Planning on taking public transportation anytime soon? You’re going to need a mask.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an order late Friday requiring people on airplanes, ships, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-shares to wear a face mask while waiting, boarding, traveling and disembarking. The order applies to those traveling into, within or out of the U.S.

The agency said violating the rules could result in criminal penalties. The order will be enforced by the Transportation Security Administration, as well as other federal, state and local authorities, the CDC said. It goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday.

Many cities and states are lagging in vaccinating people of color although they are more likely to be hospitalized or die of the virus.

Philadelphia cuts ties with vaccine distribution startup led by 22-year-old

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced Tuesday the city will no longer work with a startup it tasked with setting up a mass vaccination sign-up site after reports emerged of its leader’s lack of experience and a change in its privacy policy to possibly monetize patient data.

“Where were all the people with credentials? Why did a kid have to come in and help the city?” the 22-year-old student, Andrei Doroshin, said in an interview with the Associated Press. “We did the job. We vaccinated 7,000 people.” Doroshin, who leads the Philly Fighting COVID startup and is a graduate psychology student at Drexel University, said the change in privacy policy was a glitch that was quickly fixed.

After considering health providers at the University of Pennsylvania and Temple University, city officials said they chose the startup based on COVID-19 testing sites they had set up last year. City officials have not announced a new site operator.

Freezer failure leads to middle-of-the-night vaccination rush in Seattle

Seattle hospitals rushed out COVID-19 vaccines to hundreds of people in the middle of the night after a freezer they were being stored in failed.

It’s not clear what caused the freezer failure Thursday night, but the UW Medical Center’s Northwest and Montlake campuses and Swedish Health Services’ clinic at Seattle University put out emergency calls on social media and each administered more than 800 doses of vaccine late that night and into the morning. Not a single dose went to waste.

“Thank you to everyone who came together to get these doses administered!” Swedish health Services said on Twitter Friday afternoon.

Vaccinated US Rep. Stephen Lynch tests positive for COVID-19

A Massachusetts congressman who has received both doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine has tested positive for the virus.

The office of U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch said Friday that the lawmaker had had a negative test result before attending President Joe Biden’s inauguration. The office says Lynch’s positive test result came after a staff member in his Boston office tested positive earlier this week.

A statement says Lynch isn’t displaying any symptoms of COVID-19. Lynch will self-quarantine and vote by proxy in Congress in the coming week.

Lynch is the second member of the state’s congressional delegation to test positive in as many days. On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan announced she had tested positive after repeatedly testing negative.

Colorado mayor compares COVID-19 restrictions to George Floyd’s death

The mayor of a Colorado village compared county COVID-19 restrictions to the death of George Floyd in a statement he later said was a “poor choice,” according a local outlet.

Snowmass Village Mayor Bill Madsen was advocating for lighter COVID-related restrictions during a meeting of the Pitkin County Board of Health on Thursday when he drew a comparison to the death of Floyd, a Black man who died after a police officer in Minneapolis held his knee to Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes.

“We are creating a tremendous amount of ill will in the community,” Madsen said, according to the Aspen Daily News. “To hearken back to the George Floyd scenario, we have put our foot on the throat of the restaurant industry and they can’t breathe.”

He later walked back his comments: "I was just trying to make the point that the restaurant industry is suffering, and that was probably a bad choice of words," Madsen said. "It was a poor choice. … I just wanted to make sure the restaurant industry is being heard, and I think throughout this whole process they haven't felt that way."