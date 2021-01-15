Arizona Coyotes vs San Jose Sharks NHL Live Stream Free 2021: Picks, Odds, Predictions 1/14/21. The San Jose Sharks and the Arizona Coyotes meet in NHL action from Gila River Arena on Thursday night.

The San Jose Sharks will open the NHL regular season with a Western Conference clash against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night.

In a shortened 56-game season, every game counts. The Sharks are trying to get back to the postseason after being one of only seven teams left outside the NHL Bubble last year. Meanwhile, Arizona is hoping to build on a strong finish to last year’s campaign after losing in the first round against the Colorado Avalanche.

Can San Jose open its season with a win on the road in Arizona on Thursday night?

Sharks hoping to get back to NHL Playoffs

There’s a big question looming in San Jose: Has the Stanley Cup window closed on the Sharks? Last season, San Jose went from an appearance in the Western Conference finals to its lowest points percentage (.450) since the 2002-03 season. Head coach Peter DeBoer was fired 23 games into the season and replaced by Bob Boughner.

Now the team will be playing its first campaign since 2006 without either Joe Thorton or Joe Pavelski. But, all-time leading scorer Patrick Marleau is back, so are Logan Coutoure, Tomas Hertl, and defenseman Erik Karlsson. All three of those players missed significant time due to injury last season, which contirbuted to the Sharks’ plunge in the standings.

San Jose also brought in a few new reinforcements in the offseason. The Sharks brought in forward Ryan Donato and goalie Devan Dubnyk in separate trades with the Minnesota Wild. Dubnyk could compete for the No.1 job with incumbent starter Martin Jones, who had his worst save percentage (.890) since his rookie season.

San Jose was 14-20-3 after Boughner took over but will need to be better to make it back to the NHL Playoffs. Jones is expected to start the opener. He finished last year 17-21-2 to go along with a 3.00 GAA and a .896 save percentage in 41 games (40 starts).

Coyotes looking to ride Kuemper, Raanta to postseason berth

Arguably the biggest move the Coyotes made during the offseason was trading Derek Stepan to the Ottawa Senators. Derrick Brassard and Drake Caggiula will be tasked with replacing Stepan while former No.-5-overall pick Barrett Hayton could also earn a bigger role after notching four points in 20 NHL games last year. Caggiula will be reunited with former Chicago Blackhawks and University of North Dakota teammate Nick Schmaltz, who led Arizona with 45 points in 70 games last year. Forward Conor Garland could also increase his production this season in a top-six role after leading the Coyotes with 22 goals a year ago.

Darcy Kuemper and backup Antti Raanta for one of the best netminder combinations in the NHL. Kuemper’s 1.97 GAA ranked second in the league last year behind Tristian Jarry of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Over the past three seasons. Kuemper and Raanta are tied for first in the NFL in save percentage (.924)

Kuemper is expected to start the opener. The 30-year-old finished last season with a 16-11-2 overall record to go along with a 2.22 GAA and .928 save percentage in 29 starts. He won his only start against San Jose last year and allowed only two goals in 28 shots.

The Sharks have a lot of question marks coming into this game, especially between the pipes, where they will be relying on two veteran coming off less-than-stellar seasons. Jones is likely going to get the call in Game 1. The 31-year-old struggled on the road last season, going 4-11-2 away from home while posting a 3.18 GAA. The Sharks finished last year tied for 27th in the league at just 2.57 goals per game and they gave up the fifth-most goals per game in the NHL at 3.21 per contest. Arizona will undoubtedly have an advantage between the pipes in this one, so I’ll take my chances with the home team in this spot on Thursday night.

San Jose Sharks (0-0) at Arizona Coyotes (0-0)

NHL Hockey: Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 9:00 pm (Gila River Arena)

The Line: Arizona Coyotes -130 / San Jose Sharks +110 — Over/Under: 5.5 Click to Get Latest Betting Odds

TV: FS-Arizona, NBCS-California

The San Jose Sharks come into this season looking to shake off one of the worst seasons in recent memory for San Jose, finishing last in the Western Conference with 63 points and a 29-36-5 record, missing out on the playoffs for the first time since 2014-15 and just the second time in the last 17 years. Timo Meier’s back after leading San Jose with 49 points with 22 goals and 27 assists while leading goalscorer Evander Kane is under contract after leading the Sharks with 26 goals last season, but there is word out that he may opt-out of the season due to off-ice matters. The Sharks also retain their captaincy core of Logan Couture, Brent Burns, Erik Karlsson and Tomas Hertl while bringing in Devan Dubnyk to goaltend alongside Martin Jones for the upcoming season after Jones posted a 17-21-2 mark with a 3.00 GAA for the Sharks last season.

The Arizona Coyotes come into the 2021 season looking to improve on an up and down 2019-20 season that saw the ‘Yotes finish 5th in the Pacific and 11th in the West, a far cry from actually leading the Pacific division at one point in December, but the expanded playoffs gave the Coyotes their first playoff spot since 2011-12 and their first series win since 2012, defeating the Predators in the play-in round, but the stay in the bubble was short-lived as Arizona was taken down by Colorado in five games in the following round. The Taylor Hall experiment in the desert is no more as Hall would be lost to free agency but the Coyotes brought back captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson despite there being a ton of trade rumors after logging 30 points in an injury-shortened 56-game campaign. Nick Schmaltz is back after leading the Coyotes with 45 points and 34 assists last year as is Conor Garland who put up 22 goals to lead Arizona in the scoring department last year. The Coyotes are hoping to have a healthy goalie combo of Darcy Kuemper and Antti Raanta going this year as Kuemper was solid, putting up just a 2.22 GAA but made just 29 starts due to injury and never really regained the form down the stretch, posting a 4-5 record in the playoffs with a 3.47 GAA. Only time will tell if Arizona can prove that they’re really taking steps in the right direction, or if it’s just another year of broken promises for the Coyotes.

San Jose is 0-4 in their last 4 games overall and 0-5 in their last 5 road games while the under is 6-1 in their last 7 Thursday games. Arizona is 4-1 in their last 5 home games and 1-4 in their last 5 games overall while the under is 6-1 in their last 7 games as a favorite. The road team is 9-4 in the last 13 meetings between these two teams.

This was just a gongshow for the Coyotes basically in all of 2020. The Coyotes fell apart when Kuemper went down, went out without much of a fight in the playoffs against Colorado as it just looked like Arizona ran out of gas, and then had a bunch of off-ice issues that just made the team look really bad. Now the Coyotes have to take the ice and the lone boost that Arizona might’ve gotten with fans in the stands is gone with the world still living with COVID. San Jose was extremely disappointing last year and it’s almost unacceptable with how much talent is really on that roster with the likes of Erik Karlsson, Logan Couture, Brent Burns, Tomas Hertl, and the list goes on and on. I think the Sharks need to come out with purpose to start the year, and when you factor in the amount of success the road team has had in recent years, I think the plus money with San Jose is worth a serious look on opening night.