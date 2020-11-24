“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Research Report: General Electric, Mistras Group Inc., Olympus Corporation, Ashtead Technology Inc., Nikon Metrology Inc., Magnaflux Corporation, Zetec Inc., Eddyfi NDT Inc., Yxlon International GmbH, Fischer Technology Inc., Sonatest Ltd., NDT Global GmbH & Co. Kg, Td Williamson, Bosello High Technology Srl

Types: Inspection Services

Equipment Rental Services

Training Services

Calibration Services



Applications: Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Aerospace

Public Infrastructure

Automotive

Power Generation

Other Verticals



The Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Inspection Services

1.4.3 Equipment Rental Services

1.4.4 Training Services

1.4.5 Calibration Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Manufacturing

1.5.3 Oil and Gas

1.5.4 Aerospace

1.5.5 Public Infrastructure

1.5.6 Automotive

1.5.7 Power Generation

1.5.8 Other Verticals

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Revenue in 2019

3.3 Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 General Electric

13.1.1 General Electric Company Details

13.1.2 General Electric Business Overview

13.1.3 General Electric Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Introduction

13.1.4 General Electric Revenue in Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 General Electric Recent Development

13.2 Mistras Group Inc.

13.2.1 Mistras Group Inc. Company Details

13.2.2 Mistras Group Inc. Business Overview

13.2.3 Mistras Group Inc. Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Introduction

13.2.4 Mistras Group Inc. Revenue in Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Mistras Group Inc. Recent Development

13.3 Olympus Corporation

13.3.1 Olympus Corporation Company Details

13.3.2 Olympus Corporation Business Overview

13.3.3 Olympus Corporation Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Introduction

13.3.4 Olympus Corporation Revenue in Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Olympus Corporation Recent Development

13.4 Ashtead Technology Inc.

13.4.1 Ashtead Technology Inc. Company Details

13.4.2 Ashtead Technology Inc. Business Overview

13.4.3 Ashtead Technology Inc. Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Introduction

13.4.4 Ashtead Technology Inc. Revenue in Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Ashtead Technology Inc. Recent Development

13.5 Nikon Metrology Inc.

13.5.1 Nikon Metrology Inc. Company Details

13.5.2 Nikon Metrology Inc. Business Overview

13.5.3 Nikon Metrology Inc. Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Introduction

13.5.4 Nikon Metrology Inc. Revenue in Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Nikon Metrology Inc. Recent Development

13.6 Magnaflux Corporation

13.6.1 Magnaflux Corporation Company Details

13.6.2 Magnaflux Corporation Business Overview

13.6.3 Magnaflux Corporation Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Introduction

13.6.4 Magnaflux Corporation Revenue in Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Magnaflux Corporation Recent Development

13.7 Zetec Inc.

13.7.1 Zetec Inc. Company Details

13.7.2 Zetec Inc. Business Overview

13.7.3 Zetec Inc. Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Introduction

13.7.4 Zetec Inc. Revenue in Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Zetec Inc. Recent Development

13.8 Eddyfi NDT Inc.

13.8.1 Eddyfi NDT Inc. Company Details

13.8.2 Eddyfi NDT Inc. Business Overview

13.8.3 Eddyfi NDT Inc. Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Introduction

13.8.4 Eddyfi NDT Inc. Revenue in Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Eddyfi NDT Inc. Recent Development

13.9 Yxlon International GmbH

13.9.1 Yxlon International GmbH Company Details

13.9.2 Yxlon International GmbH Business Overview

13.9.3 Yxlon International GmbH Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Introduction

13.9.4 Yxlon International GmbH Revenue in Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Yxlon International GmbH Recent Development

13.10 Fischer Technology Inc.

13.10.1 Fischer Technology Inc. Company Details

13.10.2 Fischer Technology Inc. Business Overview

13.10.3 Fischer Technology Inc. Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Introduction

13.10.4 Fischer Technology Inc. Revenue in Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Fischer Technology Inc. Recent Development

13.11 Sonatest Ltd.

10.11.1 Sonatest Ltd. Company Details

10.11.2 Sonatest Ltd. Business Overview

10.11.3 Sonatest Ltd. Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Introduction

10.11.4 Sonatest Ltd. Revenue in Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Sonatest Ltd. Recent Development

13.12 NDT Global GmbH & Co. Kg

10.12.1 NDT Global GmbH & Co. Kg Company Details

10.12.2 NDT Global GmbH & Co. Kg Business Overview

10.12.3 NDT Global GmbH & Co. Kg Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Introduction

10.12.4 NDT Global GmbH & Co. Kg Revenue in Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 NDT Global GmbH & Co. Kg Recent Development

13.13 Td Williamson

10.13.1 Td Williamson Company Details

10.13.2 Td Williamson Business Overview

10.13.3 Td Williamson Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Introduction

10.13.4 Td Williamson Revenue in Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Td Williamson Recent Development

13.14 Bosello High Technology Srl

10.14.1 Bosello High Technology Srl Company Details

10.14.2 Bosello High Technology Srl Business Overview

10.14.3 Bosello High Technology Srl Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Introduction

10.14.4 Bosello High Technology Srl Revenue in Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Bosello High Technology Srl Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

