How to watch Chelsea vs Burnley in Sunday’s lunchtime Premier League kick-off. Thomas Tuchel will be looking for his first win as Chelsea manager since replacing Frank Lampardf, Chelsea vs Burnley FREE: Live stream, TV channel, team news and kick-off time for crucial Premier League game. Matt Penn. 8:42, 31 Jan 2021, Click Here Chelsea vs Burnley Live

Chelsea host Burnley in the Premier League this weekend but what channel is the match on? Express Sport is on hand with all the TV and live stream information.

Chelsea and Burnley are gearing up for the 14th meeting of the Premier League era. The Blues have won each of the last three encounters, including a 3-0 victory in this fixture last season. Chelsea head into this one following a goalless draw with Wolves in midweek, while Burnley will be confident after their 3-2 win over Aston Villa.

What has been said?

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel: “It was the opportunity at one of the biggest clubs in the world, in the most competitive league in the world. It was a pretty easy choice.

“In the end, and the club makes it very clear, in the end at Chelsea it’s about results.

“It’s about results for us as managers. We always try to bring in performance, develop players and increase their value.

“But in the end I’m very realistic, I’m in a club whose DNA it is to win and to go for trophies

“I’m here to challenge every trophy we play for, and that means realistically this season it’s the Champions League and the FA Cup.

“To speak now about the Premier League title there are too many teams between us, this is not realistic, we will just lose the focus if we start here.”

Burnley boss Sean Dyche: “My years of being here, my years of working with this group told me we’d find a way out and we are doing somewhat.

“We’re only approaching halfway but we’ve had a good points return over the last nine or 10 games, a couple of good rounds in the FA Cup and we’re getting fit. “It doesn’t guarantee you anything but it gives you a better chance.” What time does Chelsea vs Burnley kick-off? The Premier League clash kicks off at 12pm GMT on Sunday, January 31. DON’T MISS…

Tuchel ‘loves’ Chelsea transfer target but Blues may have missed out [TRANSFERS] What TV channel is Chelsea vs Burnley on? BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate will be showing live coverage from Stamford Bridge. How to live stream Chelsea vs Burnley? Existing customers can live steam the action via the BT Sport app. Chelsea vs Burnley match officials Referee: Graham Scott Assistants: Darren Cann, Tim Wood Fourth official: Robert Jones VAR: Michael Oliver Assistant VAR: Andy Halliday