If you’re looking to bet on the Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints game on Christmas Day and need to do some last-minute research, you’re in luck! We’ve put together this handy betting guide, which includes the point spread, moneyline and over-under, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet.

The game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on Fox and the NFL Network.

The Vikings (6-8) had a decent chance to play their way into a Wild Card spot, but have lost back-to-back games to the Bucs and Bears and could be eliminated from contention this week. The Saints (10-4) have also lost two straight, but welcomed Drew Brees back to the field against the Chiefs, and trimmed a 14-point fourth quarter deficit to lose by three.

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Point spread: Saints -7

Money line: Saints -350 / Vikings +260

Over-under: 50.5

What you need to know:

According to ESPN’s FPI, the Saints have a 72.6 percent chance to win, and the Vikings have a 27.2 percent chance to win.

Per Action Network’s public betting info, 68 percent of bets are on the Saints to cover, and 63 percent of over/under bets are on the over.

Advice

This should be an interesting game, with the Saints’ elite defense matching up with a high-powered Vikings offense.

You’d typically give a top offense the edge over a top defense, but while the Vikings are fifth in the league in total yards, they’re only 14th in points per game – and their offense hasn’t been quite the same on the road as it has in Minneapolis. The Vikings average 28.8 points per game at home, but a full touchdown less (21.5) on the road. With playoff seeding considerations to play for and recent playoff history to avenge against the Vikings, I’m expecting to see a focused Saints team that holds the Vikings under 20 – so I’m taking the under 50.5.

The spread is just big enough that I’m worried about a late, meaningless Vikings cover, but working Saints -7 into a teaser (turning it into Saints -1) is an attractive option. My favorite pairings include Saints -1/Bills -1 and Saints -1/Broncos-Chargers over 42.5.

