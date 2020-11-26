Aramid papers are a type of synthetic, heat-resistant fibers, which are also referred as calendered insulating paper that can offer protection against open fire, heat, and cuts with its dielectric strength, resilience, mechanical toughness, and flexibility. Manufacturers in the aramid paper market offer two distinct types of aramid papers – para aramid papers and meta aramid papers.

Modern aramid papers are entirely composed of synthetic meta aramid papers, which can be found in two physical forms – fibrids and flocs – which are microscopic binder particles and short fibers, respectively. Then, to convert meta aramid papers – Fibrids and flocs – in to a sheet structure, a machine called Foundrinier paper machine is used and high pressure and heat are applied to the end-product to increase its density and attain a specific bulk gravity of the aramid paper, which normally ranges between 0.7 and 1.2.

Manufacturers in the aramid paper market are introducing aramid papers in various forms such as sheets and rolls with various widths and thicknesses, depending on its end-use applications.

Aramid Paper Market – Notable Developments

DuPont Safety & Construction – a U.S.-based leading player in the aramid paper market – announced in April 2018, that it will be investing over $50 million in the global operations for DuPont™ Kevlar® – its aramid paper product. The company aims to invest more in technology to enhance reliability, quality, and performance of aramid and ultimately, explore innovative applications of aramid paper to gain momentum in the aramid paper market in the upcoming years.

Coveme S.p.A., another leading player in the aramid paper market, recently launched its new product – Nomex® aramid paper and the company achieved to offer the lifetime of the new aramid paper of over 20,000 hours at 220°C. The company also announced that Nomex® is classified as insulator class C 220°C all major certifying bodies worldwide, including Underwriters Laboratories (file E34739).

Teijin Limited – a Japanese chemical, pharmaceutical and information technology company and a leading player in the aramid paper market – announced in December 2018 that Technora® black – its flame-retardant para-aramid fiber will be used in a new smart phone launched by Sharp Corporation – a Japanese electronics company.

Aramid Paper Market Dynamics

Rising Demand for Aramid Paper in the Composites Industry will Complement Growth of the Aramid Paper Market

Polymer matrix composites (PMCs), which are combination of continuous and discontinuous phases of polymer-based matrix and reinforcements, are used across a wide range of industries. Poly aramid papers are the primary components in the discontinuous reinforcement phase on PMCs, which provide them high strength and stiffness. With the increasing demand for composites across wide-ranging industrial sectors, especially in the aerospace industry, is bolstering demand for aramid papers. As the overall composites industry is gaining momentum, owing to the rapidly spreading, industry-wide lightweighting trend, the aramid paper market is expected to witness positive growth in the upcoming years.

Recent Developments in Cellulose Nanofiber Improve Mechanical Properties of Aramid Paper – A Popular Trend in the Aramid Paper Market

With the increasing growth of the aramid paper market, which is primarily attributed to growing demand for composite materials across industry, players in the aramid paper market are focusing on enhancing mechanical characteristics of aramid paper. Leading players in the aramid paper market are investing in R&D to bolster development of aramid paper with superior mechanical strength and stiffness that can provide improved characteristics to composites.

Recent discoveries and developments in cellulose nanofiber are mainly aimed at improving mechanical properties of aramid paper, such as high tensile strength, tensile energy absorption, and interfacial strength. The dipole–dipole coupling interaction or the strong hydrogen bonding between aramid fiber and CNF is helping aramid paper manufacturers to offer high-quality aramid paper, and ultimately gain a competitive edge in the aramid paper market.

Aramid Paper Market Segmentation

Based on the product types, the aramid paper market is segmented into

Para Aramid Paper

Meta Aramid Paper

Based on applications, the aramid paper market is segmented into

Electrical Insulation

Communication Equipment

Honeycomb Cores

Others

