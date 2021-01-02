We break down everything you need to know about the 2021 Outback Bowl game between Ole Miss and Indiana, including TV schedule, how to watch, picks and more.

The Ole Miss Rebels will face the Indiana Hoosiers in the 2021 Outback Bowl on Saturday, January 2nd. The game will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

You can watch the Ole Miss Rebels vs. the No. 11 Indiana Hoosiers in the Outback Bowl on Saturday, January 2nd at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Lane Kiffin-led Rebels (4-5) have one of the highest scoring offenses in the SEC, but also give up a ton of points and yards on defense. This season, the Rebels are averaging 40.7 points and 562.4 total yards per game with the ball.

As for the Hoosiers (6-1), they were one of the surprise teams in the Big Ten, along with the Northwestern Wildcats. Indiana’s only loss this season came at the hands of Ohio State, which ultimately stopped them from going to the Big Ten title game. Original starting quarterback and Tampa native Michael Penix Jr. suffered a season-ending knee injury against Maryland on November 28, and will be replaced by Jack Tuttle.

If you can’t watch this game on TV, you have the option to stream the matchup on WatchESPN or the ESPN app from your mobile device. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Outback Bowl this week.

The game is often a little bit delayed on live streams, but usually, it’s only between 30 and 60 seconds behind the TV broadcast. That can impact you if you’re on Twitter during the game or live-betting, but otherwise it’s an easy option.