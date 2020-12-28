From Thursday, December 25, 2020 to January 5th, 2021, the world’s top Ice Hockey youngsters will battle it out from the right to be called the best in the world. It’s the 14th time in the history of the championship where the Canada acts as a host.
The 2021 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships (2021 WJHC) will be the 45th edition of the Ice Hockey World Junior Championship. It is scheduled to begin on December 25, 2020, and end with the gold medal game on January 5, 2021.
World Junior Ice Hockey live stream
|Tournament details
|Host country
|Canada
|Dates
|December 25, 2020 – January 5, 2021
|Teams
|10
|Venue(s)
|Rogers Place (in 1 host city)
This marks the 14th time that Canada will host the IHWJC. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be hosted behind closed doors in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, with no spectators admitted for any game.
However, those who like to stream the competition can also get their Ice action as well. Which brings us to this guide. Ladies and gentlemen, here’s how you can watch the 2021 World Junior Championship live online no matter where you reside on the map.
2021 WJC Hockey Pools | World Juniors Pools
Like in years past, the lineup for the 2020-21 World Junior Championship consists of two groups of five teams. So, here’s the how the groups are formed and the 2021 WJC Hockey full schedule of the tournament:
|POOL A
|POOL B
|Canada (CAN)
|United States (USA)
|Finland (FIN)
|Russia (RUS)
|Switzerland (SUI)
|Sweden (SWE)
|Slovakia (SVK)
|Czech Republic (CZE)
|Germany
|Austria
Junior Ice Hockey Schedule – 2021 IIHF WJC Broadcast Schedule
|25 December 2020
Switzerland vs Slovakia
Rogers Place, Edmonton
SUI v SVK | WJHC
Junior ice hockey
|25 December 2020
Germany vs Finland
Rogers Place, Edmonton
GER v FIN | WJHC
Junior ice hockey
|25 December 2020
Russia vs United States
Rogers Place, Edmonton
RUS v USA | WJHC
Junior ice hockey
|26 December 2020
Germany vs Canada
Rogers Place, Edmonton
GER v CAN | WJHC
Junior ice hockey
|26 December 2020
Sweden vs Czech Republic
Rogers Place, Edmonton
CZE v SWE | WJHC
Junior ice hockey
|26 December 2020
United States vs Austria
Rogers Place, Edmonton
USA v AUT | WJHC
Junior hockey
|27 December 2020
Finland vs Switzerland
Rogers Place, Edmonton
FIN v SUI | WJHC
World Junior ice hockey
|27 December 2020
Slovakia vs Canada
Rogers Place, Edmonton
SVK v CAN | WJHC
Junior ice hockey
|27 December 2020
Czech Republic vs Russia
Rogers Place, Edmonton
CZE vs RUS | WJHC
U20 Junior ice hockey
|28 December 2020
Slovakia vs Germany
Rogers Place, Edmonton
SVK vs GER | WJHC
Junior ice hockey
|28 December 2020
Austria vs Sweden
Rogers Place, Edmonton
AUT vs SWE | WJHC
Junior ice hockey
|29 December 2020
Canada vs Switzerland
Rogers Place, Edmonton
CAN vs SUI | WJHC
Junior ice hockey
|29 December 2020
United States vs Czech Republic
Rogers Place, Edmonton
USA v CZE | WJHC
Junior ice hockey
|29 December 2020
Austria vs Russia
Rogers Place, Edmonton
AUT v RUS | WJHC
Junior ice hockey
|30 December 2020
Finland vs Slovakia
Rogers Place, Edmonton
FIN v SVK | WJHC
Junior ice hockey
|30 December 2020
Switzerland vs Germany
Rogers Place, Edmonton
SUI v GER | WJHC
Junior ice hockey
|30 December 2020
Russia vs Sweden
Rogers Place, Edmonton
RUS v SWE | WJHC
Junior ice hockey
|31 December 2020
Canada vs Finland
Rogers Place, Edmonton
CAN v FIN | WJC
Junior ice hockey
|31 December 2020
Czech Republic vs Austria
Rogers Place, Edmonton
CZE v AUT | WJC
Junior ice hockey
|31 December 2020
Sweden vs United States
Rogers Place, Edmonton
SWE v USA | WJC
Junior ice Hockey
| 2 January 2021
Junior ice Hockey Quarterfinals
Rogers Place, Edmonton
world juniors – WJC
|4 January 2021
Junior ice Hockey Semifinals
Rogers Place, Edmonton
world juniors – WJC
| 5 January 2021
Bronze medal game
Rogers Place, Edmonton
world juniors – WJC
| 5 January 2021
world juniors Final
2021 WJC Final
Rogers Place, Edmonton
2021 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships
IIHF World Junior Ice Hockey Championships 2021 Streaming Channels
You see, each channel has the rights to broadcast the World Junior Ice Hockey Championship in its respective country. Any outside viewing is strictly prohibited. For the time being, you can find a list of official World Juniors 2021 TV broadcasters below.
- NHL Network (USA)
- TSN GO (Canada)
- Match TV (Russia)
- Sweden: SVT, TV4, Sveriges Radio
- Finland: YLE
- Slovakia: RTVS
- Switzerland: MySports
- Belarus: BTRC
- Czech Republic: Ceske Televize
How to Stream World Juniors 2021 live Online ?
The United States are clear favorites to win the tournament. They’re expected to once again be crowned IIHF World Junior Champions. For some, the World Juniors competition is even more exciting than the Winter Olympics 2021. Which team are you rooting for? Share your expectations and predictions below.
To watch World Juniors 2021 Game of the event in canada , you’ll need access to either ESPN or Fox Sports 1. You can access either of these two networks with free trials to the following:
- Sling TV
- AT&T TV Now
- Hulu with Live TV
- Vidgo
- YouTube TV
World Juniors Hockey Live Streaming : Gold Medals Final on 05 January 2020
The 2021 World Juniors Hockey Live will begin in Edmonton, Alberta on Christmas Day and run to January 5, 2021. It will be the first bubble WJC ever played, and we can only hope it is the only bubble tournament to ever be played.
All tournament games, practices and preliminary tune-up matches will be held in Rogers Place, and the same practice facility used by the NHL for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The exhibition games run from December 20 to December 23.
The usual group structure will see Canada lead Group A and play against Finland, Switzerland, Slovakia and Germany.
Russia, Sweden, USA, Czech Republic and Austria make up the tougher-looking Group B.
Both groups will play in Edmonton, but they will only play the round robin within their group, and the usual crossover structure will pit the top four in each group against a team from the other group in the quarterfinals World Juniors Hockey Live
The gold medals Final World Juniors Hockey Live will be awarded on January 5, 2021.
