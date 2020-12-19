The Seminole Hard Rock & Casino in Hollywood is the setting this Friday night as we see the return of a pound for pound star at the head of affairs.

Gennadiy Golovkin (40-1-1, KO35) makes his long awaited ring return after fourteen months away, and he defends his IBF and IBO Middleweight titles against mandatory challenger, Kamil Szeremeta (21-0, KO5).

The Golovkin-Szeremeta card gets underway at 5 p.m. ET (10 p.m. GMT), with the Golovkin-Szeremeta fight expected to begin about 8 p.m. ET (1 a.m. GMT), although the exact time depends on the length of the earlier fights.

Golovkin returns to the ring to fight Szeremeta. We break down how to watch, odds, the full card, and more. Golovkin vs. Szeremeta takes place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The main-card action begins at 5 p.m. ET on DAZN, with the main event expected to begin around three hours later.

will challenge Szeremeta in the ring at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. This title fight will live stream exclusively on DAZN.

GENNADIY GOLOVKIN VS. KAMIL SZEREMETA FIGHT DATE, START TIME

Date: Friday, Dec. 18 Time: 5 p.m. ET

GGG vs. Szeremeta: 8 p.m. ET

It’s finally time for Gennadiy Golovkin to defend his middleweight titles. Golovkin returns to the ring for the first time in over a year on Friday against undefeated Polish middleweight contender Szeremeta. Click Here To Live Stream From Anywhere Golovkin, 38, is one of the most accomplished middleweight boxing champions in history, and his opponent appears to be a 31-year-old with a glossy record and regional-level credentials intended to help “GGG” look more like the menace he once was than he probably is. Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Kamil Szeremeta: Live Boxing Last time out against a durable contender with elite skills in Sergiy Derevyanchenko, Golovkin didn’t look like the fighter most people considered one of the scariest punchers in 160-pound history. Instead, Derevyanchenko appeared to get stronger as the fight progressed and Golovkin had to settle with escaping with a close victory on the scorecards in a fight that could have gone either way. So it really seems like Golovkin’s handlers are pitting him against Szeremeta so that the fighter can whack somebody like the old days.

Szeremeta hasn’t competed at the world level before, and even on his regional circuit, he’s not much of a puncher. Golvokin should have no problem steamrolling Szeremeta within the first few rounds. GGG was initially scheduled to face mandatory challenger Kamil Szeremeta back in February and then April, but the COVID-19 pandemic put that bout on hold.

Both Golovkin and Szeremeta haven’t entered the ring for an official fight since October 2019 when Golovkin defeated Sergiy Derevyanchenko to win the IBF and IBO middleweight belts and Szeremeta scored a victory over Oscar Cortes on that same card. Szeremeta currently holds a perfect 21-0 record, though he only has five knockouts in his career and hasn’t encountered a fighter of Golovkin’s caliber.

GGG has racked up 40 wins and 35 KOs with the only blemishes on his resume coming against Canelo Alvarez (draw in 2017, loss in 2018). If Golovkin beats Szeremeta and Alvarez takes down Callum Smith, there will definitely be talk of a trilogy fight. Will GGG stay on his collision course with Alvarez? Or can Szeremeta pull off the upset?

It’s Fight Season: Join DAZN to watch GGG and Canelo fights When is GGG’s next fight? Date: Friday, Dec. 18 Start time: 5 p.m. ET Main event: 8 p.m. ET Golovkin will fight Szeremeta on Dec. 18 with the main card beginning at 5 p.m. ET.

The GGG vs. Szeremeta bout is expected to start around 8 p.m. ET depending on the length of the earlier fights.

GGG vs. Kamil Szeremeta live stream: How to watch the fight Boxing fans in the United States can watch the GGG-Szeremeta fight on DAZN.

The streaming service works on most TVs, smartphones, computers and gaming consoles. Click here for more details on how to sign up for a DAZN subscription. How much does Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Kamil Szeremeta cost? A monthly DAZN subscription costs $19.99, and an annual subscription costs $99.99. Along with the GGG-Szeremeta card, DAZN subscribers also get access to other exclusive boxing and MMA events, plus additional archived fights and behind-the-scenes content. Where is GGG’s fight? The GGG-Szeremeta fight will be held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla. Fans will not be permitted to attend the event. Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Kamil Szeremeta betting odds Golovkin is considered a huge favorite (-3335) over Szeremeta (+900), according to odds from the DraftKings sportsbook. Despite being a massive underdog, Szeremeta doesn’t lack confidence ahead of his title shot.

“I want this title for Poland and my family,” Szeremeta said last month. “GGG is a great champion, one of the best in history, but it is time for a replacement. Thank you for the great chance. I must take my opportunity to be the first world middleweight champion from Poland.

” Gennadiy Golovkin career record, bio Nationality: Kazakhstani Born: April 8, 1982 (38 years old) Height: 5-10 1/2 Reach: 70 inches Record: 40-1-1 (35 KOs) Kamil Szeremeta career record, bio Nationality: Polish Born: Oct. 11, 1989 (31 years old) Height: 5-9 1/2 Reach: N/A Record: 21-0 (5 KOs) Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Kamil Szeremeta card Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Kamil Szeremeta for Golovkin’s IBF Middleweight title Hyun Mi Choi vs. Calista Silgado; Junior Lightweight John Ryder vs Michael Guy; Super Middleweight Ali Akhmedov vs. Carlos Gongora; Super Middleweight Reshat Mati vs. TBD; Welterweight Jalan Walker vs. Rafael Reyes; Featherweight How much does Golovkin vs. Szeremeta on DAZN cost? Pricing options for DAZN vary by region, but in new territories, the initial price point for a monthly subscription to DAZN costs £1.99 or less. (Price for existing markets remains the same.) The subscription will allow you to watch every live event and all the on-demand programming on the service. To learn more about how to sign up for DAZN, and pricing in your region, visit DAZN.com. How do I stream Golovkin vs. Szeremeta on DAZN?

