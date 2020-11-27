Global Sodium Propionate Market: Snapshot

Sodium propionate is commercially produced through the reaction between sodium compounds such as sodium hydroxide or sodium carbonate with propionic acid. Sodium propionate is a three-carbon organic salt that has exhibited excellent properties as an antimicrobial additive. It is highly toxic to certain bacteria as well as molds. This has made the sodium propionate market a key part of the global food and beverages sector, as safety of packaged food has become a key topic and is likely to direct the development of the global food sector in the coming years.

Get Brochure of the Report @https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=185

The rising demand for packaged food in emerging economies is likely to remain a key driver for the global sodium propionate market. The need for preservatives and antimicrobial additives is more prominent in packaged food than in fresh food, leading to a steady rise in the consumption of sodium propionate in various types of packaged food. The increasing demographic of urban consumers is likely to drive the demand for sodium propionate in the coming years, as urban consumers are becoming a key consumer group for the packaged food market. The rapid growth of the fast food industry in developed as well as developing economies has thus been crucial for the global sodium propionate market. The accompanying growth in the demand for canned foods such as meats and vegetables has also helped the sodium propionate market.

The rising demand for animal products such as meat and dairy products is also likely to be a key driver for the global sodium propionate market. This is due to its widespread use in animal feed as an antimicrobial additive. The steady growth of the bakery sector across the world has also benefited the global sodium propionate market, as breads and other bakery products are heavily prone to microbial attacks and mold.

Global Sodium Propionate Market: Overview

Sodium propionate is manufactured through the reaction of sodium hydroxide or sodium carbonate with propionic acid. It is chemically produced for a wide range of industrial uses, a lot of which revolve around its toxicity to bacteria and various types of molds, making it very useful in the food industry. Sodium propionate exists as a white crystalline solid or a white powder. Propionates help in preventing microbes from generating the energy they require to propagate.

Sodium propionate is employed as a food additive in order to restrict the growth of bacteria. Sodium propionate is primarily a common food additive, which is manufactured industrially. However, sodium propionate also occurs naturally. Since sodium propionate is noxious to mold and specific bacterial species, it is an effective additive in a wide range of baked goods and products that are prone to spoilage. In addition, the compound is also used in the overall food industry in order to increase its shelf life. Moreover, sodium propionate is employed as a preservative in canned and packaged food to keep it from spoilage.

To get Incredible Discounts on this Premium Report, Click Here @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=185

Global Sodium Propionate Market: Top Drivers and Trends

The key driver for the global sodium propionate market is its use as a preservative and a food additive in bakery products. Sodium propionate is used in the food industry in order to enhance the color, flavor, texture, and shelf life of products, which imparts important aesthetic values and finds favor with several manufacturers, despite its lack of nutritional value. The growing food industry and the growth in the fast-food industry due to the increasingly hectic urban lifestyles is likely to continue driving the global sodium propionate market in various region over the next few years.

Additionally, the increasing number of restaurants, cafes and eateries in the world, coupled with the changing lifestyle of the people of preferring to eat ready foods rather than cooking at home, is likely to drive the global sodium propionate market in the near future. The growth in the number of bakeries and patisseries is also likely to drive this market.

Global Sodium Propionate Market: Geographical Analysis

The key regions of the global sodium propionate market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world. The demand for sodium propionate in North America has been exceptionally high owing to the changing lifestyle of people, the tremendous growth in the food industry and the increasing number of patisseries in the region. Europe follows North America in terms of demand for sodium propionate, due to the growing food industry, especially in Italy and Spain.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the swift in terms of growing demands in the global sodium propionate market. Various authorizations are currently present in China for the use of sodium propionate. However owing to the changing lifestyle of people in the Asia Pacific region and the growing disposable income of consumers in emerging countries especially in India and China is expected to boost the market for sodium propionate in the near future. Moreover, the rapidly growing bakery and food industry is likely to boost the sodium propionate market during the forecast period.

Global Sodium Propionate Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report

The key companies in the global sodium propionate market so far have included Dow Chemicals Company, Arkema SA, BASF AG, Imperial Chemical Industry, and Elementis PLC.

Request TOC of the Report @https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=185

About TMR Research:

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.