The 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship begins on Christmas Day and runs through Jan. 5 with the end of the group stage wrapping up on New Year’s Eve.
More than 100 NHL prospects will participate across 10 national teams including Canada’s Quinton Byfield (Kings), American Cole Caufield (Canadiens) and Germany’s Tim Stuetzle (Senators). They’ll be joined by the likes of Matthew Beniers (USA), Daniil Chayka (Russia) and Samuel Hlavaj (Slovakia), all top 2021 draft prospects. There’s even Brad Lambert (Finland) who is already being pegged as a top guy for 2022.
This page will serve as a daily guide to the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship from puck drop till the gold medal is handed out. Follow along for live scores, updates and a full TV schedule from every game, every day. You can also check out a preview of each team here .
World Juniors today: Live scores for today
Here’s the schedule for today’s 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship quarterfinal games, scores and how to watch every game live.
|SATURDAY, JAN. 2
|QF: Russia 2, Germany 1
|12 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|QF: Finland vs. Sweden
|3:30 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|QF: Canada vs. Czech Republic
|7 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|QF: USA vs. Slovakia
|10:30 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
2021 World Junior Championship standings
GROUP A
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|OTL
|Points
|1. Canada
|4
|0
|0
|12
|2. Finland
|3
|1
|0
|9
|3. Germany
|2
|2
|0
|5
|4. Slovakia
|1
|2
|1
|4
|5. Switzerland
|0
|4
|0
|0
GROUP B
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|OTL
|Points
|1. USA
|3
|1
|0
|9
|2. Russia
|3
|1
|0
|8
|3. Sweden
|2
|1
|1
|7
|4. Czech Republic
|2
|2
|0
|6
|5. Austria
|0
|4
|0
|0
Wins in regulation = 3 points
Overtime win = 2 points
Overtime loss = 1 point
Full 2021 World Junior Championship schedule
(All times Eastern)
|FRIDAY, DEC. 25
|Slovakia 1, Switzerland 0
|2 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Finland 5, Germany 3
|6 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Russia 5, USA 3
|9:30 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|SATURDAY, DEC. 26
|Sweden 7, Czech Republic 1
|2 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Canada 16, Germany 2
|6 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|USA 11, Austria 0
|9:30 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|SUNDAY, DEC. 27
|Finland 4, Switzerland 1
|2 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Canada 3, Slovakia 1
|6 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Czech Republic 2, Russia 0
|9:30 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|MONDAY, DEC. 28
|Austria 0, Sweden 4
|6 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Slovakia 3, Germany 4 (OT)
|9:30 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|TUESDAY, DEC. 29
|USA 7, Czech Republic 0
|2 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Canada 10, Switzerland 0
|6 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Austria 1, Russia 7
|9:30 p.m.
|TSN
|WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30
|Finland 6, Slovakia 0
|2 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Switzerland 4, Germany 5
|6 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Russia 4, Sweden 3 (OT)
|9:30 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|THURSDAY, DEC. 31
|Czech Republic 7, Austria 0
|2 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Canada 4, Finland 1
|6 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|USA 4, Sweden 0
|9:30 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|MONDAY, JAN. 4
|Semifinal
|6 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Semifinal
|9:30 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|TUESDAY, JAN. 5
|Bronze-medal game
|5:30 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Gold-medal game
|9:30 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
