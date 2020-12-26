Arsenal vs Chelsea live: Kick-off time, confirmed team news, live stream details, score update
Arsenal vs Chelsea match preview
Arsenal face Chelsea in a London derby match on Boxing Day as the Gunners look to end the year on a high.
Mikel Arteta’s side have endured a dismal time in the Premier League this season and currently sit in 15th place going into the game.
The Arsenal boss admitted before the game that the upcoming matches against Chelsea, Brighton and West Brom will be crucial in determining their fortunes for the rest of the season.
“The next seven to eight days are going to be crucial to see where we’re going to be heading to in the Premier League,” said Arteta.
“The best medicine when you are in this situation is to win a football match. Every defeat is another hurting moment, another moment of disappointment, another moment you have to lift yourself up and that’s what we’ve got to do.
“I think the medicine for all of us would be to come here against Chelsea, beat them and then move from there. It’s exactly what we all need.”
The Gunners haven’t won a Premier League match since the victory away to Manchester United at Old Trafford last month and will be desperate to secure a positive result in north London.
They will be without Thomas Partey (thigh) but Granit Xhaka returns after serving his three-match suspension, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains an injury doubt with a tight calf muscle.
Stay updated with all the latest around this evening’s game as we bring you all the pre-match build-up, confirmed team news and live coverage from Emirates Stadium
Lampard’s fury
Is the head coach right to be annoyed with the broadcasters?
Chelsea team news
It’s not easy to pick a team with another fixture in 48 hours but here’s a guess at how the away team line-up this evening
Every word Arteta said before the game
The Arsenal boss has spoken ahead of today’s match and gave updates on Gabriel Martinelli, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his view on the opposition.
Christmas presents
As we’re still in the Christmas mood, here are five presents that Mikel Arteta would like over the festive period as he looks to turnaround Arsenal’s disastrous league form.
Predicted team
Gabriel Martinelli’s performance against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup has ensured that he will be one of the first names on the team sheet for Mikel Arteta’s side today.
Check our Arsenal predicted XI below.
Edu doing it on his own?
Arsenal’s technical director has a huge task on his hands going into the January transfer window.
A source close to the Brazilian told football.london he has “the most difficult job in elite football right now.”
Good afternoon!
Welcome to our live blog from Emirates Stadium as we look forward to the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Chelsea this afternoon.
Kick-off is at 5:30pm and we’ll have all the latest team news, build-up and post-match reaction from the game.