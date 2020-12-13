Here’s how to get a Joshua vs Pulev live stream and watch boxing online from anywhere. Anthony Joshua will defend his IBF, WBA and WBO

The Anthony Joshua face Kubrat Pulev in a world heavyweight title bout this Saturday at a sparsely filled Wembley Arena. Here’s how to get a Joshua vs Pulev live stream and watch boxing online from anywhere.

WATCH LIVE : Joshua vs Pulev date, time, venue and tickets

Anthony Joshua will defend his IBF, WBA and WBO world heavyweight titles against Kubrat Pulev in what is the biggest fight to take place on these shores during the remainder of 2020. Joshua (23-1) is hoping to move a step closer to that dream unification showdown with fellow British heavyweight king Tyson Fury next summer, while for the veteran Pulev (28-1) this could be the last chance of victory at the very highest level.

Joshua vs Pulev live stream and PPV price

Joshua is a huge box-office draw and his last bout – that revenge victory over Andy Ruiz Jr in their rematch in Saudi Arabia last December – drew a domestic record 1.6million pay-per-view buys on Sky Sports Box Office. Each paid £24.95 for the privilege.

The Pulev fight will again be a Sky Sports PPV at a price of £24.95 with Joshua continuing his highly successful association with the UK’s biggest pay-TV broadcaster.

Joshua vs Pulev will be showed by streaming platform DAZN ($19.99 per month or $99 for an annual subscription) in the United States, along with its other eight markets (Canada, Germany, Japan, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Switzerland and Austria).

Joshua vs Pulev Date and Time

Joshua vs Pulev will take place at the SSE Arena, Wembley (moved from the O2 Arena) in London on Saturday December 12, 2020.

After the recent relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions for UK sporting events, a crowd of 1000 fans will be allowed into the arena. Tickets went on sale on Friday December 4 and unsurprisingly they sold out in double-quick time.

Joshua vs Pulev weights

Joshua weighed in at 240.8lbs (17st 2lbs) – some three pounds heavier than for the rematch against Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia in December 2019.

Pulev meanwhile tipped the scales at 239.7lbs (17st 1lb) – nine pounds lighter than for his points victory over Rydell Booker in Fresno in November 2019.

Watch Joshua vs Pulev Live Stream from your country

For those in the United States, Joshua’s fight will be held live on DAZN on Dec. 12. For new monthly subscribers, you can sign up for DAZN for $19.99 per month, or the discounted rate of $99.99 per year. The bout will also be available on Sky Sports Box Office for UK viewers at £24.95.