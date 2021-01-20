UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 Live Results
(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full live results for the first UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 bout from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT on Saturday, Jan. 23, on MMAWeekly.com)
UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 start times
- UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View
- UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 prelims start time: 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT on ESPN+
NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.
UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 live results
Results and Stats will load here on Fight Day
UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 takes place on Saturday, Jan. 23, at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. It is the promotion’s final event of a three-event, eight-day return to Fight Island to kick off its 2021 schedule.
UFC President Dana White and Company restarted the professional sports world with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje on May 9, 2020, followed by two more events in Jacksonville, Fla., all within an eight-day span.
UFC 257 features Conor McGregor’s return to the Octagon following a year on the sidelines. He squares off with Dustin Poirier. The bout is a rematch of their fight from UFC 178, which McGregor won via first-round knockout.
The UFC 257 co-main event features the promotional debut of former Bellator champion Michael Chandler, who faces Dan Hooker.
UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 results
UFC 257 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)
- Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor
- Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler
- Jessica Eye vs. Joanne Calderwood
- Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar
- Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Ribas
UFC 257 Preliminary Card (6:15 p.m. ET ESPN+)
- Arman Tsarukyan vs. Nasrat Haqparast
- Brad Tavares vs. Antonio Carlos Junior
- Julianna Pena vs. Sara McMann
- Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Marcin Prachnio
- Andrew Sanchez vs. Makhmud Muradov
- Nik Lentz vs. Movsar Evloev
- Amir Albazi vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
McGregor v Poirier: Tale of the tape
Conor McGregor – Dustin Poirier
Age: 32 – 31
Nationality: Irish – American
Height: 5ft 9 (175cm) – 5ft 9 (175cm)
Weight: 170lb (77kg) – 155lb (70kg)
Reach: 74 in (188 cm) – 72 in (183 cm)
Record: 22/4 – 26/6
Knockouts/Submissions: 20 – 19
Last fight: Beat Donald Cerrone – Beat Dan Hooker
Conor McGregor arrives on Fight Island, Abu Dhabi as he prepares to take on Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on Saturday