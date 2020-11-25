Global Glycerol Diacetate Market: Snapshot

Glycerol is also commercially synthesized from propylene. Glycerol can also be obtained based on a proprietary fermentation processing. Glycerol diacetate is obtained during the manufacturing process of biodiesel in the form of a by-product. The production of glycerol diacetate is achieved through a chemical reaction between acetic acid with 1,2- and 1,3 diacetates of glycerol along with mono- and tri-esters. The chemical is an odorless, colorless and oily liquid which is hygroscopic in nature. Glycerol diacetate is also miscible and soluble in water. The key application of glycerol diacetate is as a carrier- a substance used to dissolve, dilute or disperse a food additive or nutrient without altering its function; typically to improve handling/application. The chemical finds application in a number of applications, such as an additive, a plasticizer, a paint coating, a fixative agent in manufacturing automotive components, and as a solvent for resin, cellulose derivatives and camphor. Because of its hygroscopic nature, the chemical is also utilized as a moisturizing agent.

Get Brochure of the Report @https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=3765

While packaging glycerol diacetate, it is critical to ensure no direct contact with air or any other impurities. Due to this reason, the chemical is typically stores in secure metallic containers. Additionally, these containers need to be stored away from heat and direct sunlight, in a cool and dry place, to avoid exposure to elements.

The chemical finds application in a multitude of industries such as pharmaceutical, food and beverage, automotive sector, and construction, all of which are currently witnessing swift and vast amounts of growth. The chemical is thus part of several key industries, and expected to be remain popular over the coming years, and beyond. The soaring growth of these industries, leading to enhanced demand for the product are expected to boost the prospects of the global glycerol diacetate market.

Global Glycerol Diacetate Market: Overview

In the process of manufacturing biodiesel, glycerol is obtained as a by-product. And glycerol diacetate is manufactured through the reaction of 1,2- and 1,3 diacetates of glycerol and acetic acid with mono- and tri-esters. Glycerol diacetate is a colorless, odorless, hygroscopic oily liquid that is soluble in water and miscible with ethanol. It is typically packed in containers made of metal to prevent air and other impurities from getting into direct contact with it. It also needs to be stored in a dry and cool place as exposure to heat may spoil it.

A report on the global glycerol diacetate market by TMR Research discusses it from various angles by studying the industry-specific and macro-fundamentals affecting it.

Global Glycerol Diacetate Market: Drivers and Restraints

The glycerol diacetate market is expected to rise owing to its myriad applications as food additives, solvents, construction, foundry, steel, paints and coatings, and others. The building and construction industry among them is at the forefront of driving demand. The burgeoning food and pharmaceutical industries too are majorly driving demand for glycerol diacetate. Favorable policies framed by governments of nations with respect to the usage of such synthetic compounds in the food products is also having a positive impact on the market. Further, increasing sales of ready-to-eat products is also having a positive impact on the glycerol diacetate market.

To get Incredible Discounts on this Premium Report, Click Here @https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=3765

Global Glycerol Diacetate Market: Market Potential

An ester compound, glycerol diacetate has wide ranging applications. In the food industry, for example, it is used as a solvent and diluent for adding color and flavor to the synthetic agents. Pharmaceutical companies also use it. Besides, glycerol diacetate also finds usage in cigarette industry and manufacturing. In foundry manufacturing, for example, it is used in binding resins. It also finds usage in manufacture of ink and paints.

Glycerol diacetate finds application as a solvent for camphor, cellulose derivatives, and resin, a plasticizer, as an additive, a paint coating, and fixative agent in automotive manufacture. It also finds application as a moisturizing agent because of its hygroscopic effect.

A noticeable trend in the glycerol diacetate market is players shifting their gaze towards Asia Pacific which holds out a lot of promise owing to speedy industrialization and urbanization which has resulted in massive construction activities.

Global Glycerol Diacetate Market: Regional Analysis

The glycerol diacetate market is spread across regions of Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East and Africa, North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe. Of them, Asia Pacific has emerged as a significantly attractive market due the fast proliferating pharmaceutical and food industry in the large, developing nations of China and India, which are home to about two third of the world population. Meanwhile, Europe and North America have already established themselves as dominant markets because of their mammoth pharmaceutical and food industries. The massive industrial development in the regions have also bode well for their markets.

Global Glycerol Diacetate Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global glycerol diacetate market are BASF SE, Eastman™ Chemical Company, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., Moellhausen S.p.A., Tennants Fine Chemicals, and Tetrahedron Scientific Inc. The report studies the degree of competition among them and also the various strategies they are banking upon to surge ahead of their rivals. It leverages market-leading analytical tools such as SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces to gauge the opportunities and pitfalls they are likely to encounter.

Market segmentation based on geography:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

This report gives access to decisive data, such as:

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for the coming years

Request For TOC @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=3765

About TMR Research:

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.