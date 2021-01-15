Fri. Jan 15th, 2021

Sony Open in Hawaii

Jan 14, 2021

For the second consecutive (and final) week of 2021, the PGA Tour will be broadcast from Hawaii

This week’s Sony Open represents the first full-field PGA Tour event of 2021 and also the last tournament to be played in Hawaii this year. After four rounds from Waialae Country Club, 12 more months will pass before picturesque scenes and primetime viewing are piped into living rooms across the continental United States.

In other words, soak it up.

It’s not just the scenery that’s great either. The field is strong, too. The Sony Open — despite its strong history and beautiful locale — is normally one of the pretty mediocre fields throughout the PGA Tour season, but this year’s group is the best of the last five years.

Collin Morikawa, Harris English, Webb Simpson and Sungjae Im are among the players ranked in the top 20 in the world who made the short flight over from the Tournament of Champions at Kapalua to play at Waialae Country Club.

The course setup will be wildly different than what we saw last week, which is great because variance is always a good thing when it comes to golf. So enjoy the farewell for another year to the 50th state and what should be another extremely compelling event.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 — Thursday-Friday

Round starts: Noon

Live TV coverage: 7-10:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 7-10:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 5-10:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 — Saturday

Round starts: 1 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 7-10:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 7-10:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 5-10:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 — Sunday

Round starts: Noon

Live TV coverage: 6-10 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 6-10 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 5-10 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Sony Open in Hawaii PGA Tour: Start Time, Coverage, Schedule

Sony Open in Hawaii
PGA Tour

Tournament details

Date:Jan 14–17, 2021
Course:
Waiʻalae Country Club

Purse:

$6,600,000

Highlights
Tee timestoday
Player Tee time
E. van Rooyen 11:10 PM
V. Taylor 11:10 PM
B. Hoag 11:10 PM
H. Higgs 11:10 PM
R. Henley 11:10 PM
K. Stanley 11:10 PM
R. Sabbatini 11:20 PM
A. Gonzales 11:20 PM
A. Schenk 11:20 PM
J. J. Spaun 11:20 PM
J. Lovemark 11:20 PM
P. Malnati 11:20 PM
P. McLachlin 11:30 PM
T. Gooch 11:30 PM
B. Haas 11:30 PM
F. Gómez 11:30 PM
H. Norlander 11:30 PM
S. Power 11:30 PM
S. Piercy 11:40 PM
B. Todd 11:40 PM
J. Herman 11:40 PM
S. Muñoz 11:40 PM
C. Reavie 11:40 PM
K. Kisner 11:40 PM
R. Armour 11:50 PM
C. Ortiz 11:50 PM
M. Trainer 11:50 PM
B. Garnett 11:50 PM
S.J. Im 11:50 PM
C. Smith 11:50 PM
A. Scott 12:00 AM
T. Merritt 12:00 AM
M. Kuchar 12:00 AM
W. McGirt 12:00 AM
H. English 12:00 AM
T. Potter, Jr. 12:00 AM
B. Horschel 12:10 AM
R. Knox 12:10 AM
Z. Johnson 12:10 AM
R. Palmer 12:10 AM
A. Cook 12:10 AM
K. Bradley 12:10 AM
N. Taylor 12:20 AM
K. Na 12:20 AM
K. Tway 12:20 AM
W. Bryan 12:20 AM
K. Mitchell 12:20 AM
N. Lashley 12:20 AM
R. Streb 12:30 AM
J. Furyk 12:30 AM
S. Brown 12:30 AM
B. Steele 12:30 AM
A. Ancer 12:30 AM
S. Ryder 12:30 AM
R. Shelton 12:40 AM
T. McCumber 12:40 AM
C. Kirk 12:40 AM
D. Lee 12:40 AM
B. Van Pelt 12:40 AM
B. Burgoon 12:40 AM
R. Campos 12:50 AM
T. Kanaya 12:50 AM
M. Anderson 12:50 AM
R. Gibson 12:50 AM
R. Kinoshita 12:50 AM
R. Sloan 12:50 AM
R. Oppenheim 1:00 AM
E. Dugas 1:00 AM
B. Taylor 1:00 AM
D. Ghim 1:00 AM
H. Lebioda 1:00 AM
N. Hardy 1:00 AM
L. List 3:50 AM
E. Grillo 3:50 AM
A. Baddeley 3:50 AM
K. J. Choi 3:50 AM
J. Kelly 3:50 AM
D.J. Trahan 3:50 AM
S. Straka 4:00 AM
R. Ishikawa 4:00 AM
K.H. Lee 4:00 AM
M. Jones 4:00 AM
W. Gordon 4:00 AM
Y. Yang 4:00 AM
B. Stuard 4:10 AM
M. Every 4:10 AM
H. Mahan 4:10 AM
C. Hoffman 4:10 AM
B. Grace 4:10 AM
J. Hahn 4:10 AM
H. Swafford 4:20 AM
R. Werenski 4:20 AM
C. Howell III 4:20 AM
S. Cink 4:20 AM
P. Perez 4:20 AM
C.T. Pan 4:20 AM
J. Kokrak 4:30 AM
C. Morikawa 4:30 AM
M. Kim 4:30 AM
M. Leishman 4:30 AM
W. Simpson 4:30 AM
L. Griffin 4:30 AM
S. García 4:40 AM
H. Matsuyama 4:40 AM
D. Love III 4:40 AM
B. Snedeker 4:40 AM
J. Niemann 4:40 AM
A. Landry 4:40 AM
G. Murray 4:50 AM
B. Gay 4:50 AM
V. Singh 4:50 AM
J. T. Poston 4:50 AM
A. Putnam 4:50 AM
P. Kizzire 4:50 AM
S. Kim 5:00 AM
M. Thompson 5:00 AM
D. Berger 5:00 AM
S. Kodaira 5:00 AM
S. Kang 5:00 AM
J. Walker 5:00 AM
C. Davis 5:10 AM
N. Watney 5:10 AM
M. Hughes 5:10 AM
T. Wilkinson 5:10 AM
B. Harman 5:10 AM
T. Hoge 5:10 AM
D. Hearn 5:20 AM
A. Lahiri 5:20 AM
X. Zhang 5:20 AM
M. NeSmith 5:20 AM
M. Weir 5:20 AM
M. Hubbard 5:20 AM
C. Seiffert 5:30 AM
M. Gellerman 5:30 AM
M.J. Daffue 5:30 AM
N. Ledesma 5:30 AM
M. Gligic 5:30 AM
M. J. Hur 5:30 AM
C. Baker 5:40 AM
E. Kawai 5:40 AM
S. Bertsch 5:40 AM
K. Hickok 5:40 AM
B. Hagy 5:40 AM
J. Kozuma 5:40 AM
All times are in Bangladesh Standard Time

