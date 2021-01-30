Arsenal vs Man United: TV channel and live stream. This game is being broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, How to Watch Arsenal vs Man United live: Start Date, Time, Bio, Odds, Prediction, full fight live stream free on reddit Premier League Soccer,

Arsenal welcome Manchester United to London on Saturday for Premier League play, as one side has title aspirations and the other looks for stability. The Gunners enter the day in ninth place and on a two-game winning streak, while United are second after their shock loss to Sheffield United. Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, Jan. 30

: Saturday, Jan. 30 Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Emirates Stadium — London, England

: Emirates Stadium — London, England TV: NBC

NBC Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Arsenal +195; Draw +245; Man. United +135 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Latest Odds: London +190

Storylines

Arsenal: We very well may get to see the debut of Martin Odegaard as a Gunner in this one with the Real Madrid talent having joined on loan. He likely won’t start, but he may just make a cameo off the bench against the Red Devils here, adding some creativity in the final third. Emile Smith Rowe is expected to start ahead of him. But he adds another dimension to this team, a technical quality that could make all the difference during the second half of the season.

Manchester United: A blown opportunity last time out puts this team in a tricky spot after being jumped by Manchester City. United have a complicated three-game stretch with Arsenal, Southampton and Everton, while another stretch against Chelsea, Man. City and West Ham is right around the corner. These matches will really determine if they are true title contenders or not, and on Wednesday they looked anything but that. The defense has to clean it up at the back or Arsenal could make them pay.

Prediction

Plenty of chances in attack, but both goalkeepers step up, and each team takes a point. Pick: Arsenal 1, Man. United 1

