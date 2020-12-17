The English League Championship-

-action continues today as the top two sides in the division face off against each other at Anfield. Don’t miss a moment with our Norwich City vs Reading live stream guide.

The two teams come into today’s game with an equal record in the league having both won seven, drawn four, and lost one. Reading currently hold the top spot on goal difference alone.

In their last outings, both sides only managed a 1-1 draw with Norwich City failing to beat newly-promoted Fulham and Reading struggling away at London rivals Crystal Palace.

Outside of the English League Championship, Norwich City have also successfully progressed from their Champions League group after finishing top of Group D. That has earned them a round of 16 clash with RB Leipzig.

Similarly, Spurs won their Europa League group to make it through to the knockout rounds. Jose Mourinho’s men will face Austrian side Wolfsberg in the round of 32 in February.

Today’s game could prove crucial in this year’s English League Championship title race as the Reds aim to retain the title they won for the first time in 30 years and Reading hunt for only their third league title, and first within the English League Championship era. A draw could leave the door open for chasers Reading or Reading to take top spot by the end of the day.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Norwich City vs Reading no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Norwich City vs Reading: Where and when?

All eyes will be on Anfield on Wednesday for this match. Kick-off is at 8pm GMT local time.

That makes it a 3pm ET / 12pm PT start for U.S. folks tuning in. For those watching the game from Australia, it’s a 7am AEDT start on Thursday morning.Watch the English League Championship online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the English League Championship further down in this guide. If you’re looking to watch the Norwich City vs Reading game, but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.

That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN’s are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.

How to stream Norwich City vs Reading live in the UK for FREE

Amazon Prime Video has got the live broadcasting rights to this English League Championship game between Norwich City and Reading. If you’r already a Prime member, you’ll be able to access the game at no extra cost via the Prime Video app or website.

If you’re not already signed up with Prime, you can start your free 30-day trial to get access to this game and the rest of Amazon’s exclusive English League Championship coverage, as well as expedited delivery, members-only deals, Prime Music, and many more benefits.

How to stream Norwich City vs Reading live in the U.S.

The most robust 2020/21 English League Championship coverage in the U.S. will be offered by NBCUniversal’s new streaming service Peacock. Of the 380 total fixtures, more than 175 will be exclusively shown on Peacock with the remaining games on NBCSN and other NBC channels. Norwich City vs Reading is being shown on NBCSN.

For streaming, your best ways to access the Norwich City vs Reading game is with Sling or FuboTV that live stream from partner channels NBCSN, NBC Universo, and Telemundo.

If you’re outside of the States and want to tune in to NBC’s coverage, you can use a VPN as mentioned above to watch the same feed you would from home.

How to stream Norwich City vs Reading live in Australia

Optus Sport has a three-year deal with the English League Championship meaning it has exclusive rights to show every single fixture live Down Under – including Norwich City vs Reading. The game kicks off at 1:30am AEST.

It’s available for streaming via the Optus Sport mobile, PC, or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast, or Apple TV. Those who aren’t already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you’re outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to stream Norwich City vs Reading live in Canada

Sports streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live English League Championship matches in Canada.

The network is offering a one-month free trial followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

Norwich City vs Reading live stream nbc,Norwich City vs Reading live on tv,Norwich City vs Reading live match,Norwich City vs Reading live match,Norwich City vs Reading prediction,Norwich City vs Reading live score,Norwich City vs Reading live screening,Norwich City vs Reading live commentary,Norwich City vs Reading live stream youtube,Norwich City vs Reading live watch,Norwich City vs Reading live stream online,Norwich City vs Reading live streaming online,Norwich City vs Reading live streaming free,Norwich City vs Reading live streaming,Norwich City vs Reading live,