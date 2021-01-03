That’s how tight the NFC East is. Dallas and New York play at 1 p.m. ET. The winner of that game positions itself to win the division depending on the results of Sunday Night Football. If the Washington Football Team beats Philadelphia on Sunday night, Washington goes to the postseason and the Cowboys and Giants both go home. But if Philly wins, the winner of Cowboys-Giants is going to the playoffs.

Dallas is coming off a big offensive game in Week 16 against the Eagles to reach this point, while the Giants have been struggling mightily of late. New York will need to slow down the Cowboys’ receiving weapons to have a chance.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Cowboys vs. Giants game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 17 NFL schedule.

MORE: Watch Cowboys vs. Giants live with fuboTV (7-day trial)

What channel is Cowboys vs. Giants on today?

TV channel (national): Fox

Fox TV channel (Dallas): KDFW

KDFW TV channel (New York): WNYW

WNYW Live stream: Fox Sports Go, fuboTV

As expected, a battle between two AFC foes takes place on Fox. The winner of this game will have to stay up and watch “Sunday Night Football” to see if the Eagles can win and push this game’s victor into the playoffs.

In Canada, viewers can watch Cowboys vs. Giants on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Unlike most Week 17 games, Cowboys vs. Giants doesn’t get a simultaneous start with the game its aligned with. Washington-Philadelphia doesn’t take place until Sunday night.

That means the winner of this game waits until the final game of the regular season to know whether there’s a playoff berth waiting for it.

Sunday, Jan. 3

Game Kickoff time TV channel Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills 1 p.m. ET CBS Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals 1 p.m. ET CBS Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. ET CBS Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions 1 p.m. ET Fox New York Jets at New England Patriots 1 p.m. ET CBS Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants 1 p.m. ET Fox Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 p.m. ET Fox Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos 4:25 p.m. ET CBS Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 p.m. ET CBS Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 p.m. ET Fox Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts 4:25 p.m. ET CBS Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans 4:25 p.m. ET CBS Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 p.m. ET Fox Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears 4:25 p.m. ET Fox New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers 4:25 p.m. ET Fox Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles 8:20 p.m. ET NBC

Cowboys schedule 2020

Week Date Opponent Kickoff time TV 1 Sept. 13 at Rams 8:20 p.m. ET NBC 2 Sept. 20 vs. Falcons 1 p.m. ET Fox 3 Sept. 27 at Seahawks 4:25 p.m. ET Fox 4 Oct. 4 vs. Browns 1 p.m. ET Fox 5 Oct. 11 vs. Giants 4:25 p.m. ET CBS 6 Oct. 19 (Monday) vs. Cardinals 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN 7 Oct. 25 at Redskins 1 p.m. ET Fox 8 Nov. 1 at Eagles 8:20 p.m. ET NBC 9 Nov. 8 vs. Steelers 4:25 p.m. ET CBS 10 Bye – – – 11 Nov. 22 at Vikings 4:25 p.m. ET Fox 12 Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving) vs. Redskins 4:30 p.m. ET Fox 13 Dec. 3 (Thursday) at Ravens 8:20 p.m. ET Fox/NFLN/Amazon 14 Dec. 13 at Bengals 1 p.m. ET Fox 15 Dec. 20 vs. 49ers 8:20 p.m. ET NBC 16 Dec. 27 vs. Eagles 4:25 p.m. ET Fox 17 Jan 3 at Giants 1 p.m. ET Fox

Giants schedule 2020