Are you ready to watch and the world best youngsters Ice Hockey Tournament the Canada vs Russia Live World Junior Ice Hockey Championships 2021 From Thursday, December 25, 2020 to January 5th, 2021 at Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. This marks the 14th time that Canada will host the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be hosted behind closed doors in Edmonton, Alberta, with no spectators admitted for any game.. Canada, Finland, Switzerland, Slovakia, Germany, Russia, Sweden, United States, Czech Republic and Austria best youngsters are ready to show their best skill for won the Gold medal for rules next year as Championship 2021. Canada is the most favorite team in World Junior Ice Hockey Championships Tournament. They already won 18 times gold medal in World Junior Ice Hockey Championships.

As usual, the likes of Canada, the United States and Russia will be considered among the favourites, although Finland will be eager to defend its title after a stunning run through the competition last year. The Canada will be looking to use home-ice advantage to propel themselves onto the podium for the first time since 2005, when they finished third behind champion Canada and silver medal list Russia. It’s been even longer since the Canada claimed gold in this competition, with back-to-back first-place finishes in 2000 and 2001 the last (and only) times the nation has topped the podium.

Canada vs Russia Live World Junior Ice Hockey Championships 2021

Team Pool

Pool A Pool B

Where is the 2021 World Junior Championship?

The 2021 World Junior Championship will take place in the in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta playing host to the games.

Full Event Schedule

25-Dec-20 vs 0-1 (0–0, 0–0, 0–1) vs 3-5 (0–2, 2–3, 1–0) vs 5-3 (1–1, 3–0, 1–2) 26-Dec-20 vs 7-1 (1–1, 3–0, 3–0) vs 2-16 (1–4, 0–7, 1–5) vs 11-0 (1–0, 6–0, 4–0) 27-Dec-20 vs 4-1 (1–1, 1–0, 2–0) vs 1-3 (0–1, 0–0, 1–2) vs 2-0 (0–0, 1–0, 1–0) 28-Dec-20 vs 0–4 (1–1, 2–2, 0–0) (OT: 0–1) vs 3–4 OT (1–1, 2–2, 0–0) (OT: 0–1) 29-Dec-20 vs 7-0 (0–0, 3–0, 4–0) vs 10-0 (1–0, 4–0, 5–0) vs 1-7 (0–4, 1–0, 0–3) 30-Dec-20 vs 6-0 (1–0, 2–0, 3–0) vs 4-5 (0–3, 0–1, 4–1) vs 4–3 OT (2–1, 0–1, 1–1) (OT: 1–0) 31-Dec-20 vs 7-0 (0–0, 3–0, 4–0) vs 4-1 (1–0, 2–0, 1–1) vs 0-4 (0–2, 0–2, 0–0) 2-Jan-21-Quarterfinals vs 2-1 (1–0, 1–0, 0–1) vs 3-2 (0–2, 1–0, 2–0) vs 3-0 (2–0, 0–0, 1–0) vs 5-2 (1–0, 2–1, 2–1) 4-Jan-21-Semifinals vs 4PM ET Results vs 7:30PM ET Results 5-Jan-21 Team vs Team 3:30PM ET Bronze medal game Team vs Team 7:30PM ET Final

World Junior Ice Hockey Championships 2021 Streaming Channels

You see, each channel has the rights to broadcast the World Junior Ice Hockey Championship in its respective country. Any outside viewing is strictly prohibited. For the time being, you can find a list of official World Juniors 2021 TV broadcasters below.

The United States are clear favorites to win the tournament. They’re expected to once again be crowned IIHF World Junior Champions. For some, the World Juniors competition is even more exciting than the Winter Olympics 2021. Which team are you rooting for? Share your expectations and predictions below.

World Juniors Hockey Live Streaming : Gold Medals Final on 05 January 2020

The 2021 World Juniors Hockey Live will begin in Edmonton, Alberta on Christmas Day and run to January 5, 2021. It will be the first bubble WJC ever played, and we can only hope it is the only bubble tournament to ever be played.

All tournament games, practices and preliminary tune-up matches will be held in Rogers Place, and the same practice facility used by the NHL for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The exhibition games run from December 20 to December 23.

The usual group structure will see Canada lead Group A and play against Finland, Switzerland, Slovakia and Germany.

Russia, Sweden, USA, Czech Republic and Austria make up the tougher-looking Group B.

Both groups will play in Edmonton, but they will only play the round robin within their group, and the usual crossover structure will pit the top four in each group against a team from the other group in the quarterfinals World Juniors Hockey Live

The gold medals Final World Juniors Hockey Live will be awarded on January 5, 2021.