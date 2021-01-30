Watch Caleb Plant vs Caleb Truax: Fight date, time, TV channel, live stream, full card info.

A significant fight at super middleweight goes down on Saturday night?

One of the best super middleweights in the world looks to put himself in position for a possible 2021 clash with Canelo Alvarez when Caleb Plant looks to defend his IBF title for the third time against former 168-pound titlist Caleb Truax on Saturday from the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles, Calif.

After winning the IBF belt from José Uzcátegui in January 2019, also in Los Angeles, Plant scored back-to-back stoppages over Mike Lee and Vincent Feigenbutz, respectively. There had been talks of Plant facing Alvarez last year before the coronavirus pandemic halted the idea. Now a win over Truax could see him land boxing’s “golden ticket”.

https://www.deviantart.com/joshuavspulevlives/journal/How-to-Watch-Truax-vs-Plant-Live-Stream-on-Reddit-868728245

https://www.deviantart.com/joshuavspulevlives/journal/Reddit-Streams-Plant-vs-Truax-Live-HD-Tv-Channel-868728329

https://www.deviantart.com/joshuavspulevlives/journal/LIVE-FREE-Truax-vs-Plant-Watch-Online-Free-Reddit-868728372

https://www.deviantart.com/joshuavspulevlives/journal/Streams-Caleb-Plant-vs-Caleb-Truax-Live-Online-Tv-868728424

https://www.deviantart.com/joshuavspulevlives/journal/WATCH-Plant-vs-Truax-Live-Stream-on-Reddit-FREE-868728497

Standing in Plant’s way is the former IBF super middleweight titleholder. Truax captured the strap from James DeGale in December 2017. In his next time out, Truax lost the title in a rematch with DeGale in April 2018. Since then, Truax hasn’t been too active due to injuries, going 2-0, one no-contest. Truax last fought in January 2020, beating David Basajjamivule by majority decision.

If Plant looks impressive, a crack at Alvarez is inevitable. Can he focus on the task at hand? Or will Truax crash the party?

Here is everything you need to know about Caleb Plant vs. Caleb Truax.

Caleb Plant vs. Caleb Truax fight date, start time

Date: Saturday, Jan. 30

Time: 8 p.m. ET

The Plant vs. Truax card will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch Plant vs. Truax: TV, live stream

FOX

The Plant vs. Truax fight will air live on FOX, meaning the fight can be watched for free. The bout can also be live-streamed on the FOX Sports app.

Where is the Plant vs. Truax fight?

This will mark Caleb Plant’s first time fighting at the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles, but his fourth bout in California. It will be the first time, Truax competes in California, as he’s fought primarily in the Midwest, including his hometown state of Minnesota.

Caleb Plant record and bio

Nationality: American

Born: July 8, 1992

Height: 6-1

Reach: 74 inches

Total fights: 20

Record: 20-0 with 12 knockouts

Caleb Truax record and bio

Nationality: American

Born: Sept. 14, 1983

Height: 6-1

Reach: 75 inches

Total fights: 22

Record: 31-4-2 with 19 knockouts

Caleb Plant vs. Caleb Truax fight card

Caleb Plant vs. Caleb Truax for Plant’s IBF Super Middleweight title

Michael Coffie vs. Darmani Rock Duel; Heavyweight

Joey Spencer vs. Isiah Seldon; Junior Middleweight

Rances Barthelemy vs. All Rivera; Welterweight

Atif Oberlton vs. Nathan Sharp; Light Heavyweight

Brandyn Lynch vs. Mark Hernandez; Middleweight

Fernando Molina vs. James De Herrera; Lightweight

Daniel Garcia vs. Joseph Quintana; Lightweight