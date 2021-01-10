Ravens vs Titans live stream: How to watch NFL playoffs Wild Card game online. The Ravens vs Titans live stream is a rematch of a Wild Card game from last season. A game that the Raven’s Lamar Jackson would like to have back.

The Ravens vs Titans live stream features two 11-5 teams fighting it out.

Ravens vs Titans live stream channel, start time

The Ravens vs Titans live stream 1:05 p.m. ET / 10:05 p.m. PT Sunday January 10 on ABC/ESPN.

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/baltimore-ravens-vs-tennessee-titans-live-stream-reddit-158959671/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-tennessee-titans-vs-baltimore-ravens-live-stream-free-158959710/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nfl-crackstreams-ravens-vs-titans-live-streaming-reddit-watch-158959737/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/hd-crackstreams-titans-vs-ravens-live-stream-reddit-free-nfl-158959763/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nfl-playoffs-ravens-vs-titans-free-live-stream-100121-158959804/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/titans-vs-ravens-live-streaming-free100121-wild-card-playoff-158959864/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-ravens-vs-titans-live-stream-free-10th-jan-2021-nfl-playof-158959958/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nfl-streams-reddit-watch-ravens-vs-titans-live-streaming-reddit-158960005/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-ravens-vs-titans-live-stream-free-158960115/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nfl-playoffs-2021-watch-ravens-vs-titans-live-stream-free-158960118/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nfl-playoffs-2021-watch-ravens-vs-titans-live-stream-reddit-158960119/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/buffstreams-ravens-vs-titans-live-stream-reddit-nfl-free-158960123/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/buffstreams-ravens-vs-titans-live-stream-reddit-2021-nfl-158960126/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-titans-vs-ravens-crackstreams-live-stream-reddit-158960274/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-ravens-vs-titans-crackstreams-live-stream-reddit-nfl-2021-158960278/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/ravens-vs-titans-free-live-streaming-reddit-2021-nfl-playoff-158960282/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/ravens-vs-titans-2021-live-free-streams-reddit-1012021-158960285/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/ravens-vs-titans-2021-live-free-streams-reddit-1012021-nfl-158960289/

Jackson has done a lot in his first three seasons in the league. He won the starting job from Super Bowl Champion Joe Flacco, he won last year’s MVP and he’s now made the playoffs three straight years. One thing he has not done, is win where it matters most: in the playoffs. He’s 0-2 so far including a first-round exit to these Titans last year. Jackson threw two interceptions in that NFL live stream.

The Titans will look to not only build on their success from this regular season, but also last year’s amazing playoff run. Tennessee went just 9-7 last year but made it all the way to the Conference Championship where they fell just two quarters shy of a trip to the Super Bowl. The Titans built a 17-7 lead in the 1st half against the Chiefs before Patrick Mahomes led 2 scoring drives in the final five minutes of the half and Tennessee never recovered.

The Titans will look to control the game with their All-Pro running back, Derrick Henry, who led the league with 2,027 yards on the ground, becoming just the eighth player ever to rush for 2,000 yards in a season.

The Titans are 3.5 home dogs against the Ravens. The Over/Under is 54.5.

Ravens vs. Titans Live Stream: How to Watch Wild-Card Round, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 4 AFC seed Titans will host the No. 5 Ravens for a wild-card matchup at Nissan Stadium on Jan. 10.

Both teams finished the regular season with an 11-5 record, but the Titans earned home-field advantage for the wild-card Round after clinching the AFC South. Baltimore opened as a four-point favorite against Tennessee.

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans: Live stream, how to watch, odds, time

The AFC South champion Tennessee Titans host the Baltimore Ravens in the first game of a Sunday triple-header — the second consecutive year the teams will meet in the playoffs. The Titans beat the Ravens 28-12 in the AFC divisional playoffs last season.

There is no secret for Tennessee in Sunday’s matchup: Get the ball to 2,000-yard RB Derrick Henry. It will not only help the Titans move the chains to keep their porous defense off the field, it also will set up play-action, where QB Ryan Tannehill has immense success.

Stopping the Ravens’ elite rushing attack will not be easy. The Titans defense has to set the edge and make sure they close up Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson’s running lanes, forcing him to use his arm to beat them.

The Ravens’ success on defense starts with stopping Henry, who has burned Baltimore twice in two seasons. Most teams know exactly what is coming when they face the Titans yet can’t stop it anyway. As the Ravens found out in last year’s divisional playoffs, you have to get to Henry at the line of scrimmage or he becomes a wrecking ball once he gets a head of steam at the second level.

On offense, the Ravens have to get their ground game going with Jackson and their stellar group of backs, but the best way to attack this Titans defense is through the air.

Here’s everything you need to know for Sunday:

What time does Ravens at Titans start?

The game kicks off at 1:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

What TV channel is Ravens at Titans on?

The game will be aired on ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes. Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick will be in the broadcast booth. Lisa Salters will report from the sidelines. ESPN Deportes will broadcast in Spanish with Pablo Viruega and Eduardo Varela on the call and John Sutcliffe reporting.

How can I watch Ravens at Titans online via live stream?

Fans can watch the game via live stream at ESPN+, on the ESPN app, Yahoo Sports and fuboTV.

The wild-card winner between the Ravens and Titans will face the top-seeded Chiefs in the AFC divisional round. The Chiefs and Packers were each awarded a bye this week for having the top records in the AFC and NFC, respectively. Two teams that love to run the ball face off in a rematch of a playoff game from last year