Gennadiy Golovkin makes a mandatory title defense against Kamil Szeremeta in Hollywood, Florida this Friday. IBF world middleweight champ and all-round boxing legend Gennady Golovkin returns to the ring on Friday to defend his crown against highly-fancied Polish fighter Kamil Szeremeta.

The main way to watch Golovkin vs Szeremeta live streaming through DAZN. This is a streaming service but focused on fighting sports. It was launched last summer in the US but is a global service. It costs $19.99 per month for a subscription. For a year subscription, you pay $8.33 per month.

Event Golovkin vs Szeremeta Date 18th December 2020 Time 9:00 PM ET Venue Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL TV Network DAZN Live Stream Watch NOW

This fight is scheduled for December 18th. Both of the boxers as well as DAZN decided on this date and its perfect for the beginning of summer. This is going to be very exciting.

What Time

The bout begins around 9 p.m. The time that your ticket will say is 5 pm. There will other fights happening before the main event, which is why the time says 5:00 pm.

Where will the Golovkin vs Szeremeta fight be held

The Golovkin vs Szeremeta boxing match is set for one of the best places for a boxing bout. It is going to be at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel. The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL. The Garden is home the home of the New York Knicks.

There are many ways to watch the Golovkin vs Szeremeta live stream with or without cable. The official live streaming broadcaster is DAZN. With the boxers having contracts with the network, Pay-Per-View fights are not worth having or they will air the undercards live, but if you’re interested in the other bouts, there are other ways to watch them as well. DAZN is very excited to broadcast this fight and many others in June. This fight will be everywhere online on 8th June. It may not be announced, but there will be ways to check this out online live streaming.

DAZN

DAZN is the main broadcaster for this fight and the undercards beforehand as well. Many of the boxers that are fighting December 18th are also affiliated with this service. Some of them have signed contracts that they will only fight on DAZN. DAZN has taken Pay-Per-View off the radar, as far as boxing and other fighting sports goes.

What is DAZN?

DAZN is a new, to the United States, but global sports live streaming super service. It was just launched this past summer in the United States. It has been airing global sports for a while now. This service has been signing boxers onto their team for about 7 months now and they are really doing a great job at continuing to grow their brand.

How to watch Golovkin vs Szeremeta live on DAZN

You can watch the live streaming of the Golovkin vs Szeremeta fight on DAZN several ways. If you are a DAZN subscriber, it is easy to watch the fight with DAZN. Before you watch the fight, you should already have the DAZN app on your mobile devices or TV, wherever you watch DAZN. Once the app is downloaded, you are ready to watch the fight.

DAZN Features

Stream over 100 fights a year

100% live content

You can watch everywhere

DAZN is available on numerous devices

Unlimited access

No blackouts

Watch anytime you want

No long-term commitment

How to Watch Golovkin vs Szeremeta Live Stream Without Cable

Watching this fight online is easy. It is especially easy if you have a subscription to DAZN. You can watch the Golovkin vs Szeremeta live coverage via the DAZN app. It works on most of the devices you have already. You can download the app on your devices, sign into the app, then stream away. You sign onto DAZN from your computer, then once you have logged in, you can stream the bout live on your devices through the DAZN app.

FuboTV

Fubo TV is the world’s only sports-focused live TV streaming service. Now DAZN and fubo TV will share the spotlight in the streaming service field. You can stream Golovkin vs Szeremeta from anywhere with fuboTV. Just download the app. Some great features of fubo include:

No Contracts

Free Trial period

Stream two devices at a time

Available in U.S. & U.S. Territories

No Blackouts

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now gives you the ability to stream live TV and watch On Demand as well. You can enjoy live sporting events, premium channels, and there is no contract ever. If you are a subscriber, you will be able to download the app and watch live streaming from any device you have.

Hulu With Live TV

Some features include:

No hidden fees

Cancel anytime

1 week free

60+ Live & On Demand TV channels

Full seasons of shows, movies, originals, kids, etc.

Watch 2 screens at once

50 hours of Cloud DVR storage

Fast forward through commercials

No Limit recordings

Can watch on Nintendo Switch, Mac & Pc, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox, LG, and more

Sling TV

$50.00/ month

7-day free trial

Compatible devices: Amazon Firestick, Fire TV, Android, Roku, Xbox One, Google Chromecast, Oculus Go, Microsoft Edge, and IOS, etc.

Can stream 4 devices at once

You get almost any channel you can think of for the price

Missing CBS & ABC

Offering 40% off the first 3 months

247TVStream

This service features:

Web-based platform

Apps to watch TV channels live stream at any location

Great customer service

200+ channels

All Pay per view coverage

SD and HD

iOS and Android apps

7-day refund policy

No geo restrictions or blocks

Wait about one minute to receive services after you order

Beyond easy to use

YouTube TV

Some features of this service include:

Cable-free live TV

70+ networks available

Cancel Anytime

6 accounts per household

No Cable box needed

Cloud DVR with no storage limits

3 Simultaneous streams

Best Way to stream TV

Keep recordings for 9 months

Stream Golovkin vs Szeremeta Live Using VPN

Using a VPN to watch Golovkin vs Szeremeta fight live is probably one of the best ideas. It may be difficult to watch this fight if you are not in the United States. There may be a geo block on your country and region. If you already have a VPN, you should be aware and already change up your location. If you are in another country, usually changing your address to the United States lets you into the streaming live events.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs on the market today. You can access your content from anywhere. The speed of this VPN is lightning fast. There are super-fast servers in over 94 countries. There are no restrictions, and this is one of the easiest to use.

IPVanish

They are offering a 63% off sale. This VPN has 1300 servers. Really fast speed will help you stream the best broadcaster (DAZN) of this fight. You get complete freedom and protection online. There is a 7-month money back policy. Your information and your browsing does not go anywhere and is not recorded.

NordVPN

NordVPN has very fast servers no-logs policy, a top choice for streaming live events, and military grade security. It also has an ad-block feature. It is compatible with Netflix. If you subscribe to a three-year plan, you only pay $2.99 per month.

How to Watch Golovkin vs Szeremeta Live on Roku

Watching Golovkin vs Szeremeta live stream is fairly simple to watch on Roku, especially if you have the DAZN app and subscription. You should download the DAZN app to your device that you are going to view the match. Open up the app, and the fight will air shortly after if it hasn’t already.

How to Watch Golovkin vs Szeremeta Apple TV

If you have DAZN, this is super easy for you. If you have DAZN app on your device, simply log into that app. If you need some kind of reference materials, there are several websites that can guide you on how to stream the Golovkin vs Szeremeta fight via Apple TV.

How to Watch Golovkin vs Szeremeta on Chromecast

Most of the fighters are ready for the excitement of the boxing matches. The match between Golovkin and Kamil Szeremeta. Make sure if you are going to use Chromecast, that you have the DAZN app on the device you are using to watch Golovkin vs Szeremeta live. Then, log into DAZN, and you will be all set for your test.

How to Watch GGG vs Szeremeta Live on PlayStation

PlayStation is the official gaming partner of top-ranking boxing. What does that mean for PlayStation? This means that PlayStation will be front and center when it comes to showing off your sponsors. PlayStation’s equipment will be in a safe and secret place.

How to Watch Golovkin vs Szeremeta on Xbox One

Being a subscriber of DAZN allows you to watch the GGG vs Szeremeta fight live broadcast which will be streaming live. If you have the DAZN app on your phone, tablet, or device, putting it away, is the best answer. Log into your account, then sign in and watch the fight on Xbox One.

How to Watch Golovkin vs Szeremeta on iOS & Android

Just like the previous services listed, the Android phone can give you the story that you are working on right now. Again, being a part of the DAZN family and having a subscription, will give you the boxing bout as soon as class begins. Once logged into the DAZN app, all you need to do is open the app and it will let you release as soon as it’s ready.

Social Media

Before the Golovkin vs Szeremeta boxing bout on December 18th, there will be some social media outlets that will either broadcast the fight or some of its users will share the fight as they are watching it live. This usually happens each time that there is a fight either on pay-per-view or elsewhere. Normally right around the beginning of the fight, someone will be so excited on Facebook or Twitter, that they will simply share the link to the fight, so their friends can share the excitement.

Just in case you may have missed about this fight, here are some things that you may not know. The fight is at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL, which is nicknamed, “the Mecca of boxing.” Golovkin has fought at the Garden five other times, and each fight brought a full house.

Who is Gennady Golovkin (GGG)

Gennadiy Gennadyevich Golovkin was born April 8th, 1982 in the former Soviet Union, which is now called Kazakhstan. His mother is Korean and worked as an assistant in a chemical lab. His father is a Russian coal miner. He has three brothers and two of them were twins. The twins were in the Army and both passed away in battle. One in 1990, the other in 1994.

In February of this year, Golovkin filed a lawsuit against his former managers for 3.5 million dollars in damages. He was working on a deal with DAZN too at this time. He signed a 3-year deal on March 8th. He agreed to 6 fights and worth $100 million. He is married and has two children.

Odds

Golovkin, who has a record of (40-1-1, 35 KO) Knockouts, is favored to win. Szeremeta, who has a record of (21-0, 5 KO) knockouts, is the underdog. The odds are Gennady Golovkin: 1/25 odds, Kamil Szeremeta: 10/1 odds.

Who will win

Gennady Golovkin is favored to win this boxing bout. However, Golovkin has been on a 9-month hiatus from the ring. Szeremeta is someone who is up and coming and we do not really know a lot about him. Golovkin has been studying the footage of Szeremeta’ fights and been watching what he can do in a ring.

Tickets

The tickets for Saturday, December 18th fight between Golovkin and Szeremeta are not sold out as of yet. The ticket prices range from $56.00- $3000.00. There are really good seats that are as low as $89.00. There is still a lot of time before the fight, but ticket prices will probably increase in price based on the demand and how close it is until the fight.

Final Words

The stage is set. The boxers are training and getting ready for what may be the second biggest boxing bout this year. Who will become the new unified middleweight champion this time? We have an underdog in Szeremeta and a former champ in Golovkin. The excitement and suspense are in the air and December 18th, the drama will unfold for 12 rounds of exciting boxing.