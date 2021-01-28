How to watch the horse races at the Dubai World Cup Carnival 2021 this year, Schedule, Live Stream Free Reddit, racing TV watch anywhere, Dubai Racing Club Releases Accepted Horses For 2021 Dubai World Cup Carnival

Dubai Racing Club has released the list of horses accepted for the seven-meeting 2021 Dubai World Cup Carnival (DWCC), which runs for six consecutive Thursdays (Jan 21 – Feb. 25) before culminating with Super Saturday (Mar. 6), the official dress rehearsal for the historic 25th running of the Dubai World Cup card (Mar. 27). (Dubai World Cup 2020 was postponed as a result of Covid-19).

The Dubai World Cup, first held in 1996, is an annual event which has placed the UAE on the map and is home to one of the world’s top racing challenges, drawing the attention of millions of enthusiasts around the globe. The 25th running will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 and will showcase nine races, featuring some of the best-known names in horseracing.

The highlight of the city’s sporting and social calendar and a fitting event to showcase an activity that has long been known as the ‘Sport of Kings’. Yet, it’s not just horse connections that make the trip to Dubai; with the added attraction of the Dubai World Cup Ceremony, racegoers also fly in from all over the globe to enjoy the unique spectacle that is the Dubai World Cup.

The Dubai World Cup Carnival 2021 is worth about US$6 m in prize money and will be held across 7 race meetings, running from January to March. It is a season of top-class international race days contested by the most high-profile owners, trainers, horses and jockeys in the world. It runs alongside the domestic Racing at Meydan season.

The Dubai World Cup Carnival leads to the iconic Dubai World Cup day, the most prestigious day of racing in the world.

The major prep for Dubai World Cup day is the Super Saturday meeting, to be held on Saturday March 06, 2021, this race meeting alone is worth $1.7 million. Super Saturday allows trainers to put the finishing touches to their equine stars before appearing on racing’s biggest stage – Dubai World Cup day. As the official dress rehearsal for the Dubai World Cup it is a major social occasion.

The list features 158 accepted horses, conditioned by a total of 63 trainers from 12 countries. In 2020, the DWCC saw horses from Great Britain, Ireland, Oman, Sweden, UAE, USA, South Africa, Bahrain, Denmark, Korea, Japan, Spain, France and Norway either win or finish placed. In 2021, too there is a great variety of international participation expected based on the horses that have been approved to run.

A total of 42 Thoroughbred races and three group purebred Arabian affairs are on the program, with a host of international stars likely to travel to Dubai to compete. Among the top names are Group 1 winners -the Roger Teal-trained Oxted (G1 Darley July Cup Stakes winner, 2020) and David O’Meara’s trainee Lord Glitters (G1 Queen Anne Stakes at Ascot winner, 2019, third in G1 Dubai Turf behind Almond Eye at Meydan, 2019).

Fawzi-Nass’s Simsir (Bahrain International Trophy winner, 2020) leads the list of returning DWCC stars, alongside Prince Of Arran (Placed thrice in the Melbourne Cup), Certain Lad (G3 Sky Bet And Symphony Group Strensall Stakes winner, York, 2020, sixth in Bahrain International Trophy), Equilateral (G1 placed in King’s Stand Stakes at Ascot, 2020), Doug Watson’s Midnight Sands (Two wins in DWCC 2020, back under Watson’s tutelage after a stint in America) and Suzanne Berneklint’s Plata O Plomo.

Others to watch out for include Australian G3 winner Halvorsen, and Berkshire Rocco who was placed second in the G1 Pertemps St Leger Stakes earlier this year.

All races are being contested and regulated in a standard fashion and results are being recorded in an official capacity. In line with the UAE Government regulations, Dubai Racing Club is following strict health and safety measures, including full sanitization, thermal screening of attendees and social distancing.

– Where: Meydan Racecourse, Dubai, UAE

– Number of meetings: nine

– When: Thursday nights from 21 January

– Super Saturday: 6 March

– Dubai World Cup night: Saturday 27 March

CARNIVAL ASPIRANTS TO STAKE THEIR CLAIMS SATURDAY AT MEYDAN January 17, 2021

Musabbeh Al Mheiri's Welsh Lord, a key contender in the 2000m dirt handicap, the Lincoln Navigator, one of two Meydan features on Saturday.

