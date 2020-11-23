Multi axial correction system is a computer assisted fixation system for multi-axial correction in leg, foot or ankle. These circular ring fixation system frames are most commonly applied to tibia, humorous and femur. Multi axial correction system are versatile and feasible alternative for fracture management and deformity correction. Multi axial correction system is an external fixation device intended to use in the treatment of bone conditions including osteotomies, arthrodesis, and leg lengthening and other bone condition amenable to treatment by use of external fixation devices. Multi-axial correction systems are used in fracture treatment especially where late deformity could be problem such as in tibial plafond fractures where late compression may be needed to attain healing. Also used in proximal tibial deformity and single level deformity. Multi axial correction system are also allows angular correction and fixation correction. Multi axial correction system with 3D planning software helps to improve accuracy of the deformity correction plan overall reduce treatment time with procedure efficiency and reducing costs. Multi-axial correction system can allows angular correction in two planes 90 degree to each other. It can allows translation in two planes at 90 degree to each other. It can allows compression and distraction using a variety of rails and rods. The multi-axial system is designed to correct rotation about the mechanical axis of the limb through a system of rotating rings.

Multi-axial correction systems market is showing high growth in forecast period due to technology advancement, increasing healthcare expenditure and less complexity procedure complexity. Other factor which increase growth of the multi-axial correction system market are device efficiency, reducing costs, clinical outcome in deformity correction and less radiation exposures. Multi-axial correction systems are showing high growth opportunities in forecast period due to increasing orthopedic surgeries to correct deformity and bone fixation.

The global multi-axial correction system market is segmented on basis of application and end user:

Segmentation by Application Bone deformity correction Leg lengthening Arthrodesis Osteotomies Others

Segmentation by End User Hospital and Clinics Ambulatory surgical centers Orthopedic surgical centers



Multi-axial correction system may be performed angular correction and bone lengthening, particularly in the case of failed soft tissue surgery, inadequate functional length and progressive angular deformity. These procedures are preferable at early adolescence. Multi-axial fixation device is surgeon friendly, and its technical adjustment and application could be learned very quickly. Placement of device not require special instrumentation and easily conducted via follows-up radiographs that are available in all practice locations. Complication associated with the placement and maintenance of device are less than associated with the use of other fixator. Multi-axial correction system can lead to eliminate the need for manual measurement and require fewer inputs. Multi-axial correction system reduces in the number of patient X-rays required, reducing procedural complexity, radiation exposure for both patient and surgeon. These systems are also reduce overall costs and treatment time for the patient. Multi-axial correction system eliminates need to determine ring mounting parameter and provide maximum flexibility in the location of struct attachment points on the ring.

Regionally, the global multi-axial correction system market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global multi-axial correction system market due technology advancement in country. Europe is expected to second fastest region which dominate the multi-axial correction systems market. However, the multi-axial correction system market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing healthcare expenditure.

Some of the players operating in the global multi-axial correction system market are Zimmer Biomet, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Smith & Nephew, K2M Group Holdings and other. Key market players are focusing on development of new technological advanced multi-axial correction system and increase their market in emerging economies.

