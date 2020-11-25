The New Report “Global Baby Diapers Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Increase in disposable income and rising health care expenditures have driven the demand for baby diapers. The key factors which drive the growth of baby diapers market include frequent use of diapers to maintain hygiene and prevent rashes in babies’ skin. Additionally, increasing birth rate, rapid urbanization and continuously improving economic conditions in developing countries have fueled the growth of baby diaper industry. The global baby diaper market is estimated to reach $59.4 billion by the year 2020. Developed countries have the largest market share; however, with the rise in disposable income, developing economies are expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. Disposable diapers’ market would garner substantial market share of about 63% of the estimated global market by 2020. The changing environmental needs would limit the use of disposable diaper in the future, promoting the usage of bio-degradable diapers.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, SCA Hygiene, Hengan, Unicharm, KAO Corporation, Bumkins, American Baby Company and Diapees and Wipees.

Key benefits



The report provides an extensive analysis of the factors that drive as well as restrain the growth of the world Global Baby Diapers market.

The market projections from 2014 to 2022 along with the impacting factors are mentioned in the report.

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative trends to assist the stakeholders understand the market scenario.

In-depth analyses of the key segments of the market demonstrate the consumption of Global Baby Diapers market in different applications across different end-user industries.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices adopted by the leading market players across various geographies.

