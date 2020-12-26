Today (26 December), we will be treated to the sight of some of the greatest National Hunt horses currently in training in the UK going head-to-head in the King George VI Chase, a horse race which has become synonymous to Boxing Day.

Here are 13 things you need to know about this great race…

1. The King George VI Chase first ran in 1937 and was named after the newly crowned king.

2. The first race was won by Southern Hero who, to-date, remains the oldest winner of the race at 12 years old.

3. It is held during the Christmas Festival at Kempton Park Racecourse in Surrey.