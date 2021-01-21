Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding another live pre-fight media day for select representatives of the athletes who will headline UFC 257 this weekend (Sat., Jan. 23, 2021), Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, on pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi.

STREAM UFC 257 LIVE RIGHT HERE!

McGregor and Poirier will not be in attendance because “Notorious” is big enough to command his own press conference, which takes place at 8 a.m. ET later this morning (watch it here) under the watchful eye of UFC President, Dana White (details here), among others.

This morning’s UFC 257 media appetizer includes:

John Kavanagh – Owner of Straight Blast Gym in Dublin, Ireland, and Conor McGregor’s long-time trainer. Mike Brown – Former World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC) Featherweight champion and Dustin Poirier’s lead trainer. Daniel Cormier — Former UFC Light Heavyweight (and Heavyweight) champion and current UFC color commentator.

The live stream begins promptly at 5 a.m. ET in the embedded video player above. To check out the first UFC 257 media day, featuring co-headliners Dan Hooker and Michael Chandler, among others, from earlier this week click here.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 257 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

https://www.deviantart.com/joshuavspulevlives/journal/How-to-Watch-the-UFC-257-Press-Conference-Online-T-867828777

https://www.deviantart.com/joshuavspulevlives/journal/UFC-257-Pre-Fight-Press-Conference-Video-Live-Free-867828894

https://www.deviantart.com/joshuavspulevlives/journal/How-to-Watch-McGregor-vs-Poirier-2-Live-UFC-257-867829096

https://www.deviantart.com/joshuavspulevlives/journal/UFC-257-Conor-McGregor-vs-Dustin-Poirier-Press-C-867829213

https://www.deviantart.com/joshuavspulevlives/journal/UFC-257-live-stream-watch-McGregor-vs-Poirier-2-867829477

https://www.deviantart.com/joshuavspulevlives/journal/Free-McGregor-vs-Poirier-2-press-conference-LIVE-867829675

https://www.deviantart.com/joshuavspulevlives/journal/UFC-257-Live-media-day-video-stream-from-Abu-Dhabi-867829805

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 257: “McGregor vs. Poirier 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.