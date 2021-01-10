Rams vs Seahawks live stream: how to watch NFL Wild Card playoffs online anywhere. t’s winner takes all in today’s NFC Wild card clash. We’ve got a tasty all-NFC West encounter to look forward to in the second of this weekend’s Wild Card games, as rivals Seattle and Los Angeles lock horns for the third time this season, having split their two previous encounters. The stakes are, of course, much higher now, so read on as we explain how to get a Rams vs Seahawks live stream and watch the NFL playoffs online wherever you are right now.

The Hawks came out on top in their most recent clash two weeks ago, a game that was notable for Jared Goff breaking and dislocating his thumb on a Seattle helmet. Would-be banker John Wolford, the Rams’ Wolf in sheep’s clothing, their own Wolf of Wall Street, was on the money in Goff’s absence last weekend, passing for 231 yards and rushing for 56 yards on his NFL debut.

Rams vs Seahawks live stream

Date: Saturday January 9, 2021

Time: 4.40pm ET/1.40pm PT/9.40pm GMT/8.40pm AEDT

Venue: Lumen Field, Washington

TV channel and live stream: get Fox with a FREE fuboTV trial

Watch anywhere: try the world’s no.1 VPN 100% risk-free

In doing so, he became the first QB to throw for over 200 yards and run for over 50 in his first career start. While Goff may make a ludicrously speedy return to action after undergoing surgery last week, on his one start Wolford showed that he offers something very different, capable of scampering through the field and not being afraid to throw deep. I t would be massive punt from Sean McVay, but could the fact that so little is known about his backup play to the Rams’ advantage?

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp is expected to return to the Rams team, and we’re expecting big performances from him and the Seahawks’ explosive rookie pass-catcher DK Metcalf.

Russell Wilson has been in the MVP conversation all season, but he won’t be thrilled about having to face Aaron Donald again. The Rams defense has surrendered fewer passing yards than any other defensive unit in the NFL, and it gave Wilson a rough old ride in Week 10, forcing three turnovers in a game LA ended up winning 23-16.

A brilliant defense and offense are about to collide… and so are a questionable offense and defense, and you can read on as we explain how to watch the Rams vs Seahawks online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are right now.

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks: NFL playoff game TV channel, live stream, how to watch, odds, time

The Los Angeles Rams will travel north to face the Seattle Seahawks Saturday in the wild-card round of the 2021 NFL playoffs. That we know. What we don’t know, is who will be under center for the Rams.

L.A. coach Sean McVay said he wouldn’t announce his starter at quarterback, Jared Goff or backup John Wolford, until Saturday. Goff had thumb surgery on his throwing hand after a Week 16 loss to Seattle.

The Seahawks will have to contain the NFL’s best defense, led by defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Seattle, of course, has plenty of firepower with quarterback Russell Wilson and wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, who both set franchise receiving records this season.

The NFC West champion Seahawks will host the divisional rival Rams in a wild-card matchup on Saturday.

Seattle enters the playoffs on a four-game winning streak, including its late rally to beat the 49ers on Sunday. Quarterback Russell Wilson connected with Tyler Lockett on two fourth-quarter touchdowns to secure a 26–23 victory. The team had already locked in the No. 3 seed in the NFC before Sunday and the win didn’t change their playoff position.

The Rams needed a win over the Cardinals on Sunday and pulled it off thanks to their defense’s impressive performance and backup quarterback John Wolford. Cornerback Troy Hill returned an interception 84 yards for a touchdown, while Wolford, playing in place of Jared Goff, passed for 231 yards and rushed for 56 more in his NFL debut.

Despite failing to score an offensive touchdown for a second straight game, Los Angeles snapped its two-game skid and earned its third playoff berth in four years.

Saturday’s game will pit Wilson, who was an MVP candidate for most of the season, against the Rams’ sterling defense and star tackle Aaron Donalds, who is widely regarded as the NFL’s top defender.

The Seattle Seahawks face the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round of the 2020 NFL Playoffs on Saturday, January 9, 2021 (1/9/21) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Take away one 40-point outburst in early December and the general feeling is the Seattle Seahawks’ offense that was flying earlier in the season is about to enter the playoffs in more of a slog.

That would be the outside view. Pete Carroll sees nothing wrong with the way the Seahawks are getting things done offensively going into the postseason.

“You guys, you’re wondering about it, but I’m not worried about it,” Carroll told reporters. “We are going to keep playing and try to play really good football, not give it to them and play championship ball and see how far that takes us.”

In many ways, the Seahawks will go into Saturday’s wild-card matchup against the Los Angeles Rams looking more and more like the type of team that’s come to be expected during Carroll’s tenure.

Yes, the offensive explosiveness is still there as evidenced by a 20-point fourth quarter in Sunday’s 26-23 win over San Francisco. But the offense that had Russell Wilson and DK Metcalf putting up silly numbers earlier in the season has evolved. It’s become a little more conservative, a little less high flying, a little more controlled.

Wilson threw two TDs on Sunday to give him 40 for the season, but he hasn’t thrown for more than 263 yards in a game during the second half of the season. Meanwhile, the Seahawks have averaged nearly 130 yards per game rushing during that stretch.

At the same time, Seattle’s defense has morphed from being an embarrassment earlier in the 2020 to possibly being the primary strength for the Seahawks going into the postseason. If not for a late touchdown allowed with 23 seconds remaining on Sunday, the Seahawks would have held each of their final six opponents under 20 points.

“Where we were at the beginning of season to where we are at now is night and day, but we’ve got to keep it up,” Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner said.