health Organization on Wednesday recommended using the vaccine in all adults, including in places where new variants may already be in circulation. Regulatory decisions still rest with national health authorities. South Africa has delayed its AstraZeneca rollout. Large swaths of the globe, including lower income countries, have banked on the vaccine to emerge from the pandemic. AstraZeneca on Thursday posted a 10 per cent increase at constant exchange rates in total revenue to $26.6bn. Core earnings per share rose 18 per cent to $4.02. New medicines represented more than half of total revenue, said the drugsmaker.

Stefania Palma in Singapore Malaysia’s economy last year shrank 5.6 per cent, marking the sharpest annual drop in growth since the Asian financial crisis of 1997-98. Gross domestic product in the fourth quarter contracted 3.4 per cent from the same period in 2019, exceeding the 3.1 per cent drop expected by analysts polled by Bloomberg. Malaysia’s central bank said restrictions on mobility “weighed on economic activity during the fourth quarter”. The south-east Asian country imposed a strict lockdown last month to contain an rise in Covid-19 cases after it had appeared last year to have the virus contained. Alex Holmes, Asia economist at Capital Economics, said that while the economy should begin to recover as the outbreak eases, “with cases still elevated, any bounce back is likely to be slower than the one following Malaysia’s first wave”. Holmes added weak GDP data was likely to push Malaysia to cut policy rates by 25 basis points next month.

Olaf Storbeck in Frankfurt Commerzbank is to shelve its dividend for the next two years as Germany’s second largest listed lender posts its highest net loss in more than a decade, embarking on another attempt to cut its cost base and return to profitability. The Frankfurt-based group last year suffered a net loss of €2.9bn, the highest since the darkest hours of the financial crisis in 2009. Back then, it booked a loss of €4.5bn and required a bailout by the German taxpayers. Shares in Commerzbank have dropped by 90 per cent over the past decade. Last year, Commerzbank was hit hard by the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic as provisions for loan losses tripled to €1.8bn. The lender also booked €841m of restructuring costs. Chief executive Manfred Knof last month vowed to axe one in three jobs in its German home market. He is also planning to close one in two branches in Germany as it is trying to lower its cost base by a fifth until 2024. As part of the restructuring, which will cost €1.8bn in total, Commerzbank said it would not pay dividends for this year and next.

Gary Jones Thailand’s government reported 201 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, with no further deaths. The cases take the southeast Asian country’s official number of total infections to 24,104. Fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic remain at 80. Samut Sakhon province, which neighbours the capital Bangkok and is the centre of an outbreak that began in December, reported 129 new cases. Bangkok logged 17 cases with 14 linked to a cluster at the prestigious Chulalongkorn University. Sixteen of Thailand’s new cases were imported and discovered in quarantined arrivals: seven from the US, three from Sweden and one each from Pakistan, Sudan, Japan, Russia, Turkey and the UK.

Najmeh Bozorgmehr in Tehran With huge national fanfare, Iran rolled out its Covid-19 vaccine campaign with a television broadcast of the health minister’s son receiving Russia’s Sputnik V jab. “My father would not have let me have this vaccine if there was any problem with it,” said Parsa Namaki, the son of health minister Saeed Namaki and a student in Iran’s top engineering school. “I insisted,” he added, “in case it can have any impact to help build public trust.” With 58,469 deaths from coronavirus, Iran has the highest death toll of any country in the Middle East and many in the Islamic republic are desperate for vaccines. But despite the televised vaccinations of high-profile people, there is scepticism about Tehran’s strategy, which has been complicated by geopolitics. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, has refused vaccines from the US or UK, voicing suspicions about western drugs being trialled on Iranian citizens. The ban on western-produced inoculations prompted a backlash from doctors and on social media, as did the reliance on vaccines from Moscow.

The number of infections in an outbreak linked to a quarantine hotel in Melbourne has risen to 11 people as Australia moves to review its quarantine system in the face of new variants. Authorities closed the Holiday Inn Melbourne Airport quarantine hotel on Wednesday after staff working there contracted the virus. Health authorities are examining if the outbreak is linked to a guest’s nebuliser, a device that allows a user to breathe in medicine as a mist. Jeroen Weimar, head of the Covid-19 response for the state of Victoria, said three further cases had been linked to the hotel. One of the new cases works at the hotel while the other two are partners of people who work there. Six of the 11 infections are thought to have happened at the hotel. Weimar said authorities were working on the assumption that the cases were all infected with the variant first found in the UK. Daniel Andrews, Victoria’s premier, said on Wednesday that the new variants represent an evolving challenge for the state’s quarantine efforts.

Richard Milne in Oslo DNB, Norway’s biggest bank, is reaping the rewards of an early focus on digitalisation and cost control that has helped it weather the pandemic better than most other European lenders. It plans to pay a dividend for both 2019 and 2020. DNB has benefited from the resilience of Norway’s economy — expected to be one of the best performers during the Covid-19 pandemic — but it has also overhauled its business model. It has reduced its exposure to oil and other cyclical companies, closed down 70 per cent of its bank branches, and developed technology for fully-automated loan decisions and simple mobile payments. This strategy could provide a potential path to success for European rivals, according to analysts. “It has been a huge transformation,” Kjerstin Braathen, DNB’s chief executive, said in an interview. “Since the financial crisis, we have moved from physical to digital. Customer interactions have gone up as the number of branches has gone down. We have doubled revenues, and kept costs fairly stable — and the only reason why this could happen is the transition to digital.”

Gary Jones The northern Italian region of Lombardy, epicentre of the country’s original coronavirus outbreak last year, is set to reopen its ski resorts from February 15, the country’s health ministry said. It will be the first time skiing has been permitted in Italy’s ski resorts this season after three months of lockdown. Skiing could also resume in other Italian regions if they remain designated as lower-risk “yellow” areas — the health ministry reassesses risk colours of regions each Friday on the basis of weekly monitoring. Most of Italy is currently designated yellow, with exceptions being South Tyrol, also in the north, Umbria in the centre of the country and Puglia and Sicily in the south. Lombardy’s ski lifts will be restricted to operating at no more than 30 per cent of their normal capacity.

Alice Woodhouse in Hong Kong Singapore has said more than 52,000 transport workers have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine as it prioritises its aviation and maritime industries where workers are at risk from imported infections. Lee Hsien Loong, the country’s prime minister, said on Wednesday that more than 250,000 people had received their first shot of the vaccine. Singapore received its first batch of the BioNTech/Pfizer jab at the end of December, with the first shots given days later. The city state has managed to control local outbreaks and prioritised vaccinating frontline medics and workers who come into contact with travellers, including pilots and dock workers who board vessels. “The vaccination of these workers will help provide added protection and assurance as they go about their duties and strengthen our border defence against Covid-19,” the Ministry of Transport said in a statement. The ministry said more than 90 per cent of frontline aviation and maritime crews had received their jabs. Singapore Airlines Group said that all three of its airlines — Singapore Airlines, SilkAir and budget carrier Scoot — would operate flights where all pilots and air crew had received vaccinations for the first time on Thursday. “Vaccinations will be key to the reopening of borders and to enhancing travel confidence, in tandem with robust testing regimes and the wide-ranging safe management measures that are in place on the ground and in the air,” said Goh Choon Phong, chief executive officer, Singapore Airlines. The group did not clarify if the crew had received one or two doses of the vaccine.