The 2020 NFL regular season is inching toward its conclusion. The year was anything but normal and the Detroit Lions will enter their game on Saturday under more abnormal circumstances.

Detriot will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they’ll be without interim head coach Darrell Bevell, their defensive coordinator, their special teams coordinator, and several other members of the coaching staff.

Not only are the Lions set to face the playoff-hopeful Bucs without a good portion of their coaches, they’ll be facing its defense with a banged-up offensive line. The Lions will be without Tyrell Crosby and could be without Taylor Decker, Frank Ragnow and Hal Vaitai, who are questionable.

On average, the Bucs are tied for fourth in sacks per game, with 3.1.

WHO: Detroit Lions (5-9) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-5)

WHAT: Week 16 of the NFL regular season

WHEN: 1 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Ford Field

LIVE UPDATES: MLive.com/Lions

TV: NBC

RADIO: WJR-760 AM

LIVE STREAM: fuboTV (free trial) | Hulu | Sling | YouTube TV