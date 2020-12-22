Welcome! Follow along for match Brentford vs Newcastle United live score updates that starts on 22 December 2020 and will kick-off at 17:30 BST for the Carabao Cup Quarter Final in Brentford Community Stadium, London. Get live blog info about stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and result updates in VAVEL.

Championship side Brentford welcome Newcastle Tuesday night as we look at Brentford vs Newcastle live stream, prediction, and other details of the EFL Cup clash.

Welcome to VAVEL UK’s LIVE coverage of the 2020/21 Carabao Cup Quarter Final game between Brentford and Newcastle United.I’m Dan Wright and I’ll be taking you through the game.This is the place to be for all pre-game analysis and team news as it happens.

Championship side Brentford FC welcome Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United tonight as both teams aim to cement a spot for themselves in the Carabao Cup semi-finals. The match is scheduled to take place at the Brentford Community Stadium on Tuesday, December 22, with kick-off at 11:00 PM IST. Let’s have a look at Brentford vs Newcastle live stream, Brentford vs Newcastle prediction, and other details of the EFL fixture.

Watch Brentford vs Newcastle United Soccer Football Live Stream Online

Carabao Cup schedule – Quarter-finals

Brentford vs Newcastle United – December 22, 2020 (11:00 PM – IST)

Arsenal vs Manchester City – December 23, 2020 (1:30 AM – IST)

Stoke City vs Tottenham – December 23, 2020 (1:30 AM – IST)

Everton vs Manchester United – December 24, 2020 (1:30 AM – IST)

How to watch Brentford vs Newcastle live in India?

The Carabao Cup live telecast in India will be available on VH1 and MTV. In addition, the Carabao Cup Brentford vs Newcastle live stream in India will be available on Jio TV. Fans can also follow the clubs’ social media handles for live scores and updates.

Brentford vs Newcastle team news and predicted starting 11

Brentford will be without the services of Shandon Baptiste, Pontus Jansson and Mads Roerslev while Steve Bruce will start tonight’s match with a depleted squad as Newcastle have over six first-team players unavailable for tonight’s game.

Brentford – Daniels, Pinnock, Goode, Henry, Fosu-Henry, Jensen, Marcondes, Norgaard, Forss, Canos, Ghoddos

Newcastle United- Gillespie, Hayden, Yedlin, Ritchie, Clark, Fraser; Longstaff, Murphy, Carroll, Gayle, Shelvey

Brentford vs Newcastle prediction

Brentford will look to continue their amazing run in the Championship and aim to replicate a similar performance against the Premier League side. Newcastle is likely to rest many players given their congested fixture list. We predict a win for the Championship side in tonight’s EFL clash.

Brentford 2-0 Newcastle United

