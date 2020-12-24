India Fantasy, STK vs TOT Dream11 Match Prediction Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur Carabao Cup 23 December. STK vs TOT Dream11 Match Prediction Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur Carabao Cup … Stoke City, on the other hand, are currently in at 7th in the Championship, but do have … Live Streaming Turkish League: No official streaming in India. Is Stoke City vs Tottenham on TV? Live stream details,ck-off time, team news and odds,Live stream details, kick-off time, team news and odds. All the information you need to know ahead of Tottenham Hotspur’s Carabao Cup quarter-Final. Stoke City will play hosts to Tottenham Hotspur at the Bet365 Stadium on Wednesday in a quarter-finals match of the Carabao Cup. The Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur Carabao Cup 2020-2021 match will begin at 11 pm on Wednesday, December 23.

Tottenham Hotspur was handed a shock 2-0 loss by Leicester City on Sunday in the English Premier League. This makes it two consecutive losses for Mourinho’s side in the Premier League. The fortunes were quite different for Stoke City who won their match against Blackburn Rovers 1-0 win over the weekend in the EFL Championship.

Carabao Cup Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur quarter-finals: Team News, Injury Update

Stoke City have a number of injury concerns to deal with. Striker Tyrese Campbell, goalkeepers Niki Maenpaa, Angus Gunn and Adam Davies are still nursing injuries. Apart from this, Joe Allen, John Obi Mikel and midfielder Sam Clucas are also unavailable.

Jose Mourinho will not be able to call upon the services of young defender Japhet Tanganga and midfielder Erik Lamela.

Stoke City Probable Starting XI: Josef Bursik; Nathan Collins, Harry Souttar, James Chester; Morgan Fox, Jordan Cousins, Josh Tymon, Nick Powell, James McClean; Sam Vokes, Tom Ince

Tottenham Hotspur Probable Starting XI: Joe Hart; Matt Doherty, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Ben Davies; Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko, Tanguy Ndombele; Lucas Moura, Gareth Bale, Carlos Vinicius

When is the Carabao Cup Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur match?

The Carabao Cup Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur match will take place on December 23, 2020.

What are the timings of Carabao Cup Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur match?

The Carabao Cup Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur match will start at 11:00 PM IST.

Where is the Carabao Cup Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur match being played?

The Carabao Cup Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played at the Bet365 Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Carabao Cup Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur match?

The Carabao Cup Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be telecasted on Colors Infinity HD.

Where can you live stream the Carabao Cup Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur match?

The Carabao Cup Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur match live stream will be available on Voot Select and Jio TV in India.