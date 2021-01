Play Opens Today At The American Express. The Strong Field Includes Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Reed, Gary Woodland, Tony Finau, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Champ and Patrick Cantlay. Here’s everything you need to know to follow the action.

Leaderboard

Full tee times

HOW TO FOLLOW

PGA TOUR LIVE : Thursday-Friday, 11:30 a.m.- 7 p.m. ET (Featured Groups)

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel).

Radio : Thursday-Saturday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. ET. Sunday, 2 p.m.- 7 p.m. ET ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )

FEATURED GROUPS

Patrick Reed, Andrew Landry, Gary Woodland

Kevin Na, Matthew Wolff, Tony Finau

Cameron Champ, Brooks Koepka, Paul Casey

Patrick Cantlay, Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler

Click here for the Featured Groups roundtable