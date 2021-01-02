Sat. Jan 2nd, 2021

How to watch Fiesta Bowl Games between Oregon vs Iowa State via live online Buffstreams

Jan 2, 2021
Travis Dye #26 of the Oregon Ducks celebrates his touchdown with Hunter Kampmoyer #48, Steven Jones #74 and Alex Forsyth #78, to take a 31-21 lead over the USC Trojans, during the third quarter in the PAC 12 2020 Football Championship at United Airlines Field at the Coliseum on December 18, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Watch NCAA Football Fiesta Bowl Games 2021 Live Stream Online

Watch College football playoffs Fiesta Bowl Game Live Stream Online HD TV Coverage

You can watch the Oregon Ducks and Iowa State Cyclones in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, December 2 at 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Oregon backed their way into the Pac-12 Championship Game when Washington couldn’t go, and ended getting a conference championship and some PlayStation 5’s. The Ducks are just 4-2 on the year, but that’s good enough to make the New Year’s Six.

The Cyclones were 8-3 this season and lost at home to Louisiana by three scores, but the CFP selection committee has no scruples and put them in ahead of Coastal Carolina, Louisiana, or Indiana anyway. It’s a battle of two teams that shouldn’t be here!

If you can’t watch this game on TV, you have the option to stream the matchup on WatchESPN or the ESPN app from your mobile device. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the to stream the Fiesta Bowl this week.

The game is often a little bit delayed on live streams, but usually, it’s only between 30 and 60 seconds behind the TV broadcast. That can impact you if you’re on Twitter during the game, but otherwise, it’s an easy option.

