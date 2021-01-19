The High Point Panthers and the Longwood Lancers meet in college basketball action from Willett Hall on Tuesday. The High Point University men’s basketball team (3-6) (1-3) returns to action for the first time since New Year’s Eve. The Panthers travel to Farmville, Va. to take on Longwood on Tuesday (Jan. 19) and Wednesday (Jan. 20). The Panthers face the Lancers in what will be HPU’s third Big South series of the season. Both contests will start at 6:00 PM and will be streamed on ESPN+.

High Point Panthers (3-6) at Longwood Lancers (3-13)

College Basketball: Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 6:00 pm (Willett Hall)

The Line: Longwood Lancers -1 — Over/Under: 132.5 Click to Get Latest Betting Odds

TV: ESPN+

The High Point Panthers will look to rebound from a 60-51 loss at the hands of USC Upstate last time out. John Michael Wright leads High Point in scoring and assists with 18.9 PPG and 3.9 APG while Lydell Elmore is 2nd in scoring and tops in rebounding with 11.6 PPG and 5.9 RPG to make up the duo of double-digit scorers for High Point coming into this game against Longwood. Ahmil Flowers also has 9.2 PPG with 2.7 APG for the Panthers this season. As a team, High Point is averaging 70.7 PPG on 45.3% shooting from the field, 33.3% from 3-point range and 67.5% from the foul line while allowing 72.1 PPG on 43.9% shooting from the field and 31.6% from 3-point range this season.

The Longwood Lancers will try to rebound from a 70-50 loss to Winthrop last time out. Juan Munoz leads the Lancers in scoring with 12.4 PPG along with 2.9 APG while Justin Hill is 2nd in scoring and tops in rebounds and assists with 10.7 PPG as well as 4.9 RPG and 3.3 APG this season. Deshaun Wade has 10.5 PPG to cap off the trio of double-digit scorers for Longwood coming into this matchup while Leslie Nkereuwem has 9 PPG this season. As a team, Longwood is averaging 65.7 PPG on 44.4% shooting from the field, 31.7% from behind the arc and 69.7% from the foul line while allowing opposing teams to average 70.8 PPG on 46.1% shooting from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range this season.

High Point is 9-4 ATS in their last 13 road games and 1-6 ATS in their last 7 Tuesday games while the under is 4-0 in their last 4 games overall. Longwood is 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games overall and 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games against a team with a losing record while the under is 4-1 in their last 5 games overall. The road team is 4-1 ATS in the last 5 meetings between these two teams.

Good luck trying to figure out which team is going to show up offensively in this matchup and to be honest I wouldn’t be surprised if this one didn’t hit 120. You have High Point who have played to the under in four straight and Longwood who is 4-1 to the under in their last 5. These two teams just struggle to score and I could easily see a game where both teams struggle to get to 60, so I’ll side with the under in this spot.

Matchup History

HPU is 17-8 against Longwood since becoming a D-1 program in 1999.

The last time the two teams met was last season Feb. 22. The Lancers were victorious over the Panthers by just three points 57-54 on their home floor.

This is the fourth straight season the two teams have met in January.

Across the Bench

The Lancers return home to Farmville after dropping two contests to the Big South Preseason favorite Winthrop. On Thursday night, Justin Hill scored a game-high 15 points as Winthrop won 72-61. After scoring 11 points the night before Juan Munoz scored 15 points on Friday night, Winthrop won 70-50.

Longwood is led by Griff Aldrich who is in his third season as the head coach of the Lancers.

Juan Munoz leads Longwood in scoring, he is averaging 12.4 points per game. Hill leads the Lancers in rebounds averaging 4.9 boards per game.

Panther Notes

Wait, there’s El(MORE)

The Panthers were last in action on Dec 30th, and Dec 31st against USC Upstate, and on both nights Lydell Elmore finished in double digits. On Dec 30th Elmore scored 11 points and brought in seven rebounds in the 63-52 win over Upstate. On Dec 31st, in his last time out for HPU Elmore recorded his first double-double in a High Point uniform bringing in 13 rebounds and scoring 12 points.

B Chill is Heating Up

Bryson Childress is coming off his best performance yet for HPU in his young career. Against the Spartans, the freshman scored a career-best 17 points. He played 29 minutes off the bench and shot 5-7 from three-point range.

Slaying

In the Dec. 30th contest against Upstate, Denny Slay II stepped up for the Purple and White and scored 17 points helping his Panthers to a 63-52 victory in the Big South home opener for HPU.

Blooming Flowers

The freshman Ahmil Flowers has started in every game this season for The Panthers. Flowers had a productive last two-game series against the USC Upstate Spartans. Flowers scored 13 points in the win against Upstate on Dec 30th. On New Year’s Eve against the Spartans, Flowers scored eight points and pulled down four rebounds.

Panther Dunk Counter

Throughout the entire 2019-20 season, the Panthers totaled 24 dunks. After only nine games, the Panthers already have 20 jams on this season.

Flydell

Lydell Elmore has 12 dunks so far this season for The Purple and White, which leads the squad

for jams made.

Tubby All-Time Wins Tracker

Coach Tubby Smith has 625 wins which currently ranks him 35th all-time in wins amongst D-1 coaches.