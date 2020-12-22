FC Barcelona hit the road to take on Valladolid on Tuesday for a midweek matchup in La Liga. Barcelona are currently in fifth place after a 2-2 draw against Valencia on Saturday and Valladolid sit near bottom of the league table in 18th place staring at one of three regulation spots. Barcelona have 21 points on the league table and are four points shy of a spot at cracking the top four, and a win would help them keep pace in the standings.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 22

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio José Zorrilla — Valladolid, Spain

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Valladolid +700; Draw +380; Barcelona -250 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

FC Barcelona will look to close the point gap to fourth place when it travels to Real Valladolid for a La Liga matchup. Barcelona currently sits in fifth place with 21 points, four behind fourth place Villarreal while Valladolid is in 18th place but in a four-way tie with 14 points. The Catalan giants are unbeaten in their last three league contests, led by Leo Messi and his team-high six goals, as well as French forward Antoine Griezmann.

Real Valladolid vs. Barcelona

When: Tuesday, December 22 Time: 3:50 p.m. ET

La Liga Starting Lineups

Real Valladolid possible starting lineup:

Masip; Hervias, Bruno, El Yamiq, Garcia; Orellana, Mesa, Fede, Plano; Weissman, Maranhao

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Lenglet, Alba; De Jong, Busquets; Braithwaite, Pedri, Griezmann; Messi

