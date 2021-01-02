We go over how to watch Saturday’s Gator Bowl game between NC State and Kentucky online via live stream.

We break down everything you need to know about the 2021 Gator Bowl game between NC State and Kentucky, including TV schedule, how to watch, picks and more.

You can watch the North Carolina State Wolfpack face the Kentucky Wildcats in the 2021 Gator Bowl on Saturday, January 2nd at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Wolfpack finished the season 8-3 in the ACC, beating expectations along the way behind quarterback Bailey Hockman. Kentucky ended up 4-6 in the SEC, scoring wins over Tennessee, Missouri, Vanderbilt, and a 41-18 victory over South Carolina to finish the regular season. If you can’t watch this game on TV, you have the option to stream the matchup on WatchESPN or the ESPN app from your mobile device. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Gator Bowl this week. The game is often a little bit delayed on live streams, but usually, it’s only between 30 and 60 seconds behind the TV broadcast. That can impact you if you’re on Twitter during the game or live-betting, but otherwise it’s an easy option.

