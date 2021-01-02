You can watch the Oregon Ducks and Iowa State Cyclones in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, December 2 at 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Oregon backed their way into the Pac-12 Championship Game when Washington couldn’t go, and ended getting a conference championship and some PlayStation 5’s. The Ducks are just 4-2 on the year, but that’s good enough to make the New Year’s Six.

The Cyclones were 8-3 this season and lost at home to Louisiana by three scores, but the CFP selection committee has no scruples and put them in ahead of Coastal Carolina, Louisiana, or Indiana anyway. It’s a battle of two teams that shouldn’t be here!

If you can’t watch this game on TV, you have the option to stream the matchup on WatchESPN or the ESPN app from your mobile device. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the to stream the Fiesta Bowl this week.

The game is often a little bit delayed on live streams, but usually, it’s only between 30 and 60 seconds behind the TV broadcast. That can impact you if you’re on Twitter during the game, but otherwise, it’s an easy option.