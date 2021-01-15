Follow the World Championship live Handball match between Sweden and North Macedonia with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:30 on 14 January 2021.

The 2021 IHF World Men’s Handball Championship will be the 27th event hosted by the International Handball Federation to be held in Egypt from 13 to 31 January 2021. This will be the first Handball Championship with 32 teams instead of 24. Wikipedia

This January the 27th Edition of the IHF World Men’s Handball Championship 2021 will be held, and I’m here to Guide you how to watch it anywhere in the world.

The IHF World Men’s Handball Championship is Handball tournament that takes span of two years from the last couple of years. It began back in 1938 when Hosted the first edition.

Egypt will be hosting the tournament this year, and Poland / Sweden will do it in 2023.

If you want to follow every match, but you don’t want to pay expensive cable subscription fees, keep reading this guide to find out how you can watch it anywhere in the world for free.

Where to Watch

In most countries around the world, the tournament is shown on subscription services like cable networks or pay per view, in the UK, however, is broadcast for free on ITV

The 27th edition of the IHF Men’s Handball World Championship will be hosted in Egypt from 13 to 31 January 2021. For the first time in the history of the IHF Handball World Championship, the 2021 games will witness 32 teams desirously compete with each other to win the title.

The 2021 Men’s Handball Championship is back to Egypt for the second time, and it is all set to be hosted outside of Europe since 2015.

Handball fans, we know this season is going to excite you to the core. With the newly-expanded format of teams and your favorite players on the field, the Championship can be an absolute visual treat to all of us.

If you are abroad, you might miss out on the best tournament matches due to geo-restrictions. In this article, we will help you get around sports blackouts and access your favorite Handball Championship live streams from anywhere in the world. Before diving into it, check out this year’s team grouping and schedule.

The 2021 Men’s Handball World Championship Teams.