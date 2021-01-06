2021 World Junior Hockey Championship: USA vs. Canada live stream, TV channel, start time. The United States will face Canada in the Gold Medal game at the 2021 World Junior Hockey Championship from Edmonton, Alberta on Tuesday night.

This will be the first time these two teams have met in the title game since 2017 when the United States beat Canada 5-4 in a shootout. They both arrived in the gold medal game in different fashion. Team USA gave up a 3-1 lead last night and were searching for a goal with only 76 seconds left in the game, they got it from Arthur Kaliyev to beat Finland 4-3. Canada has just cruised through the tournament without allowing a goal, they are coming off an onslaught win over Russia 5-0.

This will be a fantastic game tonight against the two biggest rivals in hockey, USA versus Canada. Here is everything you need to know to stream the action tonight:

USA vs. Canada

When: Tuesday, January 5

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TSN (Canada), NHL Network (USA)

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Gold Medal Game: Canada vs. United States (8:30 PM)

Canada: Team Preview

United States: Team Preview

Team Canada decisively stamped its ticket to the final with a 5-0 victory over the Russians. They saw goals from five individual scorers, including Alex Newhook, who returned from injury to score just 59 seconds into the game. Connor McMichael and Cole Perfetti both added goals before the first period ended, Braden Schneider added another in the second, and top-scorer Dylan Cozens topped it off with an empty-netter in the third. But Devon Levi was arguably the star of the show, stopping all 27 Russian shots on net in his second consecutive shutout.

Canada has looked completely unstoppable throughout the tournament, with a 33:4 goal differential in the preliminary round and two shutouts in the playoffs so far. Levi looks unbeatable, with a .975 save percentage (SV%) and a 0.53 goals-against average (GAA). Cozens has now moved into a tie with America’s Trevor Zegras with 16 points. But they have plenty of scoring depth as well with the likes of McMichael, Peyton Krebs, and second overall pick Quinton Byfield, among others. They have been the favorites since the beginning, and they will remain the clear favorites now.

But the United States will enter with the momentum. Trevor Zegras has looked sensational, and Matthew Boldy and Kaliyev aren’t far behind. But Arizona Coyotes’ third-round draft pick John Farinacci has made headlines with a sequence of critical goals throughout the tournament. He may not have entered with the hype, but he has seized the attention, and that’s what great players do at the WJC. Plus, the Americans enter off the total emotional high of a game-winner off Kaliyev’s stick in the final minute against Finland.

Without question, Canada is the team to beat in this tournament and in this game. The United States will have to stymy their unstoppable attack and outfox their unbeatable keeper if they hope to win. But if the games were decided on paper they’d never play them. The U.S. has found a way throughout the tournament. Can they do it one more time and seize their first gold medal since 2017? That game was a come-from-behind victory to topple the Canadians in Canada. Can history repeat itself four years later? Or will dominant Canada fulfill its destiny? We will see soon.

Favorite: Canada

Players to Watch: Dylan Cozens, F [BUF], Devon Levi, G [FLA], Quinton Byfield, F [LAK] (CAN); Trevor Zegras, F [ANA], Arthur Kaliyev, F [LAK], John Farinacci, F [ARZ] (USA)

WJC Final Summary

This is the stuff that dreams are made of: the United States vs. Canada in a gold medal game. It doesn’t get better for North American hockey fans, and it feels the entire tournament has been building to this moment. But first, Russia and Finland will fight to claim bronze in a tournament where both countries deserve recognition. Yaroslav Askarov will be looking to cement his reputation as the best goaltending prospect in the world if given the opportunity. But he’ll have plenty of opposition.

Just a few of the many stars who will appear in the final day of the 2021 WJC tournament

Then the main event begins. Canada have looked unbeatable throughout this tournament and a commanding defeat of even the United States would hardly be a surprise. But there is that feel of a great heavyweight matchup here. The United States have had great stretches and have been hard to kill over the past two weeks. Can they find magic one more time and upset Canada on home ice? It’s one of the most compelling WJC finals in years, and an absolute dream for hockey fans.

After Canada captured their first battle for gold against the USA in 1997, the neighbours to the south reigned supreme in 2004, 2010 and 2017.

If the Canadians can end the three-game gold medal losing streak against the Americans, they will cap off a dominant title defence at the 2021 tournament.

Team Canada has yet trail through six games at the tournament and posted another convincing victory Monday, defeating Russia 5-0 in their semifinal game. Canada is looking to post a perfect record at the tournament for the first time since 2015, when they also accomplished the feat on home ice in Toronto and Montreal.

The United States have faced more adversity on their path to the gold medal game, having dropped their tournament opener to Russia 5-3. Team USA has won five straight games since that loss, including their 4-3 semifinal win over Finland. Arthur Kaliyev scored the game-winning goal with less than 90 seconds left in regulation after the U.S. blew a two-goal lead in the third period.

Prediction: This is a tough one since Canada has steamrolled opponents in this tournament but it’s always a good one when these two meet. I do see value in this United States team, they have never given up and have played very well as of late. I’ll take the 1.5 goals with the US as well as USA ML.