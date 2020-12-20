Canelo vs Smith live stream: How to watch online and start time. Are you ready for the Canelo vs Smith live stream? Are you ready to rumble? The Canelo vs Smith live stream is here to bring a title vs title matchup where both Canelo Alvarez and Callum Smith’s titles (and then some) is on the line.

Canelo vs Smith live stream start time

The Canelo vs Smith main event is expected to start at around 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. BST on Saturday, Dec. 19.

The main card starts 3 hours earlier, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST.

It’s going to be streamed online on DAZN.

Canelo Alvarez (53-1-2, with 36 KOs) enters as an established favorite, with his only loss coming via decision against Floyd Mayweather Jr.. Alvarez enters with his WBA world super middleweight title and The Ring magazine title, though he’d dropped the latter due to inactivity (and won it back by beating Gennadiy Golovkin.

At 27-0 with 19 KOs Callum Smith is seen as no easy win for Alvarez. His 2018 victory over George Groves gave him the super world super middleweight and The Ring magazine titles, but his past opponents were not at Alvarez’s level.

Draft Kings has the advantage for Alvarez as the -670 favorite to Smith’s +400 underdog.

Here’s everything you need to know to get a Canelo vs Smith live stream:

How to watch Canelo vs Smith live streams with a VPN

Even if you’re out of the bubble and somewhere that DAZN does not service, you don’t need to miss Canelo vs Smith or try and watch it on an unfamiliar streaming service. Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), your devices can appear to be on international soil when you’re actually in the U.S. – ideal for international fans on taking a winter holiday. Our favorite is ExpressVPN:

We specialize in reviewing VPNs and have already narrowed down the best of the best. While there are a few to pick from, our favorite right now is ExpressVPN. This service offers a high-speed connection, top-encryption security, more than 3,000 servers across 160 countries, and apps for lots of platforms.

Canelo vs Smith live streams in the US

Americans have one way and only way to watch Canelo vs Smith — in da zone, aka DAZN. The $19.99 per month service, which had GGG vs Szeremeta on Friday, is becoming a hot destination for fight night fans.

Canelo vs Smith live streams in the UK

DAZN is also the place to watch Canelo vs Smith in the United Kingdom. The service costs £1.99 per month.

As noted above, the main card starts at 1 a.m. and you’ll need to stay up late for the main event, which is expected to start at 4 a.m. local BST. Best of luck.

Canelo vs Smith live streams in Canada

Our friends to the north will also see Canelo return on DAZN — and new subscribers can watch for free thanks to the service’s 30 day free trial. The service costs $19.99 per month.

Canelo vs Smith fight card

Main Card

Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith [12 rounds] WBA/WBC super middleweight title

Diego Pacheco vs. Rodolfo Gomez Jr. [8 rounds], super middleweights

Alexis Espino vs. Ashton Sykes [6 rounds], super middleweights

Christian Gomez Duran vs. Miguel Angel Hernandez [8 rounds], welterweights

Austin Williams vs. Isaiah Jones [6 rounds], middleweights

Marc Castro vs. Luis Javier Valdez [4 rounds], junior lightweights

Alexis Eduardo Molina vs. Robert Greenwod [4 rounds], featherweights

Canelo Alvarez takes on Callum Smith for the WBA (Super), The Ring and vacant WBC super middleweight title match on Saturday, December 19, 2020 (12/19/20) at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Fans can watch the entire event, which starts at 8 p.m. EDT, with a subscription to DAZN. Sign up here.

DAZN is the home for all Bellator events, as well as most major boxing promotions. The service holds exclusive rights to Matchroom Boxing, Golden Boy Boxing, Bellator MMA and the World Boxing Super Series. A subscription to the streaming service is a must for fighting fans.

Here’s what you need to know:

What: Boxing

Main Event: Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith

When: Saturday, December 19, 2020

Where: Alamodome

Main Event Time: 11 p.m. EDT

Live stream: DAZN

Callum Smith had a front row seat to see his brother dismantled by Canelo Alvarez in a bruising light-middleweight title fight in 2016.

Ringside at a raucous AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Smith can recall in particular the accuracy of Alvarez’s punches, the way he maneuvered his big brother, Liam, into a position to drop him on three occasions — the final time with a brutal body shot.

“He finds gaps and holes that you don’t know you’re leaving,” Smith said of the Mexican boxer. “So I knew then, and I know now, how good a fighter he is.”

Four years later, it’s time to take some family revenge.

Smith will compete in the biggest fight of his career on Saturday when he attempts to do what only one man, the great Floyd Mayweather, has achieved — beat Alvarez, a four-division world champion who, for many, is the best pound-for-pound boxer around.

It would go down as one of the most sensational victories in British boxing history, catapulting Smith — an unbeaten 30-year-old fighter from Liverpool — into superstardom.

He would take great satisfaction, too, from taking down a conqueror of one of the siblings from a Smith family steeped in boxing. And it wouldn’t be the first time: In 2018, he knocked out George Groves, who had previously beaten Smith’s oldest brother, Paul, to capture the WBA super-middleweight title.

“I did it with Groves for Paul,” Smith told The Associated Press in a video interview, “hopefully I can do it with Canelo for Liam.

“It does add a little more to it. There’s a little bit of history there and it will be nice to get revenge, but first and foremost I’ve got a job to do and that’s beat Canelo Alvarez. Any other bits are an added bonus.”

Paul, Liam and another brother who is a professional boxer, Stephen, are all making the long journey with Callum to Texas for the fight at the Alamodome in San Antonio. They do everything together — all four have been British title-holders at one point, with Liam and Callum going on to become world champions — and can lean on each other for advice and tips.

And it’s Liam, given his history with Canelo, who has been Callum’s go-to guy in recent weeks.

“I’ve watched every single fight Canelo’s ever had, but it’s a bit different when you get in there with him,” Callum Smith told the AP. “Liam has been in there with him, so he knows little things. Things he probably realized on the night that he didn’t see before.

“We spoke even before this fight was made and we’ve spoken a lot more since. He is in the gym with me every day so when I’m sparring, Liam’s on the apron as well, watching. He’s always there for advice, shots he feels Canelo may throw against me and shots he feels I may be able to capitalize on against Canelo.”

The fight, which is being televised by the DAZN streaming service, will be the first for both boxers in more than a year, since Alvarez knocked out Sergey Kovalev in November 2019 and since Smith earned a unanimous decision over John Ryder three weeks later.

The fight was announced by Canelo’s team on Nov. 17, before any contracts had been officially signed and without Smith (27-0, 19 KOs) having had any confirmation. It has given Smith little more than a month to prepare, with restrictions stemming from the coronavirus pandemic making the pre-fight camp even harder.

Smith, who is seven inches taller than Alvarez and will have a clear reach advantage, had to rush to get some sparring partners in, and the ones he got weren’t ideal. He said he hasn’t had much time to “think and research” for a fight against someone he believes rivals Terence Crawford, the WBO welterweight champion, as the pound-for-pound king.

“You ask me has my camp been ideal, but his probably hasn’t been ideal, either,” Smith said. “He probably knew he was fighting me a little longer than I knew I was fighting him but he’s had the same year as everyone else.”

Fighting out of England, and in front of a reduced crowd in Texas, holds no fear for Smith, either. After all, it was in Saudi Arabia where he beat Groves to become a world champion.

“Whether it’s in front of 100,000 fans or 10,000 or 10, my goal is to go out there and win,” Smith said. “It would be nice to do it in front of a full capacity and a load of traveling fans, but that’s the times we are in. You have to just take what you’re given.