In a top-of-the-table clash in the Premier League this week, Liverpool welcome league leaders Tottenham Hotspur to Anfield on Wednesday night.

The two teams are tied on points and are only separated by goal difference at the top. Both teams, surprisingly, dropped points in their previous outing hence will now be looking to get back to winning ways and could not have asked for a better matchup to do so in.

This battle between two of the most astute manager of our times could end up having long-term effects on the title race.

Where to Watch?

Watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Live stream Free Reddit

When Is Kick Off? Thursday 17 December

What Time Is Kick Off? 01: 30 AM (Post-midnight IST)

Where Is it Played? Anfield

TV Channel/Live Stream?

Disney+Hotstar VIP (India), Star Sports Select 1&2

Referee? Anthony Taylor

Team News

Liverpool are set to be without a number of first-team players including Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Diogo Jota and Thiago Alcantara. Xherdan Shaqiri and James Milner also remain sidelined through injury.

Defender Joel Matip became the latest player on the injury list after he was forced off at half-time in The Reds 1-1 draw at Fulham.

Naby Keita faces a late fitness test but it is likely that he will be included in the squad and could make an appearance from the bench.

Jurgen Klopp

Despite injury concerns Jurgen Klopp has done extremely well this term.

Tottenham forward Gareth Bale, who has not made a Premier League appearance since 8 November, is still recovering from illness and will not play any part in the proceedings at Anfield. Erik Lamela remains out while Japhet Tanganga is only expected to be back in the squad in the new year.

Predicted Lineups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Neco Williams, Fabinho, Robertson; Jones, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Tottenham: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon; Sissoko, Hojbjerg; Bergwijn, Ndombele, Son; Kane.

Recent Form

Injuries have slowed down Liverpool’s juggernaut this season and in their last eight games across all competitions, they have drawn four (all by 1-1 scoreline), lost once and recorded three wins.

Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino

Mo Salah has found his goalscoring touch in the league |

A piece of good news is that Liverpool have lost just one of the last 15 Premier League meetings (W10, D4) against Spurs so they might extend their unbeaten run at Anfield to 66 games later tonight.

Tottenham have won seven league games and drawn four since losing their opening match of the season against Everton. They have been excellent in their travels and have won four times and drawn twice.

FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-ARSENAL

Harry Kane and Son are the deadliest duo in Europe at the moment |

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have combined for 12 goals this season, just one short of Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton’s Premier League record, set in 1994-95. The duo has scored 19 of Tottenham’s 24 Premier League goals this term and are expected to shine against a depleted Liverpool defence.

Liverpool

Fulham 1-1 Liverpool (13/12)

FC Midtjylland 1-1 Liverpool (9/12)

Liverpool 4-0 Wolves (6/12)

Liverpool 1-0 Ajax (1/12)

Brighton 1-1 Liverpool (28/11)

Tottenham

Crystal Palace 1-1 Tottenham (13/12)

Tottenham 2-0 Antwerp (10/12)

Tottenham 2-0 Arsenal (6/12)

LASK 3-3 Tottenham (3/12)

Chelsea 0-0 Tottenham (29/11)

Prediction

In games like this, there are just so many things that can change the outcome and relying on past records can be misleading. But, still, we believe The Reds will probably keep their unbeaten streak at the Anfield alive and step up in this key fixture, just as they did against Leicester last month.

Expect Mourinho to push hard in the early stages of the game in search of the winning goal but the threat Liverpool’s front three offer cannot be discounted, so the Portuguese coach may think about parking the bus if Spurs do not get a lead early on. The most likely outcome seems to be a 1-1 draw.

Prediction: Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham

tottenham hotspur vs liverpool highlights,liverpool vs tottenham live streaming,tottenham hotspur live stream reddit,liverpool vs tottenham highlights,tottenham v liverpool,tottenham hotspur news,liverpool tottenham stream,liverpool vs tottenham live,