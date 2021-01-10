The 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions has one round remaining, and if the first three rounds are any indication, expect lots of birdies and little bogeys. The fourth and final round begins Sunday, January 10, at Kapalua Resort in Hawaii. You can find full final round tee times at the bottom of this post.

Harris English and Ryan Palmer are each at 21 under entering the final round. They make up the final pairing and will tee off at 3:50 p.m. ET.

One stroke back is Collin Morikawa, and three shots behind is Daniel Berger. They are the second-to-last pairing and will tee off at 3:40 p.m. Sungjae Im and Justin Thomas are four shots back, and they will start at 3:30 p.m.

NBC will broadcast the tournament from 4-6 p.m., and Golf Channel will continue the coverage from there.

